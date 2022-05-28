Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yoga in the Yard, 10:30 a.m.
Bring a mat or towel for yoga led by Vanessa of Little Apple Pilates. Participants will sign a waiver, so arrive early.
Suggested donation: $5 per person, benefitting Girl Scout Service Unit 704.
Girl Scout Little House, 321 Sunset Ave.
Summer Bash, 5 p.m.
New Hope Church will host a free activity evening.
Manhattan City Park.
Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sitting Pretty at 4 p.m. Sunday, Kids Kanvas Painting Classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday, Paint and Sip: Kansas Cone Flower at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Lilacs at 6 p.m. June 4.
Tickets: costs vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Memorial Day
Business hours may vary.
City Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 a.m. Thursday.
K-State Student Union.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch on your punch card at all 12 Bike Nights for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop, 1 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. June 4.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Arbour Season, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5-7. Bring a lawn chair.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Vinyl Night, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music, 8-11 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
In Motion Dance Company presents: The Sound of Color, 6 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 4.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Enchanted Evening, 6:30-10 p.m.
Silent auction, scavenger hunts, food and more.
Tickets: $125, ksufoundation.org/rsvp/gardens.
K-State Gardens.
TCLA Youth Fishing Clinic, 6:30 p.m.
No cost. Learn the educational aspect of fishing Friday, then practical application June 4.
Register: tuttlecreek.org.
Manhattan City Hall Auditorium and Jerry Dishman Lake, Frank Anneberg Park.
Live theater: Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 June 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 5, 12, 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: Davis Keats, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Fish Wizards, all weekend.
Tour of streams in Wabaunsee County, led by fisheries scientists. Wear comfortable walking or hiking shoes. Dress to get wet. Bring sun protection, bug repellent and a lawn chair if needed. Attendance is limited to 30 per day.
Tickets: $45, via Eventbrite.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Drop-In Merengue Class, 2 p.m.
No partner or previous dance experience needed.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wine in the Wild, 5:30-9 p.m.
Wine samples around the zoo. Held rain or shine, no children allowed.
Tickets: $50-$90, sunsetzoo.org.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Lola Plants a Garden.
Through May 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through June 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.