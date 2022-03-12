Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Fragrant Plants, 10 a.m.

Learn about adding fragrant plants to the garden.

Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.

Spring Warm-Up Cornhole Tournament, noon.

Tournament begins at 1 p.m. Prizes for the top three teams.

Registration: noon, $30 per team of two.

Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St. Ogden.

Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Desert Cactus at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Milky Way at 6 p.m. March 18, and Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. March 19.

Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m.

Vicky the medium will do readings from messages she receives from the spirits.

Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.

Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.

SUNDAY

K-State Women’s Tennis at Oklahoma, noon.

Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.

Norman, Oklahoma.

One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $19-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.

McCain Auditorium.

MONDAY

Spring Break, through Friday.

K-State and USD 383 students and staff will not have school.

K-State Men’s Golf at Louisiana Classics, all day.

Also Tuesday.

Lafayette, Louisiana.

Blood Drive, 1:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave.

K-State Men’s Baseball at Omaha, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: OMavs.com, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Omaha, Nebraska.

Pi Day Pie Plate Etching, 6 p.m.

Also Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m.; Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Date Night Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. March 18; and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. March 19.

Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

Noontime Yoga, 12:05 p.m.

No cost to attend, all levels welcome.

301 Ahearn Field House.

THURSDAY

St. Patrick’s Day

ReadMHK Book Discussion: Female Authors, 7 p.m.

Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

Live music: M31, 8 p.m.

Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.

FRIDAY

K-State Track and Field at UTSA Invitational, tbd.

Also March 19.

San Antonio, Texas.

K-State Women’s Golf at MountainView Collegiate, all day.

Also March 19.

Tucson, Arizona.

Coffee with the Crew, 2-6 p.m.

Members of Riley County EMS will be on site with an ambulance for people to check out. A portion of proceeds go toward RCEMS Fundraiser for the Polar Plunge Event for Special Olympics Kansas.

Brother’s Coffee, 1437 Anderson Ave.

K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Manhattan.

K-State Men’s Baseball vs Morehead State, 6 p.m.

Also 4 p.m. March 19.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Tointon Family Stadium.

SATURDAY

K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, tbd.

Sacramento, California.

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

St. Patrick’s Day Road Races, 10 a.m.

Runners choose between a 10k and 2 mile run or walk.

Register: manhattanrunningco.com.

Aggieville.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1 p.m.

Aggieville.

Live music: Evolution the Band, 9 p.m.

Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”

StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.

Through March 31.

For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Downtown Manhattan.

Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.

Through April 8.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.

Through March 19.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.

Through April 3.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

Tags