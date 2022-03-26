Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Westbound Path at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Sunset Friends at 6 p.m. April 1 and Kids Kanvas: Ladybugs at 10 a.m. April 2.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 9:30 a.m. April 2.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Hear Levi Mabe, Jeremy Ricci and Rod Reyes perform.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Film: La Cienega (not rated), 7 p.m.
No cost to K-State students with ID.
Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.
Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, noon.
Manhattan.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hoods of certain cars.
Regular admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Posts of a Mid-Century Kid, 2 p.m.
Conversation with author Ann Vigola Anderson. No cost admission, light refreshments provided.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
French horn and voice recital: Drake Middleton, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Senior recital: James Probst, 5:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.
For full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Pi Kappa Lambda Faculty Showcase, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Studio Voice Recital, 5 p.m.
Students of Amy Rosine’s class perform.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Tuba Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Gardens Docent/Tour Guide Training, 2-4 p.m.
Training consists of three sessions (March 30, April 6 and 13). No qualifications necessary.
For more information or registration: 785-532-3271 or email ksugardens@kstate.edu.
K-State Gardens, Visitor Center Conference Room.
Bassoon Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Ladies Night Out, 9 p.m.
A Magic Mike tribute performance.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20-$400, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Discussion: Doug Barrett, 5:30 p.m.
Open to the public. Barrett will share insights into his photography.
UMB Theater, Beach Museum.
Leaving and Waving Conversation, 7 p.m.
Mary Frances Ivey, University of Kansas Ph.D candidate in art history, and Deanna Dikeman talk with a question and answer period to follow.
Register: eventbrite.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
TalkMHK: Celebrating Our Diverse Stories, 7 p.m.
Five local speakers will give seven-minute talks and presentations.
The event will take place in the library auditorium and via Zoom. Masks recommended for those attending in person.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Adult Spelling Bee, 7 p.m.
Winner takes home a prize.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/adult-spelling-bee/479.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Junior Recital: Tyler Long and Hannah Mancini, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
April Fool’s Day.
K-State Rowing at Sunshine State Invitational, TBD.
Also April 2.
Sarasota, Florida.
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.
Manhattan.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 4 p.m. April 2.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Sneaker Soiree, 6 p.m.
A night of dinner drinks, live music and more. Raising funds for Girls On the Run of the Flint Hills.
Tickets: $100, pinwheel.us/register/index/Flint-Hills/Sneaker/Soiree/2022
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third.
Film: Morbius (PG-13), 7 p.m.
Free showing with K-State student ID. Tickets will be handed out at noon April 1 on the first floor of the K-State Student Union.
AMC Manhattan 13.
A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends, 7:30 p.m.
Some skits and songs that highlight the humor of the show.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 3.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Brittany Trotter guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Spring Dance, 7:30 p.m.
K-State Dance will show different styles of choreography.
Also Saturday.
McCain Auditorium.
Live music: Logan Mize with Grace Leer, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
Also 8:30 p.m. April 2.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, APRIL 2
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.See cows and more.
Aggieville.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Omaha Tournament, 9 a.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.
St. Louis, Missouri.
Senior flute and piccolo recital: Jenna Dominguez, 1 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Paul Hunt, trombone recital, 3 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Junior piano recital: Jordyn Allen, 5 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.
Through March 31.
For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Downtown Manhattan.
Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.
Through April 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.
Through April 30.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.