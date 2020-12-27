Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State January Intersession begins, all day.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Omaha, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
New Year’s Eve
AMP New Year’s Eve, evening.
Purchase a table or seat at the bar and drink some champagne or cocktails as the staff at Auntie Mae’s Parlor counts down to the new year. Countdown will be at 11 p.m., recognizing the Eastern time zone as the bar will close at midnight. Limit four per table.
RSVP: auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Big Apple Ball Drop, 8-11:15 p.m.
Watch the Big Apple ball drop and send off 2020. Ball drop is 11 p.m., bar will close at 11:15 p.m.
Tickets: $25, limited seating.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
New Year’s Day
First Day 10k, 5k and one mile run/walk, 10 a.m.
Start the new year off on the right foot.
Tickets: $15-$30. register.chronotrack.com/r/59997.
Frank Anneberg Park.
First Day Hikes, 10: 30 a.m.
A two-mile family-friendly hike over mostly smooth terrain at Tuttle Creek State Park. Bring water, snacks, binoculars, cameras and wear comfortable clothing. Strollers and wheelchairs welcome and dogs on leashes as well.
No cost or preregistration. Meet at the State Park Office, with a valid State Park vehicle permit. Masks required, hand sanitizer stations will be available and distancing will be encouraged. Weather announcements made the day of the event on the Manhattan Parks and Recreations Facebook page.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TCU, TBD.
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Mini Sign Time Crunch Workshop, 10 a.m.
They provide the materials and instructions, you leave with a handcrafted piece of art for the home or for gifting. Choose from a variety of projects, paints and stains. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Masks required.
Cost: starts at $35. For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Paint and Sip: January Winter, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: starting at $32. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Listen: FS Oklahoma, K-State Sports Network.
Norman, Oklahoma.
SUNDAY, JAN. 3
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
ONGOING
Free Covid-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; 5-7 p.m.
No appointment or referral needed nasal swab PCR Covid-19 testing.
Wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball Avenue and Candlewood Drive entrance, following the signs to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Results take an average of 48-72 hours and all participants are contacted, positive or negative results.
December 21, 28 and January 7.
CiCo Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Festival of Lights Celebration, all day.
See the lights and enjoy the festivities from the comfort of your car. Tune the radio to 88.1 FM to listen to music that plays as the lights dance along.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Through January 1.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.