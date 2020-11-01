K-State Women’s Tennis at K-State Fall Invite, all day.

Manhattan.

Winter Hours begin, noon.

Sunset Zoo Winter Hours begin and are in effect through the end of the year.

Winter Hours: noon-4p.m.

Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.

Paint & Sip: Purple Flower, 4 p.m.

Cost: $32.

For information and tickets, uncorkedinspiration.com

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

MONDAY

Storytime online: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m.

Storytellers incorporate early literacy skills for children 0-24 months, including language, melody, rhyming sounds and motor skills.

Video link on library website.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

TUESDAY

Election Day

In-person voting, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Various polling locations across the county. If not voting at the assigned polling location, request a provisional ballot. Bring an ID. Masks encouraged but not required in Riley County. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, even if it is past 7 p.m.

Preschoolers in the Flint Hills: Little Apple Day, 10:30 a.m.

Learn and play with food as staff explores apples, seeds and how seeds grow trees.

Cost: $8-10.

Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.

WEDNESDAY

Pool League, 7 p.m.

Cost: $5.

RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.

THURSDAY

Free COVID-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

No appointment or doctor’s referral needed.

Drive-up testing and PCR nasal swab test. Everyone is welcome and results are available within a few days. Children will receive a free book.

Also, 5-7 p.m.

Pottorf Hall.

Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Also Friday and Saturday.

Costs and projects vary. For more information and tickets, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Sips & Service: Car Maintenance 101, 6:30 p.m.

Demonstrations and fun as staf touch on the basics, like jumping a car or changing a tire. Advance registration required through Eventbrite. Limited to 24 guests.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

FRIDAY

K-State Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Fall Individuals, all day.

Also Saturday and Sunday. Stillwater, Oklahoma.

K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

Listen: KMAN.

Lubbock, Texas.

International Coffee Hour: Nepal, 4 p.m.

Student presenters share thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics.

More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/

Paint & Sip: Cattail Birds, 6 p.m.

Also Paint & Sip: Fall Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Boss Lady at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: $32.

For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Randall King, 8:30 p.m.

Concert. Door opens at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $12-150.

Tickets: thehatksu.com

The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.

SATURDAY

K-State Football vs Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.

Watch, listen: ABC or FOX, K-State Sports Network.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.

Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.

Lubbock, Texas.

Open Board Game Meetup, 1-6 p.m.

The board game library will be open and free to play anything.

The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.

SUNDAY

Piano Studio Recital, 1 p.m.

Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.

McCain Auditorium.

Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.

Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.

Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.

Flint Hills Children’s Choir, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Bluestem Choir performs at 3:30 p.m. and the Konza Choir performs at 5 p.m.

No cost. Online event.

Link: mccain.k-state.edu/events/

ONGOING

Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling. Through December 12.

Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.

Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.

Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.

Exhibit: Voices of the West. Through December 23.

Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.

Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.

Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.

Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.