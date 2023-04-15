Wamego Tulip Festival, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
See the tulips in bloom in downtown Wamego, and explore the food and craft vendors.
Also Sunday.
Wamego.
Ogden Spring Art and Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Local arts and crafts vendors, as well as Sloppy Joes. Proceeds go toward the Ogden Fall Festival.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Bug-A-Palooza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Douglass Park.
Beginner Salsa Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or dance partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Senior Piano Recital: Andrew Wilson, 5 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Paint and Sip: Forest Falls, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Cowgirl at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Sitting Pretty at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Flowers in the Mountains at 6 p.m. April 22.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Brews and Board Crafternoon at Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave., FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 a.m. April 22.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
K-State Soccer vs Washburn, 11 a.m.
Also vs Newman at 12:15 p.m. and vs Cowley CC at 1:30 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Puppy Paw-ty, noon-7 p.m.
Vendors will be on site, as well as a photographer, and weenie dog races will take place at 2 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Tea Party, 2-5 p.m.
A Bridgerton-inspired event with a bouquet bar, loose-leaf tea and more.
Free for students with a valid K-State Student ID.
K-State Gardens.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Arts and Crafts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Saxophone Studio Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Children’s Story Hour, 9 a.m.
Earth Day-themed story hour. Children of all ages welcome.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Pie and Kansas Craft Beer, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company beers paired with Therapie pies.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Chamber Music Recital: Bassoon, Clarinet and Tuba-Euphonium ensembles, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Every other Wednesday. Get a punch on your card each time to be entered to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Banned Book Club: Of Mice and Men, 7 p.m.
A discussion of the book. You don’t have to read the book to join into the discussion.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
KSU Faculty Brass Quintet, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Big 12 Championships, all day.
Also Friday and April 22.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Pig Out for Parkinson’s, 11 a.m.
Meadowlark Parkinson’s Program education event. Bill Snyder will be present at lunch. A total of 10% of the sales will be donated to the program. Pork and chicken slider buffet.
Rockin K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Spring One-Acts: Pirates of Penzance and Don’t Fear the Reaper, 7 p.m.
MHS Performing Arts Department and MHS Thespian Troupe 941 will perform.
Tickets: $7, or $5 with a canned food donation.
Rezac Auditorium, MHS West.
ReadMHK Read-In: Featuring Queer Authors, 7 p.m.
Bring an excerpt of a work by a queer author to read aloud or perform for the group. Each person will have up to five minutes to perform something that is appropriate for an audience of ages 12 and older.
In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play, 7:30 p.m.
Set in the 1880s, based on the old treatment for “hysterical women.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Michael Johnson Invitational, all day.
Also April 22.
Waco, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Big 12 Championship, all day.
Also April 22.
Dallas, Texas.
Senior Recital: Niko, 7 p.m.
Kirmser hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Baseball at UC Irvine, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats; ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 3 p.m. April 22.
Irvine, California.
SATURDAY,
APRIL 22
Earth Day.
K-State Rowing at Creighton Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Pink Up the Pace, 8 a.m.
A 5K and mile-long walk up and down Poyntz.
Register: $25-$30, downtownmhk.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Party for the Planet: An Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Booths, entertainment and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Record Store Day, 10 a.m.
Line starts outside at 7 a.m. Live music around 1 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Earth Day Party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Slushies and flowers.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado College, noon.
Buser Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Indianola, Iowa.
Family Fossil Hike, 2-4 p.m.
Rain or shine, look for ancient life. Wear walking shoes and bring a water bottle.
Cost: $6 for FHDC members, $8 for non-members.
Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 3 p.m.
Theme: Friends of Dorothy. Parade begins at 3 p.m.
City Park.
Composition Recital: Malachi Williams, 4 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Collegium Musicum Early Music Ensemble and Blue Earth Camerata, 7 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Live music: Arthur Dodge and The Horsefeathers, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Whiskey South Forty Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $16, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 421 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Pablo Diaz Carballo and Emma Hug.
Through April 22.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women’s Work II: Liza MacKinnon and Shin-hee Chin.
Through May 14.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Tanner’s Bar and Gril, 1200 Moro St.