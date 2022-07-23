Riley County Fair, through Monday.
Riley County Fairgrounds.
Summer Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Photo booth, face painting, tortoise feedings and more.
Kids get free admission with a paid adult.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Learn about roping, branding, and more. Dress up like a cowboy or girl, and meet Roadeo Queens.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Hustle Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Live theater: Lemonade, 2 p.m.
Learn the ups and downs of life with fairytale characters.
Tickets: $3-8, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Studio Birthday Celebration Family-Friendly Workshop, 5 p.m.
Also Christmas in July Pick Your Project Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday; Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 1 p.m. Tuesday; FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Saturday Morning Pick Your Project Workshop at 9:30 a.m. July 30.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Rickety Downspout, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Lion’s Pride, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Kansas Storm at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Tranquil Landing at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Ocean Sunset at 6 p.m. July 30.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Live music: Susan Hancock, 10 a.m.-noon.
Bluestem Bistro, 1219 Moro St.
Forte Handbell Quartet: The Trio Tour, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $15, jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series with saxophonist Nate McClendon, 5-7 p.m. $10 donation encouraged.
Additionally, Smokin’ Willie’s BBQ truck will be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
TUESDAY
Drag Bingo, 7 p.m.
Hosted by Lil Kim Chi. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Tickets: $10-$50, eventbrite.com.
Manhattan Brewing Company,
WEDNESDAY
Dog Days of Summer, 2-3:15 p.m.
Read to Daisy, the therapy dog, to practice reading aloud.
For more information and schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ. Get a punch on your punch card for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Nights.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Magic Night, 7 p.m.
Magician Jack Reid will perform.
Tickets: $5 per guest.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Landshark Music Series: Dr. Wayne Goins, 7-9 p.m.
Cover: $3.
Kite’s Bar and Grill, 615 N. 12th St.
Open Mic Night with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Furniture Amnesty Day, 8 a.m.
Donate unwanted furniture or sign up for a 15 minute slot to get some free furniture. Any furniture after 4 p.m. is open to the general public.
Manhattan City Park.
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Live theater: Willy Wonka Jr., 7 p.m.
The beloved Roald Dahl’s story brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. July 30 and 2 p.m. July 31.
The Columbian Theatre, 512 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park: Lost Wax Band, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
Downtown Farmers Market, 8a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
K-State Iris Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
Rhizomes for $2-7 each, cash or check only. Over 300 locally grown varieties.
Kansas State University Gardens, 1500 Denison.
Ladies Night, 7 p.m.
A portion of sales will go to Planned Parenthood, and a collection booth will collect donations for The Crisis Center.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Thursday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.