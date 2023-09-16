SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
K-State Cross Country vs John McNichols Invitational, 8 a.m.
Terre Haute, Indiana.
K-State Rowing at Creighton Fall Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
K-State Football at Missouri, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: SEC Network, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Columbia, Missouri.
Paxico Blues Festival, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Theme: Women Bring the Blues.
Paxico.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-10 p.m.
Parade, vendors, silent auction and more.
Ogden, Kansas.
Praisefest, 12:30-6:30 p.m.
CiCo Park.
DIY Porch Planter Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also Family-Friendly Adult and CHild Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, DIY Glass Etching and Wood Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Deep Creek Community Ice Cream Social, 4-6 p.m.
Cost: $4. Funds raised will help maintain and restore the Deep Creek Schoolhouse.
Deep Creek Schoolhouse, 3125 Deep Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Fall Creek, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Solitary Life at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Pastel Birches at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.
Tickets: uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Wyatt Flores with Kaitlyn Kilian, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: Sold out, join the waitlist: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: Cole Harris Band, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Wildcat Invitational, all day.
Also Monday.
Manhattan.
Konza 25K and 10K, 7 a.m.-noon.
Register: runthekonza.com.
Konza Prairie.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: $20, manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-september/342.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Vintage Pop-Up, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Bluestem Bistro patio.
Little Apple Duck Dash, noon.
Race starts at 2 p.m.
Adopt ducks: duckrace.com/manhattan. Benefitting Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan.
A&H Farm, 1371 Collins Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Movies on the Grass: “Betrayed: Surviving an American Concentration Camp,” 7 p.m.
Film begins at 7:30 p.m., speaker starts at 7 p.m.
Bosco Plaza.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Social Hour at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and MHS Robotics Lego Mindstorm Event at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Billy Wayne Davis, 7 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
TUESDAY
K-State All-University Career Fair: Agriculture Opportunities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Also Business Opportunities at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Engineering Opportunities at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Pie and Cocktails with Therapie, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $32.50, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
September Student Showcase Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Music Grad Seminar, 11:30 a.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Live music: Trent Gaddie, 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Soccer at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Sooner Vision on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Norman, Oklahoma.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Charlotte Invite, all day.
Charlotte, North Carolina.
Meet the Artists Reception, 4-6 p.m.
Meet the artists of Marking Time: Marvin Gould, Duane Noblett, Lindsay Smith and Nelson Smith.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Brew at the Zoo, 5:30 p.m.
Sold out.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Live music: Kelley Hunt, 5:30 p.m.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Volleyball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $19/50+, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
SATURDAY,
SEPT. 23
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fall Apple Day, 9 a.m.
Open to the public.
Historical reenactors, military displays, apple pies and more.
Fort Riley.
Ornamental Grass for the Landscape, 10 a.m.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
K-State Football vs UCF, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: FS1, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Live music: Kolby Cooper with Joint Custody, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
GriefShare, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesdays
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SNAP Application Assistance.
Every second Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon
Every fourth Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Laundry Love MHK, 5-9 p.m.
Quarters for up to five loads of laundry per person ages 18 and older.
Second Tuesday of each month.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat, 1431 Anderson Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30-8:15 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street; Sunday (to-go), 9:30-10:15 a.m., Vineyard Community Church, 2400 Casement Road.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Cally Krallman.
Through Nov. 4.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Lisa Grossman.
Through Oct. 7.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Group Exhibit: Marking Time.
Through Oct. 28.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Neil Welliver: Maine Seasons.
Through August 2024.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: To the Stars Through Art: A History of Art Collecting in Kansas Public Schools, 1900-1950.
Through May 2024.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Allison Cekala: Salt Works.
Through Oct. 22.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
McCool’s, 701 N. Manhattan Ave.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday. Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 1200 Moro St.