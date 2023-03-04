K-State Rowing vs OU/UCO/Tulsa, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Fake Patty’s Day, 9 a.m.
Live music from The Box Turtles and Derek Calvin and The All Nighters at Tubby’s.
Aggieville.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Paint and Sip: Mama Bear, 6 p.m.
Also Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Moonlit Bayou at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Cactus at 10 a.m. March 11, and Paint and Sip: Evergreen Moon at 6 p.m. March 11.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Dueling Pianos, 6:30 p.m.
Howl2Go will perform.
Tickets: sold out.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
A Night with Justin Aaron, 7 p.m.
The Voice semi finalist and Junction City native.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Cendrillon: A Cinderella Opera, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved children’s story.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
SUNDAY
K-State Rowing at OU Scrimmage, all day.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Graduate Recital: Jack Johnson, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
DIY Cornhole Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Mats and Margaritas Workshop at 10 a.m. March 11, and Saturday Crafternoon Party at 1:30 p.m. March 11.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Basketball vs Army, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Colleton River Collegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Bluffton, South Carolina.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Delta Upsilon, 1425 University Drive.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Board Games at 3:30 p.m., Lego Club at 4:30 p.m. Friday, and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. March 11.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Baseball vs Stonehill, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Meet the Candidates, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Meet the candidates for the Manhattan Parks and Rec department director.
City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
University Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Lawn Mower Clinic, 4:30-6 p.m.
Open to youth in grades 4-6 who want to learn about lawn mowing and the business of lawn care. Free event; snacks provided.
If you have a special requirement like dietary restrictions or vision problems, contact Gregg Eyestone: 785-537-6350 or geyestone@ksu.edu.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Guest Artist: Zach Corpus, 5:45 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Kansas Ballet presents: The Adventures of Cipollino, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Geared for children four and younger.
Chick-Fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Preschoolers in the Flint HIlls: Dino Parade, 10:30 a.m.
Story time, snack and themed craft or activity.
Cost: $8 for members, $10 for non-members.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Finn’s Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Voice Studio Recital: Patricia Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Wind Symphony and WInd Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Improv Comedy Night, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5, pay at the door.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Faculty Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Concert Band and University Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: We Are Branches with Blackbird Fields, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5 in advance, $10 at the door, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Championships, all day.
Also Saturday.
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
K-State Women’s Tennis at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Baseball vs Youngstown State, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. Saturday.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
BirdHouse Music: John McCutcheon, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14-$28, manhattanarts.org/486/John-McCutcheon.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Schwag: Grateful Dead Experience, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 11
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Magical Unicorn Day, 10 a.m.
Emma the unicorn will be onsite from noon to 2 p.m.
Tickets: ahfarm.ticketspice.com/unicorn-magic.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Joseph Hall as Elvis, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15-$23, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
Curtis: The Mentalist, 7:30 p.m.
Curtis Waltermire will perform comedy and mystery entertainment.
Tickets: $36, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf.
Exhibit: Carol McCall solo exhibition.
Through March 25.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Masters of Fine Arts.
Through March 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: See Kansas Art Project.
March 1-March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.