Manhattan Town Center Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A showcase of regional non-profits and educational organizations. No cost to attend.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Family Valentine’s Dance, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Dinner and dancing. Proceeds will benefit the St. Thomas More playground project.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2900 Kimball Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Comedy After Dark, 6 p.m.
See comedians Meghan Welch, Ryan Trickey, Jeff Nelson and Jeremy Ricci.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Love Cardinals, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and SIp: Heart Tree at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Lion’s Pride at 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Kids Kanvas: Cactus at 10 a.m. Feb. 19, and Paint and Sip: Distant Mountains at 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Valentine’s Date Night Pick Your Project, 6 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, and Saturday Crafternoon Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Feb. 19.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
MTD Scholarship Extravaganza, 6 p.m.
Annual auction and dinner to support student scholarships.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Boos and Brews, 7 p.m.
Investigate the paranormal around the Columbian Theatre, The Oz Museum, Toto’s Tacoz and The Oz Winery.
Register: columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
After Hours: The Big Game Watch Party, 5-10 p.m.
Join in to watch the game and halftime show with snacks. No cost for K-State students with ID.
K-State Student Union.
MONDAY
Valentine’s Day.
K-State Men’s Golf at Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Mobile, Alabama.
Blood Drive, 12:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 8956 Flush Road, Saint George.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For a full list of events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
TUESDAY
Tiki Week, through Saturday.
All cocktails will be replaced with specialty tiki cocktails.
Also, Pie and Cocktails with Therapie at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
WEDNESDAY
Science on Tap, 7-8 p.m.
A scientist or researcher will present.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Blind Build Bash, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
A chance to win prizes to promote speaker Eugene Lee Yang.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Kansas Weather in Life, Literature and Photography, 5:30 p.m.
Humanities Kansas lecture by Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Kansas Poet Laureate emeritus.
No cost.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
SINGO: Best of 2021, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, prizes each round.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Casey Donahew, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
Also shows at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Both shows are sold out.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Arizona, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloSports, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at Steve Miller Invitational, 3 p.m.
Manhattan.
Coffee Hour: Taiwan, 4 p.m.
Grab a coffee and learn about Taiwan.
For information: events.k-state.edu.
Meet the artists: K-State MFA Students, 4-6 p.m.
Meet the artists behind the gallery, open through March 12.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Film: “I Am Not Your Negro” (Rated: PG-13), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State student ID. Showings will include subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Feb. 19.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Staged Reading: Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties, 7:30 p.m.
Meet five women named Betty.
Tickets: k-state.edu/mtd/events.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
“Rodgers and Hammerstein’s South Pacific,” 7:30 p.m.
Sailors and nurses take you to Bali Ha’i in the touring show.
Tickets: $19-$79, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
“The Book of Will,” 7:30 p.m.
The story of two actors who compiled the First Folio.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY, FEB. 19
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.
Comics, action figures and more. Buying, selling and trading available.
Also Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Cost: $3 per day, or two-day passes for $5. Kids 12 and under are free.
The Holiday Inn at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Hot Shot Basketball, 9:15 a.m.
No cost event for boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Children have one minute to dribble from half-court to shoot from hot spots. Time slots vary by grade.
Register onsite 15 minutes before start time.
Peace Memorial City Auditorium, City Hall, 1101 Poyntz Ave.
Vegetable Gardening Class, 10 a.m.
Learn new gardening methods.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Michigan, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FloSports, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
Annual Building Materials Auction, 11 a.m.
More information: ruckertauctions.com/building-materials-auction.
Also Sunday.
721 Levee Drive.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.