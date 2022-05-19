The Manhattan-Ogden school board on Wednesday approved raising lunch prices for the 2022-23 school year as the federal waiver that provided free meal for all students is set to expire.
Next school year, families will pay $3 for any student lunch provided by the school district. That’s an increase of 25 cents for elementary schoolers and 10 cents for students in secondary schools. Breakfast prices for all students, $1.65 per student, will stay the same.
Waivers through the United States Department of Agriculture have provided free meals in the district since March 5, 2020, but the federal government hasn't extended the waivers for the 2022-23 school. USD 383 officials said this means that federal reimbursements will go back to pre-pandemic levels meaning and meal payments will be based on free/reduced status.
USD 383 also will increase adult meal prices for both breakfast and lunch. Any adult wanting to eat breakfast provided by the district will pay $2.55, an increase of 15 cents, and $4.55 for lunch, an increase of 85 cents per meal.
The board last approved meal prices in May 2020.
At the meeting, the board also approved:
The ESSER III Grant Application for $7.25 million. If approved, the COVID-relief money, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, must be spent by Sept. 20, 2024. The district would use the money for retention pay for existing staff, and maintaining a COVID Response Coordinator for at least another year, and more;
Buying a new maintenance truck from Don Hattan Chevrolet in Wichita for $51,375;
Selling four storage boxes to McCownGordon Construction for $4,800;
Buying computer equipment from Apple, Inc. of Cupertino, California, for $38,975;
Renewing SchoolDude software for $11,668;
Time clock equipment upgrades from TimeClock Plus, LLC, for $57,436;
Buying two used personnel lift for $50,000 from United Rentals of Manhattan, and a contract with Purple Wave Auction Company to dispose of the personnel lifts the district currently owns;
BHS Construction’s bid of $34,328 for electrical, installation and cleanup for electrical and whiteboard installation at Northview, Ogden and Frank Bergman elementary schools, and electrical and preparation of Anthony and Eisenhower middle schools.