Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Register: ultrasignup.com.
Green Valley Community Center, 3770 Green Valley Road.
Pink Up the Pace, 8 a.m.
Walk or run 1-mile or 5k races.
Register: $25-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/65425
Downtown Manhattan.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Tulip Festival, 9 a.m.
Craft vendors, live entertainment, activities, food trucks and more.
Also Sunday.
Wamego City Park.
Party for the Planet Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.
Live entertainment, community booths, scavenger hunt and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2330 Oak St.
Regional Art Festival, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 11:30 a.m.
The parade starts at the City Park swimming pool parking lot at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment, food and vendors beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Graduate Recital: Olivia Bazanos, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Soccer at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 30.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Salsa Class, 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of Latin dance. No previous experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Enid Stover Poetry Recitation Festival, 2-4 p.m.
No cost, open to all ages. Book drawings, roses and refreshments available. Bring a poem to share, and listen as others recite their favorites.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Tour de Taco, 3 p.m.
A social bike ride with tacos.
Registration: $10, bikewalkmhk.com/tour-de-taco.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Recital: Piano Studio, 4 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MHS Prom, all evening.
Manhattan Town Center.
African Night: Entertainment, Culture and Food, 6-8 p.m.
Experience African culture with dance, poetry, food, and music by DJ Air-Ric.
No cost.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Paint and Sip: Rainbow Falls, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Pride Lake at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Spring Barn at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger at 10 a.m. April 30; and Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. April 30.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
A Night with Skylar Thompson, 6-8 p.m.
A benefit for the Thompson Family Fund for Cancer Research at the Johnson Cancer Research Center. BBQ buffet, meet and greek with Skylar, silent auction, live music and more.
Tickets: $65, goolsbysks.com.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Tulip Festival After Party, 6:30 p.m.
Live music by Chappie and Mindy’s Snack Shack on site.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Shine On: Concert Featuring Karla Bauer with The Columbian Students, 7 p.m.
Kansas City jazz artists Karla Bauer, Roger Wilder, James Albright, Stanton Kessler, and Doug Auwater will perform with Columbian Theatre Summer/Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $5, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
JCLT presents: Peter and the Starcatcher, 7:30 p.m.
An orphan is shipped to a distant island with a mysterious trunk on board.
Tickets: jcoperahouse.org, or 785-238-3906.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 29 and 30, and 2 p.m. April 24 and May 1.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Drake White with Kasey Tyndall, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 12:15-6 p.m. Monday at Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
Senior Recital: Gabby Yager, 11 a.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Women of the Ranch Potluck and Celebration, 12:30 p.m.
Mark Feiden and Farrell Hoy will share highlights from a series of local interviews recorded in 2021. BBQ, drinks, and table service provided. If attending, bring a side dish or dessert to share. Film screening begins at 2 p.m.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Wind Ensemble Concert, 1 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Youth Outdoor Adventure Challenge, 2-4:30 p.m.
Kids ages 5-14 will participate in a one-mile course including running, climbing, jumping and sliding. Each participant will receive a medal and shirt, as well as professional pictures.
Register: $25, register.chronotrack.com/r/65643.
Wildwood Outdoor Adventure Park, 375 Johnson.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Collegiate Chorale Concert, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Brass Recital: Mitchell Betancourt and Christopher Hovis, 6 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Big 12 Championship, all day.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trinity, Texas.
Faculty Recital: Patricia Thomson, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Wind Symphony and Concert Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
TUESDAY
What Matters to Me and Why: Corey Wiliamson, noon.
The executive director of the K-State Student Union will present.
RSVP by Monday. Lunch provided.
Leadership Studies Building.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: BTN+, KMAN.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Senior Recital: Ryan Hernandez, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
University Band Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Track and Field at Drake Relays, 11:30 a.m.
Also 10 a.m. Thursday, 8:50 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.
Des Moines, Iowa.
K-State Faculty and Professional Staff Retiree Ceremony, 4 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center.
Graduate Recital: Briele Vollmuth, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior Recital: Masie Dulitz, 7:30 p.m.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Percussion Ensemble Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
K-State Orchestra Performance, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
FRIDAY
Meadowlark Market, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Visit Meadowlark to find home goods for sale, which benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. Cash or credit card.
Also 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 30.
Meadowlark Market, 120 N. Scenic Drive.
Track and Field at Corky/Crofoot Shootout, 1:30 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
Coffee Hour: Latvia, 4-5 p.m.
Learn about the geography and culture of Latvia.
For information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/.
Via Zoom.
Manhattan Library Association Book Sale, 5:30 p.m. Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 30 and 1-3:30 p.m. May 1.
The sale is open to the public April 30 and May 1, while the first night is for MLA members only.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Pups and Cups, 6-8 p.m.
An evening of pups and cups of ice cream.
Pi Kappa Phi, 513 Sunset Ave.
K-State Baseball at Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Bally Sports Oklahoma, KMAN.
Also 2 p.m. April 30.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Hale of a Time, 6:30 p.m.
Food and drinks while exploring Hale.
Hale Library.
K-State Drag Show, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m., with a pre-show at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: free with K-State ID, $10 for general admission.
McCain Auditorium.
Senior Recital: Sarrah Sultz, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Flute Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing at Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Junk in the Trunk Community Garage Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
City Park Waterpark parking lot, City Park.
Randolph City Wide Garage Sales, 8 a.m.
Randolph City Park.
Girls on the Run 5K, 8:30 a.m.
Register: $15-$30, register.chronotrack.com/r/65773.
Zen at the Zoo, 8:30 a.m.
All-levels yoga class with Jessa of Chapter 5 Yoga. Ticket includes a one hour yoga class, post-event zoo admission and refreshments.
Tickets: $20, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
Sunset Zoo.
K-State Gardens Run for the Roses, 9 a.m.-noon.
Begin and end the race in the K-State Gardens, going around campus.
K-State Gardens.
Guided Konza Prairie Hikes, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Explore the tallgrass prairie while guides provide insights. Each hike is 2.6 miles and take no more than 90 minutes. Each hike leaves every 20 minutes between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Wear appropriate clothing and walking shoes. Each tour is first-come, first-served and capped at 15 participants. Meet at the trailhead.
Konza Prairie Nature Trail.
Masters Recital: Mengting Yu, 1:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Waltz Class, 2 p.m.
Learn the basics of Waltz.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Tea in the Tulips, 3:30 p.m.
Eat finger sandwiches, macarons and drink tea while listening to the Konzanetta Quartet.
Wamego City Park.
K-State Concert Choir Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Film: Ghost in the Shell (not rated), 7 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Melanie Johnson and Kim Taggart.
Through May 21.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.