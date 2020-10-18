K-State Homecoming begins.
Homecoming 5K Run/Walk, all day.
Participate in the virtual event by walking, jogging or running anytime through Thursday, Oct. 22 and share results online. Proceeds go to No Stone Unturned Foundation.
Costs: $30 for adults, $16 for youth.
Registration: k-state.com.
Autumn Car Cruise, 1 p.m.
All cars welcome for a leisurely Sunday drive.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Candidates Forum, 2-5 p.m.
Hear from all candidates for the Riley County Commission Districts 1 and 2, Kansas House of Representatives Districts 51, 64, 66, and 67, and the Kansas Senate District 22. Each candidate will be asked the same questions and given time for opening and closing statements. This is not a debate.
Visit the League of Women Voters MRC Facebook, or listen on KMAN 1350 am radio station.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-7 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery,1484 Wildcat Creek Road. Bring water and good walking shoes. Please leave pets at home.
MONDAY
Storytime online: Baby and Toddler Storytime,10 a.m.
Stories and early literacy skills for children ages 0-24 months. Link will be released on the Manhattan Public Library’s event page.
Also, Storytime online: Yoga Storytime at 10 a.m. This week’s theme is bedtime. Suggested for children 3 to 5 years old.
Manhattan Public Library, mhklibrary.org.
TUESDAY
Reading by U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, 5 p.m.
Hear a reading from the first Native American poet laureate.
Live Stream information available at k-stae.edu/english
Spooky Bingo, 6 p.m.
Prizes, Halloween movies and candy galore.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 people, including performers, so arriving early encouraged.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Golf at Cowgirl Classic, all day.
Also, Friday.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
SPOOKtacular, 4:30 p.m.
The zoo will be decorated, including a burlap maze, but there will not be candy stations this year. Everyone will receive a premade goodie bag of candy.
Tickets: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for children. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off admission. Pre-purchase tickets through sunsetzoo.com. No cost for children ages 2 and under.
Through Oct. 27, 4:40-6:30 p.m. nightly.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
Power to the People webinar: The Power of Free Speech, 6:30 p.m.
Speaker David Hudson of Belmont University will discuss free speech via Zoom.
Visit events.k-state.edu or civiced.org for more information and the link.
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30 p.m.
A group of K-State students will perform Afro-Caribbean styles.
Cost: $10 entrance fee, some of which goes toward K-State School of Music, Theatre, and Dance scholarships.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Also, Friday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
FRIDAY
Trick or Treat the ‘Ville, 3-5 p.m.
All participating businesses will wear gloves and masks when handing out prepackaged candy. One-way walking traffic through the district and streets will be blocked off. Costumes recommended.
International Coffee Hour: Paraguay, 4 p.m.
Learn about topics and issues concerning a country’s culture, history and politics from a student presenter.
Via Zoom.
Website: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Paint & Sip: Purple Frog, 6 p.m.
Also, Paint & Sip: Simply Meant to Be at 6 p.m Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Wine Diva at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32.
For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro Street.
Double Sided Porch Sign or Planter Box, 6:30 p.m.
Also, SaturDIY Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. Saturday and Make and Take Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday.
For more information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Soccer at Baylor, 7 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now at ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Waco, Texas.
Film: Parasite, 7 p.m.
A social distancing showing of the Academy Award-winning film. Rated R. Limited capacity to 40 people, first-come first-serve. Masks required. Showing will have subtitles.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
After Hours: Kindred Spirits webinar, 7 p.m.
Hear tales of the paranormal from the hosts of the Travel Channel series “Kindred Spirits,” Amy Burni and Adam Berry.
Via Zoom. Session information will be released closer to the day of the event at kstateupc.com.
SATURDAY
K-State Football (22) vs Kansas, 11 a.m.
Watch: FS1, K-State Sports Network
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Drive through Trunk or Treat, 4 p.m.
Receive pre-packaged Halloween bags.
114 McCall Road.
Elton Dan and the Rocket Band with Gypsies, Doves and Dreams, 6 and 8 p.m.
Tribute show for Elton John and Stevie Nicks. Kansas City native Kim Osborne performs.
Tickets: $35 for one or $50 for both showings. Columbiantheatre.com or 456-2029.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Scary Maze, 7-9 p.m.
Ride freakish hayrides and jump in the maze with Britt’s staff “assisting” along the way.
Britt’s Farm, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
SUNDAY
K-State Soccer vs TCU, 1 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 101.5 KROCK.
Buser Family Stadium.
STEM Spooktacular, 2 p.m.
Explore the difference between exothermic and endothermic reactions from home. Clear a space, as things may get messy.
Cost: $75. Includes an experiment kit for one person to complete a Matter Monster and Ghost Glove, a spooky drink and a live step-by-step experiment with Dr. Evan Esquire. One-third of the cost is for the experiment kit, and the rest is a donation to Sunflower CASA. Additional Matter Monster kits can be purchased for $25.
Zoom link will be sent after registration.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-7 p.m.
Free and open to the public
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery,1484 Wildcat Creek Road. Bring water and good walking shoes. Please leave pets at home.
Pioneer Women Yoga at Prairiewood.
Free, but registration is required.
All-levels yoga, followed by a guest speaker from our community.
Andy McKee, 7:30 p.m.
The acoustic guitarist will perform virtually as part of the McCain Connected Virtual Series.
To view livestream, visit mccain.k-state.edu at the time of the concert.
ONGOING
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Beach Museum of Art. View exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse. Beach Museum of Art. View exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Beach Museum of Art. View exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Corn Maze, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Each Wednesday through Sunday.
Mini-maze for kids, as well as main maze, games and food.
Lazy-T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Fall Festival, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Visit a working farm, try the giant slide, as well as hayrack ride, petting zoo, corn maze and more.
Monday through Saturday, 10-7 p.m. and Sundays 12-5 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person, children 2 and under free.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Exhibit: Animationland. Through Jan. 3, 2021.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
2020 Urban Food Systems Symposisum.
Each Wednesday in October from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $100 for professionals, $50 for students.
Website: urbanfoodsystemssymposium.org.