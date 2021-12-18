Cocoa with the Grinch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene products, hats or gloves.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Book Signing: Bill Snyder and D. Scott Fritchen, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Bring a copy of “My Football Life and the Rest of the Story” or purchase one on site. Sighing will be in the former DressBarn, next to Hibbett Sports. No cost to attend. No merchandising signings.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
DJ Spaugh Spins, noon-7 p.m.
Sister of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St., Apt. C.
Skate with Santa, 2-4 p.m.
Regular admission and rental rates apply.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Photos with Santa Paws, 2-6 p.m.
Donations to MuttCare for photos with Santa and his elves.
Mutt School, 4912 Skyway Drive.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Truck, 6 p.m. Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Bunny at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert charity event for Aging Well Senior Living.
Tickets: contact Theresa Bramlage, 785-341-1297.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 7 p.m.
Also DIY Cornhole Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday and Christmas Eve Eve Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Ugly Sweater Celebration, 8-11 p.m.
Gifts for the best sweater. Adults 21 and older only.
Willie’s Hideout, 208 First St., Saint George.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Basketball at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big Ten Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
First Baptist Church, 2121 Blue Hills Road.
Pet Photos with Santa, 5-8 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
TUESDAY
Winter Solstice.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs. McNeese State, 7 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs UIC, 1 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Sip and Shop Holiday Bazaar, 3-6 p.m.
Local handmade small businesses, and complimentary hot cocoa.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Christmas Movie Trivia, 7 p.m.
Rewatch the classics, grab some teammates and compete for prizes. No cost to play, prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Christmas Movies on the Patio, 6 p.m.
Bring the family and watch some movies on the patio.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Christmas Eve. Business hours may differ.
SATURDAY
Christmas Day.
Manhattan Community Christmas Dinner, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Drive through to pick up a free holiday meal. St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Festival of Lights.
Through January 1.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale.
Mondays: 12-6 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 12-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: As announced.
Sunday: By appointment.
Through Dec. 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman: In the Open.
Through Dec. 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gallery Display.
Through Dec. 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.