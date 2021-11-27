Small Business Saturday, all day.
Various small businesses around the area will participate.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Northwestern State, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Santa’s Luminary Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Luminary trail, pictures with Santa, activities and more.
Friends of the Zoo have time between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. for early entry.
Also Sunday.
Tickets: $5-$10, Sunset Zoo gift shop, at the event, sunsetzoo.com or 785-587-2737.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also, Sunday Funday Mini Sign Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Double-Sided Porch Sign or Planter Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Recital: Michael Walker and Gabby Yager, 11 a.m.
Flute and euphonium recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Check out what powers select vehicles.
Regular museum admission.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Christmas Movies, 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
A Christmas Story at 2 p.m. and White Christmas at 6:30 p.m. on the big screen. No cost concessions.
No cost, but donations of non-perishable food items for the Geary County Food Pantry encouraged.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Recital: Peri Carney Sr., 2:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
Also noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, and 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Manhattan City Hall.
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also Snow Much Fun Storytime at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Friday.
For more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: K-State Dance Program, 3 p.m.
Dancers will perform selections from “Nut/Cracked.”
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs North Dakota, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Percussion Ensemble Concert, 6:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
TUESDAY
Coffee and Caroling, 1-2 p.m.
Holiday snacks, coffee and performance by the Cadence A Capella group.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Recital: Kolby Van Camp, 7 p.m.
Composition recital including vocal, piano and strings music.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Concert Band, 7:30-10 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Karaoke, 8:30 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Student IDEII Concert, 5:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs UAlbany, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wind Ensemble and Wind Symphony Performance, 7:30-10 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Nightmare Before Christmas Trivia, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than four can play at no cost. Prizes for the top three teams.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Beautiful, The Carole King Musical, 7:30 p.m.
The story of Carole King’s life.
Face covering required.
Tickets: $19.50-$79, tickets.mccain.ksu.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Jazz Combo Performance, 7:30 p.m.
Ballroom, K-State Student Union.
Recital: Sage Williams, 7:30 p.m.
Composition and voice recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
X-Mas Lighting featuring Drunk Santa, 8 p.m.
Gifts from Santa, the upside down tree and lights.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com. Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Coffee Hour: Haiti, 4 p.m.
Grab coffee and join the live Zoom call to learn more about Haiti.
Log-in information: k-state.edu/isss/progams-events/.
K-State Women’s Basketball at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: SEC Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Columbia, South Carolina.
Medieval and Renaissance Music for the Holiday Season, 7-8 p.m.
K-State Choirs presents Collegium Musicum and the Madrigal and Motet Ensemble. No cost.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
WTA presents: Annie Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved musical about a young orphan brought to the local stage.
Also 7 p.m. Dec. 4 and 2 p.m. Dec. 5.
Tickets: $10-$15, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
‘Tis the Season, 7-10 p.m.
Horse drawn carriage rides, ice skating, hot chocolate and apple cider.
Sign up: kstateupc.com/our-events/.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Inventa String Quartet, 7:30 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Nut/Cracked and Other Delights, 7:30 p.m.
The Nutcracker, but with a twist.
Also 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Bates Dance Studios, 7:30 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Live theatre: And Then There Were None, 7:30 p.m.
The Agatha Christie show about ten strangers with wicked pasts brough to the local stage.
Masks required for unvaccinated audience members, and encouraged for vaccinated.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $12-$18, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Movie: Jungle Cruise (PG-13), 8 p.m. No cost with K-State ID.
Also 8-10:15 p.m. Dec. 4.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
SATURDAY
Breakfast with Santa, 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Hot breakfast, family photos with Santa, take-home ornaments and more.
Two staggered sessions, beginning at 8:15 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.
Tickets: $8-$22, flinthillsdiscovery.org, 587-2726 or in person.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Cookie Carousel, 8:30-11 a.m.
Fill a box of holiday treats.
Cost: $6.50 per pound. Cah, checks and cards accepted.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest, 8:30-11 a.m.
Cut down a tree for the holiday. Hayrack rides with Britt’s Farm, hot cocoa and coffee from Bluestem Bistro and donuts from Varsity Donuts. Smokey Bear will take selfies with families and their trees.
Bring a handsaw. No chainsaws allowed. RCPD, MFD and Parks and Rec staff will assist, if needed. Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity will provide home delivery for a monetary donation.
No cost. Schultz Community Park, 810 Loma Ridge Drive.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Christkindl Market, with photo opportunities, giveaway, kinderpunsch and more.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Santa Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reindeer scavenger hunt and photo opportunities.
No cost admission, but donations toward Manhattan Emergency Shelter encouraged.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Student Recital: Ameilia Moore, 10 a.m.
Piano recital.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Country Christmas and Christkindlemarkt, 10 a.m-4 p.m.
Baked goods, gifts, German food and Santa all in one place.
Also Dec. 11.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.