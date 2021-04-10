K-State Women’s Rowing at Tulsa Triangular, all day.
Tulsa, Oklahoma.
K-State Track and Field at Jim Click Invitational, all day.
Tucson, Arizona.
Run Fasta Eat Pasta 5K, Run/Walk, all day.
Submit your time for the virtual 5k. Walk or run 3.1 miles over the two days, by 5 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $11, includes race T-shirt.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 East Highway 24.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.
Leavenworth and Third streets.
Yoga on the Lawn, 10 a.m.
Bring a mat or towel.
K-State Recreation Complex.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Iowa State, noon.
Buser Family Park.
Manhattan Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kansas, noon.
Every dollar raised will go toward Special Olympics programming.
Registration opens at 10 a.m., and the plunge occurs at noon. Contests for best costume, top fundraising and team with most participants.
All plungers must wear swimsuits under costumes.
Participants can pay their own entry fee or raise the funds to cover the amount.
Cost: $75, plungeks.org.
West Stadium parking lot, K-State Campus.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society Adoption Event, noon.
Come meet a new potential family member.
PetSmart, 895 S. Seth Child Road.
Midwest Dream Cart Collection Anniversary Celebration, 2-5 p.m.
Ride-along experiences, a special kids exhibit and free cupcakes while supplies last to celebrate the Midwest Dream Car Collection’s second anniversary.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Open Board Games, 2-6 p.m.
Play games in the library or bring games from home.
The Village Geek, 105 North Third Street.
Saturday Crafternoon, 2 p.m.
Also Cornhole and Bag Set Workshop at 6:30 p.m.; Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 1 p.m. Sunday; DIY Doormat Workshop at 7 p.m.; FriYay! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. April 16; and Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 17.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Baseball at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, KMAN.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Austin, Texas.
Daddy Daughter Tiki Dance Party, 6 p.m.
Live DJ, photo ops, prizes and more for dads and daughters to show their moves.
Tickets: $25, paragonperformancesports.com
Paragon Performance Sports, 4701 Stagg Hill Road.
In Process: Selections from Alumni Musicals, 8 p.m.
Selections from four shows from four alumni. Shows include “Inn-Dependent” by Blake Cordell; “The Uncivil Ones” by Christian Duhamel, Charissa Bertels and ayomi Okada; “The Year After” by Tim Aumiller and Scott Schneider; and “An American in Beirut” by Alex Wakim, Chantal Bilodeau and Jonah Kirkhart.
Picnic-style seating on the playing field with social distance protocols. Bring a blanket. Enter from the south end near the K-State Alumni Association building.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
West Stadium, K-State campus.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas, 11 a.m.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery. Grab a map and hit the trails. Bring comfortable walking shoes, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Backpacking 1: The Basics, 4 p.m.
An introductory class to teach the basics of backpacking, including how to pack, what accessories are needed and tips from an experienced backpacker.
Seating limited with Zoom offering. From The Pathfinder.
Tickets: $5, alpineshopevents.com/backpacking-1-the-basics/
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs Granch Law Firm/Dick Maguire Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
TUESDAY
Healthy Moving for You, 9:30 a.m.
No cost yoga class with Heather Beggs, owner of Flint Hills yoga in Alma.
Also 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Teen Zoom Gaming: Among Us, 5 p.m.
Sixth through twelfth graders can join a game to find the imposters and survive.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Night, 7 p.m.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ every other week. Get punched for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night in August.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Beach Film Club: Bimonthly film series, 7:30 p.m.
Watch “Women Without Men” (2009) on Amazon Prime, then join the discussion.
Register in advance for the virtual discussion at beach.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Outdoor film: High School Musical, 8 p.m.
K-State ID required for film attendance or treat pick-up. Attendance for the first 50 people, pick-up for the first 150.
Rain location: Grand Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Bosco Student Plaza.
THURSDAY
Graduate lecture, 7:30 p.m.
Wayne Alexander recital.
All Faiths Chapel.
Triston Marez, 8:30 p.m.
Also Austin Meade at 8:30 p.m. April 16, and Kody West with Carson Jeffery at 8:30 p.m. April 17.
Tickets: $7-12 for GA, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at Michael Johnson Invitational, all day.
Also Saturday.
Waco, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also 4 p.m. April 17.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Puppy at 10 a.m. April 17, and Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Back to the ’80s, 7:30 p.m.
Bring some ’80s trivia knowledge as modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time and finds herself navigating the past.
Tickets: $80 for a four-person table, $120 for a six-person table, columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
Also Saturday and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m., and April 23-25 at the same times.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at Husker Invitational, all day.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Fifty-milers will run two loops on the course, and marathoners will run a 1.2 mile loop before completing the 25 mile loop.
Start time for the 50 is 7 a.m. Cut-off time is 14 hours. Start time for the marathon is 7:30 a.m. Cut-off time is 13 and a half hours.
Packet pickup is Friday at 4 p.m. at Manhattan Running Company, 1129 Garden Way. Race day pick-up at the Start/Finish beginning at 6 a.m.
Every finisher will receive a finishers belt buckle.
Start/Finish, 3770 Green Valley Road.
Aggieville Showdown, 9 a.m.
Exhibitors ages 8-25 will begin at the Riley County Fairgrounds with a chance to show off their cattle in the streets of the Aggieville Business District. Activities include live music, entertainment, a fashion show and interviews with the champions.
Wamego Tulip Festival, 9 a.m.
See hundreds of tulips in bloom and dozens of craft vendors.
Wamego City Park, 406 Fourth Street, Wamego.
Flint Hills Home Show, 9 a.m.
Annual home show event with dozens of vendors for indoor and outdoor home needs.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $3 at the door.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Oklahoma, 1 p.m.
Norman, Oklahoma.
Purple Power Animal Welfare Society, 2 p.m.
Meet a potential family member.
Public Hall, 1205 Moro St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Begin a self-directed activity reading story. Starting at the library, walk with your children downtown while reading pages of “Grumpy Bird” by Jeremy Tankard in the windows of downtown businesses. After completing the walk, the first 250 families will receive a free copy of the book. Suggested for preschoolers through second graders with their families.
March 5-May 2.
Crossroads: Change in Rural America.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County. A Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit.
For information and reservations: thevollandstore.com
Through April 25.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Explore Wabaunsee County.
Download a map of historic attractions in the area and spend the day driving around.
Through April 24.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.