Kawnsas Fest Fun Run, 9 a.m.
An untimed race, but awards will be presented to the first three finishers.
Register: kawnsasfest.com/events/funrun/.
Kawnsas Fest will begin at 10 a.m. at the Park. Bands begin around noon.
St. George.
K-State Football vs Missouri, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball vs St. Thomas, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Chicago, Illinois.
Celebration of the Flint Hills, 5-8:30 p.m.
Silent auction, vendors, and more.
Tickets: $35-$50.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Paint and Sip: Sherlock Gnomes, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Pretty in Purple at 4 p.m. Sunday; Hand Built Clay Pottery at 6 p.m. Thursday; Paint and Sip: Konza Path at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Dancing Penguin at 10 a.m. Sept. 17, and Paint and Sip: Lake Forest Sunset at 6 p.m. Sept. 17.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Thursday Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, and FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Taylor Kline, 6-8 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Guys and Dolls, 7:30 p.m.
A romantic comedy from Times Square to Havana, Cuba.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 West Seventh St., Junction City.
SUNDAY
Konquer the Konza 25K and 10K, 7:30 a.m.
Register: $70-$85, runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
Grandparents Day, 9:30-5 p.m.
Grandparents receive free admission with a paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Sunflower Bazaar, 10 a.m.
Live music, food, shopping and sunflowers.
Tickets: $24.99-$54.99, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/sunflower-bazaar.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Tinkel Family Cornhole Tournament and Silent Auction, 10 a.m.
Food trucks on site.
Register at the door.
4725 Rockenham Road, St. George.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation of $10. All-levels class taught by Maris Deaver of Chapter Five Yoga.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Arts on the Green, 4 p.m.
Food, artwork, music and more. Benefitting Be Able.
731 Pierre St.
MONDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs Dick McGuire Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
K-State Men’s Golf vs Wildcat Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Manhattan.
Johnson Cancer Research Center Open House, all day.
Visit a research lab to learn about research at K-State.
List of tours available at cancer.k-state.edu/newsevents/.
Johnson Cancer Research Center.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, 3 and Up Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday and more.
For full list of events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m
Sud’s Y’r Duds,
Back to School: Hot for Teacher Drag Bingo, 7 p.m.
Lil Kim Chi will host a fundraiser for both Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival 2023, and True Colors.
Tickets: $10-$50, eventbrite.com.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Golden Boi and the Secret Softies, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Thursday at Rock Hills Church, 2610 Farm Bureau Road; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Men in Motion Ladies Night Out, 7-9 p.m.
Tickets: men-in-motion-male-revue.ticketleap.com.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
K-State Volleyball at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KCRoos.com, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Kansas City, Missouri.
Coach Klieman Radio Show, 7-8 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will host.
Powercat Sports Grill, 3011 Anderson Ave.
Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $14.50-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Prairie Garden Walks, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
For adults age 50 or older.
Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726, or 315 S. Third St.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
The final Third Thursday of the season.
Downtown Manhattan.
Little Apple Duck Dash, 5 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
“Land and Flower” screening, 5:30 p.m.
David Wayne Reed will present his film “Land and Flower” and poet Megan Kaminski will present and perform divination readings.
Beach Museum of Art.
Live music: Linden Stueve Duo, 6:30-8 p.m.
Suggested donation: $5, for the artist.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Bascom Lecture Series: How Genetics, Viruses and Sleep Change Your Cancer Risk,” 7 p.m.
Dr. Prescott Deininger will present. Snacks provided.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
K-State Soccer vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Live music: Hosty Live, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
September Stroll in the Garden, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Tours, refreshments and more.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
K-State Volleyball at Rice, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: CUSA TV, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Houston, Texas.
Circus on Ice, 4 and 6:30 p.m.
A frozen adventure with your favorite characters.
Tickets: $20-$30, eventbrite.com
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 10 p.m.
Yard Bar, 1213 Moro St.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
K-State Cross Country vs Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational, TBD.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
C. Clyde 5K and Midge Mile, 9 a.m.
Franke Anneberg Park, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Plants for the Manhattan Area, 10-11 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Local food, blues music and more.
Music schedule: Luxem, Saunders and Dixey at 11 a.m.; Grand Marquis at 12:30 p.m.; D.C. Bellamy at 1:30 p.m.; Akeem Kemp at 3:30 p.m.; and Indigenous at 5:30 p.m.
Free admission.
Paxico, Kansas.
K-State Volleyball vs Creighton, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Houston, Texas.
K-State Football vs Tulane, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: Foraging and Layers.
Through Sept. 16.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.