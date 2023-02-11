Flumpet Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
A free flute and trumpet festival. Open to players of all levels.
McCain Auditorium.
Building Materials Auction, 10 a.m.
All items sold as is. Three semi-truckloads of kitchen cabinets, lighting, faucets and more.
Cash, check or credit cards.
Also 11 a.m. Sunday.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
Bronze I and II East Coast Swing Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary, no partner needed.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Single Time Swing at 2 p.m. No dance experience or partner necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Lunar New Year, 1-4 p.m.
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with food, activities and more.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Tulsa, 1 p.m.
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Galentines Sip, Shop and Social, 4 p.m.
Shopping on a heated patio, pizza sampling and more.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Soup Supper and Cake Walk, 5-7 p.m.
Five soup options, with cake walk to follow. Free will donations for meal; $1 entry for each cake walk.
Keats Center, 3193 Keats Ave.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 5:30-9 p.m.
Spaghetti dinner and dancing.
Tickets: $10 per person, or $40 for a family ticket, including everyone in the house, bit.ly/3X3akZ4.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Get Your Funk On: 80s and 90s Party, 6 p.m.
K-12 dance.
Ogden Community Center.
The Masked Singer, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Actors from the London Stage: Romeo and Juliet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Super Bowl LVII Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles play at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Funday Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Autumn and Jayna will lead yoga at the brewery.
Tickets: $20, manahattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-february-12th-2023/672.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poytnz Ave.
Love You, Muffin, 11 a.m.
Muffin popup from Piccalilli Farm.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Mobile, Alabama.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlark, 2121 Meadowlark; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Manhattan Area Technical College; noon-5:45 p.m. Thursday at Ascension Via Christi, 1823 College Ave., and noon-6 p.m. Friday at K-State Student Union.
Manhattan Area Technical College, 3136 Dickens Ave.
IDEall Week Preview and Convocation: Celebrating Women in Arts, 12:30 p.m.
Throughout the week, see live and virtual presentations on the IDEall week YouTube Channel.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Anime Club at 3:30 p.m .Tuesday, Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Thursday and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom, 7:30 p.m.
The story behind Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
TUESDAY
Valentine’s Day.
Engineering Career Fair, noon-5 p.m.
Also Wednesday.
Engineering Hall.
Home is Where the Heart Is, 6 p.m.
Dinner and dancing with the Thundering Cats Big Band. Supporting Habitat for Humanity.
Tickets: $75 per person, or $50 per student, mahfh.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/10858.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Canning 101: Pressure Canning Vegetables, 6-8 p.m.
Cover the basics of water bath and pressure canning.
Cost: $25 per person, per session. Youth 14 and younger will need a parent present.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Science on Tap meets Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
K-State biologist Michi Tobler will discuss why mates don’t bond, how females get by without males and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Conversation with David Leburn and Yuval Ron, noon
A livestream talk with the artist and the composer.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Gaming Night for Adults at K-State, 7 p.m.
A night of tabletop gaming. Games and snacks provided.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Hale Library.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
A Number by Caryl Churchill, 7:30 p.m.
A psychological thriller. Contains references to suicide.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Feb. 18, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: Pecos and the Rooftops with The Huser Brothers, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at DePaul, all day.
Chicago, Illinois.
Spring Open Forum, 9-10 a.m.
Talk to President Linton, Provost Taber and more leadership. Each event will be live streamed; a K-State eID and password will be required to view.
K-State Alumni Center.
K-State Track and Field vs Steve Miller Invitational, 3 p.m.
Manhattan.
Lecture: Tiffany King, 3:30 p.m.
King explores abolitionist and decolonial traditions withinBlack Studies and Native/Indigenous Studies.
Registration: tinyurl.com/kingkstate.
Annual Meeting and Banquet, 5:45 p.m.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce annual meeting.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
K-State Drag Show, 6:15 p.m.
Free for K-State students, $10 for non-students. Tipping is encouraged.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Stephen F. Austin, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. Feb. 18.
Nacogdoches, Texas.
Live music: Possessed by Paul James, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com; $15 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Hale Library Concert Series: Slawomir Dobrzanski, 7:30 p.m.
Commemorating the 150th birthday of Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Wine, appetizer and dessert reception after the concert.
Tickets: $20+, ksufoundation.org/rsvp/concertseries.
Hale Library, Hemisphere Room.
K-State Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $10 in advance, or $15 at the door for adults. Children four and younger are free.
Weber Arena.
Live theater: The Illusion, 7:30 p.m.
A lawyer encounters a wizard and sees visions of his son’s life.
Also 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18, 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Junction City Little Theater presents: Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, 7:30 p.m.
Time-bending story about math, heat, art and chaos.
Tickets:$13-$20, jcoperahouse.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Feb. 26.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live music: Kody West with Matt Williams, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
SuperHero Breakfast, 10 a.m.
Unlimited pancakes, crafts and more.
Tickets: a-h-farm.square.site/s/order.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Riley County Historical Society and Museum Volunteer Meet and Greet, 10 a.m.
Current volunteers and those interested in joining can learn more.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Bronze I and II Cha Cha Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Bachata at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
An Evening with Coach Klieman, 6 p.m.
Social hour, dinner, and guest speaker Chris Klieman.
Tickets: $50, kliemandinner.com.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Thosts, Tarot, Tacos and Wine, 6 p.m.
Paranormal investigation at Toto’s Tacoz.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Jon Wolf, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.