K-State Fall 2021 Commencement Schedule, 8:30 a.m.
Graduations schedule:
Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m.
Education, 10 a.m.
Business Administration, 11:30 a.m.
Agriculture, 1 p.m.
Health and Human Sciences, 2:30 p.m.
Engineering, 4 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Santa at the Eagles Holiday Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Pictures with Santa with a donation to the Toys for Manhattan. Buy holiday gifts, cookie decorating and a giveaway for a Kitchenaid mixer.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Women’s Basketball at South Dakota State, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Brookings, South Dakota.
Holiday Performing Arts Festival: Manhattan Tuba Christmas, 3 p.m.
The Next Step Dance Studio at 6 p.m. Saturday; Lebbin Piano Studio at 4 p.m. Sunday; St. George Elementary School Honor Choir at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday; Riley County Middle School Band and Chorus at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; St. Marys High School Band at noon Wednesday; Wakefield Junior High and High School Chorus at 11 a.m. Thursday; Little Apple Aerials Showcase at 6 p.m. Thursday; Rock Creek High School Choir at 1 p.m. Friday; Leonetta’s Piano Studio at 1 p.m. Dec. 18; and Flint Hills Academy of Music at 4 p.m. Dec. 18.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court, 100 Manhattan Town Center.
Paint and Sip: Snow Kisses, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Barn at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Aurora Winter at 6 p.m. Dec. 17, Kids Kanvas: Ho Ho… Help! At 10 a.m. Dec. 18, and Paint and Sip: Christmas Truck at 6 p.m. Dec. 18.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.com.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Chef Matou’s Haiti Food Fundraiser, 6-10 p.m.
Chef Matou’s Haitian eggnog and specialty cocktail with haitian rum, and $1 from each will go toward rebuilding the town of Gros-Marin, her hometown in Haiti.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Christmas Cookie Decorating, 6-8 p.m.
Decorate and take home Amanda’s Cookie Colony sweets.
Tickets: $37, eventbrite.com.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, Ugly Christmas Sweater Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
Fill Santa’s Sleigh, 2-4:30 p.m.
Toy collection drive for foster children. Photos with Santa, hot cocoa, holiday activities and more.
Alliance Realty, 1125 Westport Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Green Bay, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wamego Festival of Lights, 4-7 p.m.
Christmas light show and music.
Wamego City Park.
Santa’s Coming to Tap House, 5-8 p.m.
Free event to see Santa.
Tallgrass Tap House, 320 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
K-State Finals Week Begins, through Friday.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Bring your yarn project and connect with other knitters and crocheters.
Also Baby and Toddler Storytime at 11 a.m. Thursday and Teen Gaming: Super Smash Bros Tournament at 4 p.m. Friday. For more information and events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Blood Drive, 1:15-6 p.m. For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Music 287/885 Final Exam and Performance, 7:30 p.m.
A demonstration of the German Diction Liederabend course.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19.50-$129, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
Science on Tap: How Does Santa Do It?, 7 p.m.
Anna Zemlyanova, associate professor in mathematics will present the science behind the magic.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
For more information: auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Try pies from Therapie with drinks prepared by Auntie Mae’s bar staff.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Rock N Roll Night, 7 p.m.
Head:Space and All From Nothing will perform. Show at 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
It’s A Wonderful Life, 7:30 p.m.
The classic holiday movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Skate with Santa, 2-4 p.m.
Regular skating rink admission and rental rates apply.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kansas City Jazz Orchestra, 7 p.m.
A concert charity event for Aging Well Senior Living.
Tickets: contact Theresa Bramlage, 785-341-1297.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Festival of Lights.
Through January 1.
Blue Earth Plaza, Third and Colorado streets.
Holiday Food Drive.
Benefitting the Flint Hills BreadBasket.
Items needed include the following: instant mashed potatoes, canned pumpkin, canned sweet potatoes, boxed stuffing and evaporated milk.
Through Dec. 17.
Drop off point: Andrews and Associates Counseling, 1506 Browning Place, Ste. 107.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
Wrap It Up Art Exhibit and Sale.
Mondays: 12-6 p.m.
Tuesdays-Fridays: 12-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays: As announced.
Sunday: By appointment.
Through Dec. 24.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman: In the Open.
Through Dec. 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gallery Display.
Through Dec. 31.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.