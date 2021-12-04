Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Manhattan Area Music Teachers Association, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Also B&C Dance Company at 6 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Country Christmas and Christkindlemarkt, 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Baked goods, gifts, German food and Santa all in one place.
Also Dec. 11.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Holiday Workshop, 1:30-3 p.m.
Create themed seasonal cards and decorations.
Tickets: $5 supply fee, $2.50 for Blue Star Military Families.
Reservations required: 532-7718 or klwalk@ksu.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
Saturday Crafternoon, 1:30 p.m.
Also DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday., Charcuterie and Try Workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday, FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manahttan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Santa is Coming to Town, 5-8 p.m.
Christmas tree lighting, vendors, performances and more. Santa will be at the Library from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Broadway Street, Riley.
Isle of Lights, 5:30-8 p.m.
Drive through holiday light displays.
Santa will be available for free photos from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Also Dec. 5, 10 and 11.
Donation cost: $10 per vehicle, cash only.
Milford State Park, 3612 State Park Road, Milford.
Holiday Open House and Trolley Ride, 7-9 p.m.
Christmas cookies, pictures with Santa and rides to the Festival of Lights.
Katie’s Way, 720 Poyntz Ave.
Nut/Cracked and Other Delights, 7:30 p.m.
The Nutcracker, but with a twist.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live theatre: And Then There Were None, 7:30 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show about ten strangers with wicked pasts brough to the local stage.
Masks required for unvaccinated audience members, and encouraged for vaccinated.
Also 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12, and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11.
Cost: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
A Finn’s Christmas Story, 8 p.m.
Funtabi, Derek Calvin and the All Nighters and The Box Turtles will perform.
No cost.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Sally and the Hurts, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Austin Meade, 8:30 p.m.
With BC and the Big Rig.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Sip and Shop, 1-6 p.m.
Local vendors will be set up in the indoor Event Center for easy gift shopping. No cost admission, but gifts, wine and food will be available for purchase.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Recital: Little Apple Clarinet Quartet, 2 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Choirs Festival of Holiday Music, 3 p.m.
Songs performed by the K-State Concert Choir; Collegiate Chorale; Collegium Musicum; In-A-Chord; Advance and University Trebel Choirs: Tenor-Bass Choir; and Madrigal and Motet Ensemble. Gospel singer Curtis Gulledge will feature.
Also 6 p.m.
Tickets: $10, k-state.edu/mtd/events or simpletix.com/e/k-state-choirs-festival-of-holiday-music-f-tickets-80273.
All Faiths Chapel.
Bhangra Night, 5-7 p.m.
KC Bhangra will host dance workshops and amaze crowds. Light snacks and refreshments provided.
Grand Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
MONDAY
Holiday Board Game Destresser, 6-8 p.m.
Board games will be available for anyone to play, as well as themed treats and crafts. Pajamas encouraged, footwear required.
Fireside Lounge, K-State Student Union.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 am.-4 p.m. Thursday at K-State Student Union.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Omaha, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Mavs All-Access, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Omaha, Nebraska.
A Canadian Brass Christmas, 7:30 p.m.
From renaissance to Dixieland and ragtime, the famous brass group returns to Manhattan.
Tickets: $19-$69, mccain.k-state.edu/events/.
McCain Auditorium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Marquette, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
Christmas Music SINGO, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four can compete for prizes. No cost to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
First Infantry Division Band Holiday Concert, 7 p.m.
No cost concert of holiday classics. First-come, first-serve seating.
Also 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
It’s A Wonderful Life, 7:30 p.m.
The classic holiday movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 17, and 18, and 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Carol Robinson Women’s and Attila Zsivoczky Men’s Winter Pentathlon, tbd.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
K-State Fall 2021 Commencement, 1 p.m.
Graduate School graduation ceremony.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball at South Dakota State, tbd.
Watch, listen, live stats: Midco Sports, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Brookings, South Dakota.
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Hot breakfast, family photos with Santa, take-home ornaments and more.
Two staggered sessions, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Fall 2021 Commencement Schedule, 8:30 a.m.
Graduations schedule:
Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m.
Education, 10 a.m.
Business Administration, 11:30 a.m.
Agriculture, 1 p.m.
Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m.
Engineering, 4 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Santa at the Eagles Holiday Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pictures with Santa with a donation to the Toys for Manhattan.
Buy holiday gifts, cookie decorating and a giveaway for a Kitchenaid mixer.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Festival of Lights.
Through January 1.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Holiday Food Drive.
Benefiting the Flint Hills BreadBasket.
Items needed include: instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned sweet potatoes, boxed stuffing and evaporated milk.
Through Dec. 17.
Drop off point: Andrews and Associates Counseling, 1506 Browning Place, Ste. 107.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale.
Mondays: 12-6 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 12-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: As announced.
Sunday: By appointment.
Through Dec. 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman: In the Open.
Through Dec. 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gallery Display.
Through Dec. 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.