SATURDAY
Tallgrass Tours: Pints and Pioneers, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Explore Council Grove Main Street and more.
Tickets: $24-$33, flinthillsdiscovery.org. Travel and tour fees covered, bring money for purchases and lunch.
Flint Hills Discovery Center and Council Grove.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Football at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Volleyball at TCU, 2 p.m.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Twilight Pumpkins, 6 p.m.
Tickets: cost and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Oliver Jr., 7 p.m.
The junior version of the Dickens’ novel, Oliver Twist.
Tickets: $8-$13, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Hy-Vee.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Utah Tech, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Christmas Tree Lighting, 6 p.m.
Christmas music and movies will play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Discovery Camp, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Children in grades kindergarten through second can spend the day learning and having fun at the Flint Hills Discovery center.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
The Indian Migration Through Riley County in the 1800s, 5:30 p.m.
Ron Wilson, director of the Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development at K-State, will present.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Rhode Island, 7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloHoops, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Nevada/Tulane, 5/7:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloHoops, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball vs TBD, TBA.
Watch, listen, live stats: Flohoops, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.
K-State Volleyball vs Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Manhattan.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day.
Business hours may differ.
MHK Turkey Trot, 9 a.m.
Proceeds benefiting the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Register: $15-$25, mhksturkeytrot.com.
Aggieville.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Clemson, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas, USVI.
FRIDAY
Business hours may differ as businesses celebrate Thanksgiving.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Northern Arizona, 4:45 p.m.
St. Thomas, USVI.
Tenth Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, 7 p.m.
Hot chocolate next to the fire, lighted tunnel, local choirs and more.
More information: mhkfestivaloflights.com.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Volleyball at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Waco, Texas.
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Pictures with Santa, holiday treats and animal encounters.
Tickets: sunsetzoo.com.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Arkansas, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas, USVI.
K-State Football vs Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Fox, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wrap It Up Exhibit and Sale.
Nov. 14-Dec. 24.
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday, 12-5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, as announced Saturday and Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Staff Favorites.
Through November.
SNW, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Mapping Culture: Chico Sierra and Andean Textiles.
Through Dec. 4.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.