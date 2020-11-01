K-State Women’s Tennis at K-State Fall Invite, all day.
Manhattan.
Winter Hours begin, noon.
Sunset Zoo Winter Hours begin and are in effect through the end of the year.
Winter Hours: noon-4p.m.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak Street.
Paint & Sip: Purple Flower, 4 p.m.
Cost: $32.
For information and tickets, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
MONDAY
Storytime online: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m.
Storytellers incorporate early literacy skills for children 0-24 months, including language, melody, rhyming sounds and motor skills.
Video link on library website.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Election Day
In-person voting, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Various polling locations across the county. If not voting at the assigned polling location, request a provisional ballot. Bring an ID. Masks encouraged but not required in Riley County. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote, even if it is past 7 p.m.
Preschoolers in the Flint Hills: Little Apple Day, 10:30 a.m.
Learn and play with food as staff explores apples, seeds and how seeds grow trees.
Cost: $8-10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
WEDNESDAY
Pool League, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Free COVID-19 Testing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No appointment or doctor’s referral needed.
Drive-up testing and PCR nasal swab test. Everyone is welcome and results are available within a few days. Children will receive a free book.
Also, 5-7 p.m.
Pottorf Hall.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Friday and Saturday.
Costs and projects vary. For more information and tickets, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Sips & Service: Car Maintenance 101, 6:30 p.m.
Demonstrations and fun as staf touch on the basics, like jumping a car or changing a tire. Advance registration required through Eventbrite. Limited to 24 guests.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis at Big 12 Fall Individuals, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday. Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Listen: KMAN.
Lubbock, Texas.
International Coffee Hour: Nepal, 4 p.m.
Student presenters share thoughts and feelings on a variety of topics and issues concerning their country’s culture, history and politics.
More information: k-state.edu/isss/programs-events/
Paint & Sip: Cattail Birds, 6 p.m.
Also Paint & Sip: Fall Barn at 6 p.m. Saturday, and Paint & Sip: Boss Lady at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Cost: $32.
For more information and tickets: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Randall King, 8:30 p.m.
Concert. Door opens at 7 p.m., concert begins at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $12-150.
Tickets: thehatksu.com
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY
K-State Football vs Oklahoma State, 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ABC or FOX, K-State Sports Network.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Lubbock, Texas.
Open Board Game Meetup, 1-6 p.m.
The board game library will be open and free to play anything.
The Village Geek, 105 N. Third St.
SUNDAY
Piano Studio Recital, 1 p.m.
Performances limited to 50 audience members, including performers, so arrive early.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Flint Hills Children’s Choir, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Bluestem Choir performs at 3:30 p.m. and the Konza Choir performs at 5 p.m.
No cost. Online event.
ONGOING
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling. Through December 12.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Exhibit: Voices of the West. Through December 23.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.