K-State Football vs Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MHK Punk Rock Halloween, 4 p.m.
Including RADKEY, Headlight Rivals, Lizard Brain Trust, Augustus and Delicious Friction.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Halloween Bash, 5 p.m.
Drink specials, giveaways and a costume contest.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m.
Tuttle Creek State Park.
Halloween at the Homestead, 5-7 p.m.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Spooky Halloween Party, 6 p.m.
Costume contest winners announced at 9 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sugar Skull at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Fall Barn at 4 p.m. Friday, Paint and Sip: Orange Flower at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 and Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Girls Night Out Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Family Friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, DIY Garland and Wood Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Tickets: $13.02, brittsfarm.ticketspice.com/pumpkin-patch-2022.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Live music: Ensemble Iberica, 7 p.m.
Cocktails begin at 4:30 p.m., and dinner at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets: $40 for music only, $125 for everything.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Halloween Party, 7 p.m.
Costume party with a DJ.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Halloween Bash, 7 p.m.
Costume contest.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., St. George.
An Evening with Kenneth Patchen, 7:30 p.m.
A staged reading.
Cost: $10.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Haunted ’90s Halloween Party, 8:30 p.m.
Prize for best costume, with DJ Pizzle.
GameDay Sports Pub, 3043 Anderson Ave.
SUNDAY
Senior Percussion Recital: Ethan Jeffries, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Trunk or Treat, 2-3 p.m.
Registered Girl Scouts and their families welcome.
Parking Lot, 3003 Anderson Ave.
Halloween Community Event, 2-4 p.m.
Candy, games, costume contest and more. No pets.
Trotter Hall atrium, 1710 Denison Ave.
Joint Recital: Ann Barker and Kyle Grimes, 3:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival, 4-6 p.m.
Manhattan Church of the Nazarene, 3031 Kimball Ave.
Chili Feed and Trunk or Treat, 5-6:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Bluehills Road.
Howl and Prowl, 6 p.m.
Carnival games, costume contest, vendors and more.
City Park.
Chicago, the Musical, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $49-$99, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Halloween.
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road, and noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God, 2310 Candlewood Drive.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Monster Mash Dance Storytime, 10 a.m.
Also 11 a.m.
For full schedule of events and registration: manahttanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Plaza West Trick or Treat, 4-6 p.m.
Plaza West, 3000 Anderson Ave.
Harvest Block Party, 5:30 p.m.
Food, games, candy and more.
Flint Hills Church, 337 W. Seventh, Junction City.
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m.
Popcorn, candy, hot dogs and more.
Westview Community Church, 615 Gillespie Drive.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Fort Hays State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Organ Studio Halloween Recital, 9 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Washburn, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Bassoon Studio Recital, 7 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Opera Workshop, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Dia De Los Muertos, 5-8 p.m.
Sugar skull cookies, chamomile planting kits and more.
Bosco Student Plaza.
K-State Volleyball at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
THURSDAY
Do You See What I See, 5:30 p.m.
A conversation with Nate McClendon.
Register for the presentation via Zoom: beach.k-state.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
K-State Baseball vs Fall World Series, 6:30 p.m.
Also Friday and Nov. 5.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Robert Benton Euphonium Guest Artist, 7:30 p.m.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Senior Recital: Taylor Clark, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Happy Sleepy Dead, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Big 12 Fall Championships, all day.
Also Nov. 5.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Volleyball at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Newman, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats; Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Guest Artist Recital: Ken Cowan, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Live music: Susan Werner, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$79, ksumccain.universitytickets.com.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Undercover, 8-10 p.m.
The Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
K-State Football vs Texas, TBD.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Coffee and CARversation, 9 a.m.
Coffee and donuts provided.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Through November.
SNW, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
Through Dec. 4.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.