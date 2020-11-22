K-State Men’s Basketball vs Drake, 1 p.m.
The general public will not be allowed to attend in person.
Listen, watch: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Thanksgiving Day
Fifth Annual MHK Turkey Trot 5K, 9 a.m.
The race starts and finishes in Aggieville, taking runners around City Park and down Poyntz Avenue. All finishers receive medals, overall male and female finishers receive a plaque.
More information regarding pricing, packet pick-up, parking and registration: mhkturkeytrot.com
Aggieville.
“The Gratitude Episode,” 7:30 p.m.
Submissions from theatre alums who call Kansas and K-State home, an appreciation piece about K-State and Kansas.
For more information, visit k-state.edu/mtd/theatre.
FRIDAY
Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny, 6 p.m.
Also Kids Kanvas: Colorful Unicorn at 10 a.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Christmas Martini at 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint and Sip: Christmas Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Eleanor’s Very Merry Christmas Wish — The Musical, 7 p.m.
The story of a rag doll who wishes to leave her family — the Clauses — and find a best friend and home of her own.
Ticket purchase grants weblink holders 48-hour access to watch anytime through December 27.
Tickets: ksu.edu/mccain
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
The general public will not be allowed to attend in person.
Listen, watch: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SATURDAY
Small Business Saturday
K-State Football at Baylor, TBD.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Southern, 1 p.m.
The general public will not be allowed to attend in person.
Watch, listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Wrap It Up! Art Exhibit and Sale.
See and purchase artwork from over 90 artists, almost all local to the region.
Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays; noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; as announced Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays. Appointments: 537-4420.
Only 10 shoppers allowed inside at a time, so sign in upon arrival.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
StoryWalk Downtown: “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin.
The first pages will be in the windows of the Manhattan Town Center, then continue walking down Poyntz and look for the following pages in business windows. After the walk, visit the library or Downtown Manhattan office for a small prize.
Recommended for preschool through sixth grade, though all are welcome.
Through Nov. 30.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Exhibit: Voices of the West.
Through December 23.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Sundays.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.