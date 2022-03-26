Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Westbound Path at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Sunset Friends at 6 p.m. April 1 and Kids Kanvas: Ladybugs at 10 a.m. April 2.

Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. April 1 and DIY Porch Planter Workshop at 9:30 a.m. April 2.

Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.

Hear Levi Mabe, Jeremy Ricci and Rod Reyes perform.

Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.

Film: La Cienega (not rated), 7 p.m.

No cost to K-State students with ID.

Wildcat Chamber, K-State Student Union.

Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

SUNDAY

K-State Women’s Tennis vs Wichita State, noon.

Manhattan.

Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

See under the hoods of certain cars.

Regular admission applies.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Posts of a Mid-Century Kid, 2 p.m.

Conversation with author Ann Vigola Anderson. No cost admission, light refreshments provided.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

French horn and voice recital: Drake Middleton, 3 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

Senior recital: James Probst, 5:30 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

MONDAY

Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.

Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

Pi Kappa Lambda Faculty Showcase, 7:30 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

TUESDAY

Studio Voice Recital, 5 p.m.

Students of Amy Rosine’s class perform.

All Faiths Chapel.

K-State Men’s Baseball vs Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Also 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Tointon Family Stadium.

Tuba Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

WEDNESDAY

K-State Gardens Docent/Tour Guide Training, 2-4 p.m.

Training consists of three sessions (March 30, April 6 and 13). No qualifications necessary.

For more information or registration: 785-532-3271 or email ksugardens@kstate.edu.

K-State Gardens, Visitor Center Conference Room.

Bassoon Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.

Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.

Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

Ladies Night Out, 9 p.m.

A Magic Mike tribute performance.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20-$400, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events

RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

THURSDAY

Discussion: Doug Barrett, 5:30 p.m.

Open to the public. Barrett will share insights into his photography.

UMB Theater, Beach Museum.

Leaving and Waving Conversation, 7 p.m.

Mary Frances Ivey, University of Kansas Ph.D candidate in art history, and Deanna Dikeman talk with a question and answer period to follow.

Register: eventbrite.com.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

TalkMHK: Celebrating Our Diverse Stories, 7 p.m.

Five local speakers will give seven-minute talks and presentations.

The event will take place in the library auditorium and via Zoom. Masks recommended for those attending in person.

Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

Adult Spelling Bee, 7 p.m.

Winner takes home a prize.

Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/adult-spelling-bee/479.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Junior Recital: Tyler Long and Hannah Mancini, 7:30 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

FRIDAY

April Fool’s Day.

K-State Rowing at Sunshine State Invitational, TBD.

Also April 2.

Sarasota, Florida.

Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.

Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.

K-State Women’s Tennis vs Iowa State, 4 p.m.

Manhattan.

K-State Men’s Baseball vs Oklahoma State, 6 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network, kstatesports.com.

Also 4 p.m. April 2.

Tointon Family Stadium.

Sneaker Soiree, 6 p.m.

A night of dinner drinks, live music and more. Raising funds for Girls On the Run of the Flint Hills.

Tickets: $100, pinwheel.us/register/index/Flint-Hills/Sneaker/Soiree/2022

Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third.

Film: Morbius (PG-13), 7 p.m.

Free showing with K-State student ID. Tickets will be handed out at noon April 1 on the first floor of the K-State Student Union.

AMC Manhattan 13.

A Tribute to Carol Burnett and Friends, 7:30 p.m.

Some skits and songs that highlight the humor of the show.

Also 7:30 p.m. April 2 and 2 p.m. April 3.

Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.

The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.

Brittany Trotter guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m.

Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.

Spring Dance, 7:30 p.m.

K-State Dance will show different styles of choreography.

Also Saturday.

McCain Auditorium.

Live music: Logan Mize with Grace Leer, 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.

Also 8:30 p.m. April 2.

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Third and Leavenworth streets.

Aggieville Showdown, 9:30 a.m.See cows and more.

Aggieville.

K-State Women’s Volleyball at Omaha Tournament, 9 a.m.

Omaha, Nebraska.

K-State Women’s Soccer at Saint Louis, 1 p.m.

St. Louis, Missouri.

Senior flute and piccolo recital: Jenna Dominguez, 1 p.m.

Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.

Paul Hunt, trombone recital, 3 p.m.

All Faiths Chapel.

Junior piano recital: Jordyn Allen, 5 p.m.

Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.

Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.

Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”

StoryWalk Downtown: Pepi Sings a New Song.

Through March 31.

For additional information on the self-guided tour: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Downtown Manhattan.

Exhibit: Columbian Artist Group Exhibit.

Through April 8.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: New works from Aaron Morgan Brown and Nathan Novack.

Through April 30.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Measurement Rules.

Through May 8, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.

Through April 3.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.

Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.

Every Tuesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Poker Night, 7 p.m.

Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday.

RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.

Call for information: 587-4504.

Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.

