Kids Kanvas: Purple Dragon, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: William the Wild Gnome at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Nighttime Forest Fire at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Aurora Forest at 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Turtle at 10 a.m. February 27; and Paint and Sip: Cotton Candy Forest at 6 p.m. February 27.
Prices vary. Bring your own beverage.
For more information and registration: uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Track and Field Steve Miller Open, all day.
Manhattan.
Namaste MHK, 10:30 a.m.
Join Jayna and Autumn from Chapter 5 Yoga for some poses and brews.
Tickets: $20. Spaces limited. manhattan-brewing-comapny.square.site.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Blind Draw Dart Tournament, 3 p.m.
Throw darts with a chance at a cash prize.
Entry fee: $10.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Fort Worth, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Gonzaga, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Feb. 27.
Pick your project and wood finish, and receive step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of home decor.
For more information and registration: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Arizona, 10 a.m.
Manhattan.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 1 p.m. — dusk.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery. Bring water and good walking shoes. No pets.
No cost.
Blue Sage Gallery, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen: Longhorn Network, K-State Sports Network.
Austin, Texas.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs New Mexico, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: FloSports, KMAN.
Surprise, Arizona.
MONDAY
K-State IDEAll Week performances, 8 p.m.
Featured guest Charles Williams, “A Life Well-Lived: My Journey with Jazz.”
TUESDAY
Teen Zoom Gaming Hour: Among Us, 5-6 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library librarians will play Among Us on Zoom. Teens in sixth through twelfth grades will work together to find the imposters. Participants will get a grab bag with snacks and drinks. Register in advance.
“Name That Tune” Gameshow, 7:30 p.m.
Guess the tune correctly, win points and a chance to win an Amazon gift card.
Stream via YouTube Live.
For more information: kstateupc.com/our-events/
K-State IDEall (Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for All) Week performance, 8 p.m.
Featured guest Kurt Douglas, “A Conversation with Kurt Douglas: Finding Self and Freedom through the Wilderness.”
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Wisdom Wednesday with Thomas Lane, 12:30 p.m.
The vice president of student life and dean of students will start with remarks then answer questions.
Via Zoom.
Cupcake Decorating, 2 p.m.
Pick up individual kits, decorate and share for a chance to win a prize. Pick up available outside of Cats’ Den on the first floor of the K-State Student Union. K-State ID card required for pickup.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Wine and Yoga, 6:30 p.m.
Join Casey from Orange Sky Yoga for a night of relaxation, laughter and drinks. Open to all, from newcomers to yoga pros.
Cost: $5 per person. Bring your own yoga mat.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Beach Film Club: “Eve’s Bayou,” 7:30 p.m.
Watch the 1997 film “Eve’s Bayou” on Amazon, YouTube or iTunes, then join the free virtual discussion of the film.
To register in advance, visit beach.k-state.edu.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN
Bramlage Coliseum.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field Big 12 Indoor Championship, all day.
Also Saturday.
Lubbock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Golf at FSU Match-Up, all day.
Also Saturday and Sunday.
Tallahassee, Florida.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs Western Michigan, 3 p.m.
Also Saturday at 2 p.m and Sunday at noon.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Lecture: Gabrielle Owen, University of Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Owen will speak on “From Developmentalism to Queer Time: Rethinking the History of Adolescence.”
Registration free but required: tinyurl.com/breiowenkstate
Open Mic Night, 5:30 p.m.
Singers, musicians, poets and comedians are welcome to perform for five to 10 minutes. Sign up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the door. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery and Estate, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, 7 p.m.
Prepare for a masquerade party, hosted for CEOs and you. At-home dinner kits will be available before the show.
Via Zoom.
Tanner Usrey, 8 p.m.
General admission tickets: $8.
Show open for adults 18 and older, $5 minor fee at the door.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
FEB. 27
K-State Women’s Basketball at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Waco, Texas.
K-State Men’s Basketball at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
K-State Women’s Volleyball at Wichita State, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen: ESPN+, KMAN.
Wichita, Kansas.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
GriefShare, 3-6 p.m.
Cover topics essential to recovery.
Each Monday through April 19.
Seven Dolors Catholic Church.
Run! Jump! Fly!
Get active and have fun at the same time. Explore skills like balance and endurance in an interactive exhibit featuring yoga, dance, kung fu and more.
Through May 2.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third Street.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Invisible Lines.
Printmaker Katharina Bossmann presenters her MFA show illuminating and questioning boundaries people set for themselves.
Kirmser Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
Two Weeks, Two Cases.
Photographer Luke Townsend presents his show documenting the first two weeks of the pandemic in Manhattan.
Edelman Gallery, Manhattan Arts Center.
Through March 19.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.
Bring a Date to the Zoo.
Buy one full admission ticket, get another free.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St. February 1-28.