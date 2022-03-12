Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fragrant Plants, 10 a.m.
Learn about adding fragrant plants to the garden.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Spring Warm-Up Cornhole Tournament, noon.
Tournament begins at 1 p.m. Prizes for the top three teams.
Registration: noon, $30 per team of two.
Ogden Community Center, 220 Willow St. Ogden.
Paint and Sip: Lavender Tree, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Desert Cactus at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Milky Way at 6 p.m. March 18, and Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn at 6 p.m. March 19.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Heartland Medium, 7:30 p.m.
Vicky the medium will do readings from messages she receives from the spirits.
Tickets: $45, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: BPM Trio, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Oklahoma, noon.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
One Night of Queen performed by Gary Mullen and the Works, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19-$69, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Spring Break, through Friday.
K-State and USD 383 students and staff will not have school.
K-State Men’s Golf at Louisiana Classics, all day.
Also Tuesday.
Lafayette, Louisiana.
Blood Drive, 1:45 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Omaha, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: OMavs.com, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Pi Day Pie Plate Etching, 6 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m.; Third Thursday Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Date Night Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. March 18; and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project at 2 p.m. March 19.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
WEDNESDAY
Noontime Yoga, 12:05 p.m.
No cost to attend, all levels welcome.
301 Ahearn Field House.
THURSDAY
St. Patrick’s Day
ReadMHK Book Discussion: Female Authors, 7 p.m.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at UTSA Invitational, tbd.
Also March 19.
San Antonio, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf at MountainView Collegiate, all day.
Also March 19.
Tucson, Arizona.
Coffee with the Crew, 2-6 p.m.
Members of Riley County EMS will be on site with an ambulance for people to check out. A portion of proceeds go toward RCEMS Fundraiser for the Polar Plunge Event for Special Olympics Kansas.
Brother’s Coffee, 1437 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Texas Tech, 4 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Morehead State, 6 p.m.
Also 4 p.m. March 19.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
SATURDAY
K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, tbd.
Sacramento, California.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
St. Patrick’s Day Road Races, 10 a.m.
Runners choose between a 10k and 2 mile run or walk.
Register: manhattanrunningco.com.
Aggieville.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 1 p.m.
Aggieville.
Live music: Evolution the Band, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.
Through April 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.