SPOOKtacular, 9:30 a.m.
Trick or treat with Sunset Zoo. Tickets must be pre-purchased this year for a specific two-hour timeslot, beginning at 9:30 a.m. and ending at 5:15 p.m. Masks mandatory in enclosed spaces.
High-risk and special populations can join in on the fun Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Times also available 9:30 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $5.50 for adults, $3.50 for children ages 3-12. Friends of Sunset Zoo receive $1 off pre-purchased tickets. Children under 2 free. Sunsetzoo.com.
Sunset Zoo.
Young Trustee’s Chili Cook-Off, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Try over 25 samples of chili. Hot pepper eating contest, axe throwing competition and more. Kids activities are free, and do not require testing kit purchase.
Cost: $15-$50.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Road.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lubbock, Texas.
Live music: Too Many Degrees, 6 p.m.
Food truck: The Dough Bro.
456 Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Costumes and Cocktails, 6-10 p.m.
Soundwave LFK will perform. Costume contest categories include scariest, funnies, most original, most realistic and best couple. The winners will receive a gift basket. Bring a flashlight or phone with a flashlight. Ages 21 and older only.
Tickets: $15-$25.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Paint and Sip: Ghostly Passage, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Moon Cat at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Bison, Beef and Bourbon, 6:30 p.m.
An evening with bison and beef cuisine, drinks, music, live auction and more. Benefitting Kidscape.
Tickets: $75 per person, flinthillsdiscovery.org
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Little Apple Glow Paddle, 7-9 p.m.
Wear a costume, decorate your boat with lights for a chance to win prizes. End the evening with s’mores by the campfire.
Tickets: $10-$20 per person in your own boat; $15-$25 for kayak rental, mhkprd.com.
River Pond, Tuttle Creek.
Scary Maze Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Ride a freakish hayride and jump in the maze.
Cost: $10.
Britt’s Garden Acres, 1000 S. Scenic Drive.
Monsters Masquerade, 7:30 p.m.
Grab a mask and costume for an event hosted by Ty Woo and KC Prime.
Tickets: $30-$35, columbiantheatre.com
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
K-State Homecoming begins.
All events are open to the public. Through Saturday, Oct. 30.
For more information: k-state.com/partipicate/homecoming.
K-State.
All-University Homecoming Philanthropy 5K Race, 9 a.m.
Fees benefit Pawnee Mental Health Services.
Register: k-state.com/partipcpate/homecoming/5krunwalk.
K-State Women’s Rowing at Jayhawk Jamboree, 10:30 a.m.
Live stats and schedule: kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Dementia-Friendly Manhattan Kick-Off, 2 p.m.
Learn how to make Manhattan more dementia-friendly. Susan McGadden, author of Dementia-Friendly Communities: Why We Need Them and How We Can Create Them” will attend. Masks required.
Rockin’ K’s, 1880 Kimball Ave.
Charcuterie and Tray Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also WineDown Wednesday at 6 p.m. Wednesday, FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. and Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Day at Prairiewood, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Howl n’ Prowl, 6-7 p.m.
Dog trick-or-treating event. Dress up the pet and bring them to the park to walk around and shop from local vendors. Animals should be leashed and up-to-date on vaccinations. City pet license and rabies shots will be available for additional costs.
Suggested donation: $5.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
MONDAY
Yack and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Bring your yarn and your project and work with others.
Also 3 and Up Storytime at 10 a.m. Thursday.
For more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Guest Artist Flute Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Hannah Leffler will play.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Children’s Carnival, 6-8 p.m.
Walk the red carpet and visit booths with family-friendly activities. Kids in costumes are welcome. Masks required in the building. Parents should accompany children at all times.
K-State Student Union.
Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Wear a costume, bring a yoga mat and join in on a session led by staff from Chapter Five Yoga.
Tickets: $10. All funds to be donated for breast cancer awareness.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer vs Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Mic Comedy, 9 p.m.
Hosted by Jeremy Ricci.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
HOGtoberfest, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
A percent of meals sold at Kite’s Aggieville Draft House will benefit the Good Samaritan Fund. Dave Lewis will play Oktoberfest-inspired music, and the Cash and More Raffle will have four large prizes.
Kite’s Aggieville Draft House.
Boo Party, 5:30 p.m.
Trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under. Free bag at the Center Court and activities.
Manhattan Town Center, Third and Leavenworth streets.
Frankenstein, 7:30 p.m.
An adaptation by Austin Tichenor.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Jazz Combo Performance, 7:30 p.m.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Drag Queen Bingo and Costume Contest, 7:30 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will perform. Raise funds for Little Apple Pride.
Tickets: $5 in advance on Eventbrite, $10 at the door.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Hosty, 9 p.m.
Proof of vaccination required to see the one man band from Oklahoma.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Trick or Treat the ‘Ville, 3-5 p.m.
Bring the family in costume for a sugar-filled time.
Aggieville.
Plaza West Trick or Treat, 4 p.m.
Start at the Midwest Dream Car Collection and travel to the businesses with a balloon outside for a free, family-friendly night.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Change is Brewing Halloween Party, 4-7 p.m.
Games, crafts, sensory-friendly activities and more. No cost.
No Stone Unturned Foundation, 4761 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Bewitching in Westloop, 4-6 p.m.
Trick-or-treat in the Westloop Shopping Center.
Westloop Shopping Center.
All Treats Day, 4-6 p.m.
Trick-or-treating at participating businesses.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Homecoming Parade and Pep Rally, 5 p.m.
A parade through Aggieville, followed by a pep rally in City Park. Winners of the Homecoming celebrations to be announced.
Aggieville, City Park.
Firkin Tapping, 5 p.m.
Festbier from Weihenstephan Brewery in Germany is one of only 13 of this type of firkin available in the US.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Movie: Candyman (Rated R), 8 p.m.
Showings will have subtitles. Free with K-State Student ID.
Also 8 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Kody West with Justin Nix, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, OCT. 30
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Trick-or-treating with the local farmers, bakers and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Football vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Friends of the Tuttle Creek State Park Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m.
Drive through the Riverpond Park and get candy along the way.
Halloween Bash, 6 p.m.
Halloween movies, a costume contest, drinks and more.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Trunk-o-Treat, 7:30 p.m.
Decorate the car, and bring a bowl of candy. Those setting up should arrive beginning at 6 p.m. Kids trick-or-treating begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Final Touch, 1741 Fair Lane.
Tony’s Swagtastic Composition Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Finn’s Halloween Bash and Four year Anniversary Party, 8 p.m.
Giveaways, a costume contest, drink specials and more.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: The Pigeon Needs a Bath, all day.
Walk through downtown Manhattan reading a story in the windows of local businesses. Start outside the library at the North windows and read the Mo Willems book. Stop by the library for a prize after the walk. Maps are available at the Children’s Desk and downtownmhk.com/storywalk.
Through Oct. 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.