April Fool’s Day.
Summer Hours begin at Sunset Zoo.
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
K-State Women’s Golf vs The Bruzzy, all day.
Ardmore, Oklahoma.
K-State Open House, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For a full list of activities: k-state.edu/openhouse/.
Kansas State University.
Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.
Cattle show at the Riley County Fairgrounds begins at 9:30 a.m. Aggieville events open at 6 p.m., including a fashion show, vendors, interviews and more.
Riley County Fairgrounds and Aggieville.
Graduate Brass Recital: Trey Switzer, 1 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Delta Delta Delta Mom’s Weekend Make and Take Workshop, 2 and 3 p.m.
Also DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Beer and Bingo Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Baseball vs West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Liquid Laughs Stand-Up Comedy, 7 p.m.
Featuring Jeremy Ricci, Kalen Reece and Zac Maas.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinerycom.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Biggs and Friends, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Cody Hibbard, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Ghost Hunting with the Cast of Clue, 10 p.m.
After the show, head on an adventure with the cast of the show and local ghost hunters.
Tickets: $41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-april/251.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Lunch with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hy-Vee.
K-State Soccer at Arkansas, noon.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Bass Trombone Recital: Christopher Hovis, 1:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Dueling Pianos, 2 p.m.
No cost to attend.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Spring Cookie Decorating Class, 2-4 p.m.
Taught by Amanda’s Cookie Colony.
Tickets: $40 per person, eventbrite or liquidartwinery.com
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Senior Recital: Lily Linville, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Paint and Sip: First Light, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Daisy at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger at 10 a.m. April 8, and Paint and Sip: Moonstruck at 6 p.m. April 8.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Mossy Oak Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
West Point, Mississippi.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Board Games at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
For registration and full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Oboe Recital, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
K-State Baseball vs Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
WEDNESDAY
Selfies with the Easter Bunny, 5-7 p.m.
Suggested donation: $5.
Manhattan Town Center.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Entry: $5.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Science on Tap: National Health Week Trivia, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Senior Recital: Hanna Mancini, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
K-State Track and Field at Jim Click Combined Events, all day.
Also Friday.
Tucson, Arizona.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Connecting to Feminism: Women Artists at K-State, 5:30 p.m.
A panel including Geraldine Craig, Rebecca Heckemann, Nancy Morrow, Mervi Pakaste and Terri Schmidt.
Register: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Baseball at Texas, 6:30 p.m.
Also 6:30 p.m. Friday and noon April 8.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
Studio Recital: Amy Rosine’s students, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$139, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
80s Vinyl Night, 8 p.m.
Lanie and Hailey from The Wildcat will DJ. Bring your own records to play.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Cole Harris, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs Big 12 Match Play, all day.
Also Satuday.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
Karaoke, 7 p.m.
The American Legion Pearce-Keller Post No. 17, 114 McCall Road.
Bunny Hides the Booze, 7 p.m.
An adult Easter egg hunt, with prizes of pizzas, wine, cider and more.
No cost to participate, but only open to adults 21 or older.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Easter egg hunt with the vendors.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Egg-Stravaganza Photo Op Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
A photographer will be onsite with props for photos with the tulips.
Suggested donation of $20.
K-State Gardens.
Farm Fun with the Bunny and Egg Hunt, 9 a.m.
Tickets: $16.99, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/breakfast-with-the-bunny-and-egg-hunt.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Dance for a Cure, 10 a.m.-noon.
K-State Dance will host classes in jazz, modern and hip hop to raise funds for the Mid-America Chapter of the ALS Association.
Suggested donation of $2 per person.
Nichols Hall.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Kansas, noon.
Manhattan.
Hoppin’ in the Hops: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Over $2,000 worth of prizes in food, gift cards and more. Adults 21 and older.
Tickets: $35-$330, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/hoppin-in-the-hops-2023.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Search for Simurgh, 7:30 p.m.
Migrate through a forest of stories.
For ages 8 and older.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Pablo Diaz Carballo and Emma Hug.
Through April 22.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women’s Work II: Liza MacKinnon and Shin-hee Chin.
Through May 14.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.