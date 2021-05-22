Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Cornhole Tournament, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., bags start flying at 11 a.m. Food and beer garden available.
Registration: $50 per team, with payouts for the top three.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Humane Society Adoption Day, noon-4 p.m.
Meet some adoptable friends. Registration event only; animals go home at a later time. Enter a raffle for a chance to win prizes from Woof’s, Riley County Humane Society and Manhattan Brewing Company. Slingin Sweets will also sell treats.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Picnic in the Park, 4-7 p.m.
Eat some dinner and check out some local vendors in the park.
Leonardville.
Live music: Chappie, 6 p.m.
Come listen to Chappie while drinking 456Wineries and dinner by DoughBro of Manhattan.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive.
Music, Mayhem and More, 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Grown-ups only event. Jammin Jamaican food truck will be slinging food, while Chance Encounter, a classic and modern rock group, plays. Price includes all activities including petting zoo, wall ball and watching the bad. VIP table tier includes all and more.
Must be 21 or older. Dress accordingly for an outside event and bring a light, like a flashlight or a fully charged cell phone with a flashlight.
Tickets: $30-$200, aandhfarm.com
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
SUNDAY
Parking Lot Yoga in the Ville, 9 a.m.
Join Jessa Voos of Chapter 5 Yoga and Jay Behnke of J Slalon for an early morning yoga class. Bring a yoga mat. Stay afterward and try bon bites by Indie Voos, cannolis from Nico’s Little Italy, Bluestem Bistro coffee and shopping at J Salon. Proceeds benefit Katie’s Way.
Tickets: $25, via the Facebook event of the same name.
Moro and 11th St.
Backyard Games, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors and create a new set of large backyard dice for game night. Bring your own drinks and snacks.
Tickets: $68, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood,
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a trail map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Music in the Barn: Nate McClendon, 5 p.m.
Celebrate the music style and leadership Nate McClendon has brought to USD 383 since 2010.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
TUESDAY
Kids Summer Class — Monster, 10 a.m.-noon.
Kids ages 7-12 will learn the basics of the color wheel, including monochromatic, complementary and triadic color schemes. At the end of the week, each student will have four 10x10 canvases.
Class limited to 12 participants.
Tickets: $100, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Edibles in the Summer Garden, 2 p.m.
Learn about growing tomatoes in the webinar series.
Register: events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Quilting Workshop, 6-7 p.m.
Machine-stitched applique. Using the basic applique, create a project with “Live, Laught, Love” on a pillow cover, wall hanging or table topper.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Home Canning basics, 7-8 p.m.
Learn the importance of correct methods of preserving food.
Register: events.k-state.edu. Deadline is 24 hours prior to the class.
Via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Big 12 Baseball Championship, tbd.
Through May 30.
Oklahoma City.
Standing Summer Playdate, 9 a.m.
Bring the kids for a playdate and chat with other parents.
Frank Anneberg Park playground, 3801 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Words of a Feather poetry event, 6-8 p.m.
Hike the short loop of Konza Prairie, listen to poetry and learn about Kansas birds. Traci Bramhall and Elizabeth Dodd, K-State professors, will read.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com
Konza Prairie Biological station, 100 Konza Prairie Lane.
2021 Wheat Plot Tour, 6:30 p.m.
First, a free dinner at 6:30 p.m. Then, join Stu Duncan and the folks at Whearty Farm for a tour.
Directions from Randolph: Four miles west on Green-Randolph road, 11 miles north on County Road 875, then a half mile east on Bodaville Road.
Registration: events.k-state.edu. Google Form due by noon Monday, May 24.
Whearty Farm, 14401 Bodaville Road, Randolph.
Pie and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
Try three samples of pie from Therapie, paired with three classic or contemporary cocktails. Pies include strawberry-rhubarb, key lime and salted caramel chocolate pecan.
Tickets: $30, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Enter for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night in August.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Track and Field vs. NCAA West Preliminary, all day.
Through Saturday.
College Station, Texas.
Wallet Wisdom, noon-1 p.m.
In the final of the six part series, learn about credit and how it affects a person’s life.
Registration: bit.ly/walletwisdom2021.
Via Zoom.
Librarians at Manhattan Brewing Co., 4-7 p.m.
Chat with a Manhattan Public Library librarian as they answer questions, help families sign up for the summer reading program and give away free books.
Drop off up to four books to the library’s used book store, Rosie’s Corner, and get a discount on a four-pack purchase from the brewing company.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs NCAA Championships, all day.
Through June 2.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
MAC Watercolor Studio Exhibit.
See what the MAC Watercolor Studio created this year.
Monday-Friday, noon-5 p.m. Sat. 1-3 p.m.
Through May 29.
6,214 Miles.
See painter Rita Guile’s exhibit about how humankind and nature coincide.
Through June 26.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.