Paint and Sip: Moonstruck, 6 p.m.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Cliffside Getaway at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Mouse and Cookie at 10 a.m. April 15, and Paint and Sip: Forest Falls at 6 p.m. April 15.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Hoppin’ in the Hops: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, 6:30 p.m.
Over $2,000 worth of prizes in food, gift cards and more. Adults 21 and older.
Tickets: $35-$330, ahfarm.ticketspice.com/hoppin-in-the-hops-2023.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado, 7 p.m.
Buser Family Stadium.
Search for Simurgh, 7:30 p.m.
Migrate through a forest of stories.
For ages 8 and older.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Easter.
Business hours may vary.
K-State Women’s Golf vs Big 12 Match Play, all day.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Tiger Collegiate Invitational, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Columbia, Missouri.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Anime Club at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Lego Club at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Make and Take Workshop, 2:15 p.m.
Also Workshops at 3 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.; Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 15.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
K-State Baseball vs Creighton, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Live music: Ken Medema, 6:30 p.m.
Free to the public.
First Christian Church, 3001 Grand Mere Parkway.
Junior Recital: Katie Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Latte Art Throwdown, 5:30 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
Bring your clothes to do a few free loads of laundry.
Sud’s Y’r Duds.
Wednesday Walks with BikeWalkMHK, 6 p.m.
Take a stroll through downtown.
Riley County Courthouse.
Senior Recital: Catherine Stagner, 7 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Mic Comedy, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
K-State Track and Field at Mt. SAC Relays, all day.
Also Friday and April 15.
Walnut, California.
Promenade on Poyntz, 6 p.m.
Check in at the intersection of Poyntz Avenue and Third Street. Beer, wine and food at many local businesses downtown.
Tickets: $45.
Downtown Manhattan.
Live music: Well Tempered Madness featuring Steve Fansler, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com; $15 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Student Diversity Summit, 3-5 p.m.
A conversation about diversity, inclusion and belonging with students from the College of Arts and Sciences.
Staley Town Hall, Leadership Studies.
Mobile Food Distribution, 4 p.m.
HandsOn Kansas State and the Harvesters Community Food Network of Topeka will distribute food while for free while supplies last. Vehicles can line up from the C1 entrance along the east side of Kimball Avenue beginning at 3:30 pm.
C-1 Parking Lot, K-State Rec Center.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Baseball at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7FM, kstatesports.com.
Also 2 p.m. April 15.
Lawrence, Kansas.
Evening with the Stars, 6 p.m.
A special needs prom event. Open to people in high school and older. Dinner and dancing.
University Christian Church, 2800 Claflin Road.
Open Mic Night, 6 p.m.
Singers, musicians, poets or comedians are welcome to share their talent.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Honors Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Hale Library Concert Series: John Robinson and Patricia Thompson, 7:30 p.m.
Presenting: 51 Years of Luting and Never Been Arrested.
Tickets: ksufoundation.org/rsvp/concertseries.
Hemisphere Room, Hale Library.
SATURDAY,
APRIL 15
K-State Rowing vs SIRA, all day.
Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
Flint Hills 50 and Marathon, 7 a.m.
Register: $115, ultrasignup.com
3770 Green Valley Road.
Wamego Tulip Festival, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
See the tulips in bloom in downtown Wamego, and explore the food and craft vendors.
Also April 16.
Wamego.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Superhero Fun Run and Walk for Autism Acceptance, 9:30 a.m.-noon.
A 1 mile fun run and walk with children’s activities.
Register: register.chronotrack.com/r/73146.
Bishop Stadium, CiCo Park.
Bug-A-Palooza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Douglass Park.
Warm-Season Vegetable Growing, 10 a.m.
Learn about veggies like corn, peppers and more.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Beginner Salsa Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or dance partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Senior Piano Recital: Andrew Wilson, 4 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Pablo Diaz Carballo and Emma Hug.
Through April 22.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women’s Work II: Liza MacKinnon and Shin-hee Chin.
Through May 14.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Tanner’s Bar and Gril, 1200 Moro St.