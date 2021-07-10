Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Power of Produce club will set up a booth with free activities for the family and opportunities to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Cars and Coffee, 9-11 a.m.
Bring your wheels, enjoy a cup of coffee and peruse the lot.
Also Featured Car Talk: 1956 Messerschmitt at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Little Apple Paddle, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The 10-mile family-friendly paddle on the Kansas River. Depart the Linear Trail Head boat ramp at 9 a.m. and arrive at St. George around 1 p.m. Finish with a light lunch and T-shirts. Vessels will be available to rent on a first-come registration basis. Life jackets required.
Cost: $10-$30.
Linear Trail Head boat ramp, East Highway 24.
Adult and Child Workshop, 9:30 a.m.
Also Pick Your Project Workshop 6:30 p.m. Saturday; Porch Planter or Double-Sided Porch Sign 1 p.m. Sunday; Kids Camp 2 p.m. Tuesday; Third Thursday Mini Sign Workshop 7 p.m. Thursday; and FriYAY Pick Your Project 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Christmas in July, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
A day of kids activities, music, food trucks and Santa. Featuring a motorcycle rally and safety demonstration, as well as a toy drive in partnership with Toys for Tots. New, unwrapped toys donated will apply toward $2 off admission to the Discovery Center.
Blue Earth Plaza, Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
See redcrossblood.org for appointment times.
Also noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
Kids Kanvas: Silly Shark, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip Summer Barn 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Sailboat 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Tuttle Creek Sunset 6 p.m. Friday; Kids Kanvas: Piggy Pig at 10 a.m. July 17; and Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Sunset 6 p.m. July 17.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Chappie, 6:30 p.m.
Chappie will perform and Smokin’ H’s Meats food truck will be onsite.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Gallery, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed.
Also live music: The Church Ladies, 5 p.m.
No cost. Blue Sage Bar, offering beer and wine from 4-8 p.m., is card transaction only.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
PreK Yoga online, all day.
An online session of stretching, breathing, yoga and familiar animal stories with Ms. Hannah. Suggested for ages 3-5.
TUESDAY
Fishing Clinic, 9-11:30 a.m.
Learn about species and fishing techniques.
No cost. Participants 9 years and younger need an adult present.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Manhattan Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
Grab the team and prepare to answer some questions.
Cost: $20 per team, no more than four people per team.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8
Downtown Manhattan.
Heart Healthy, Flavor Full, 6-8 p.m.
Kickstart a healthy lifestyle with an interactive heart healthy meals class.
Participants will leave with a handful of simple recipes and a knowledge of different foods and the benefits to heart health.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
FRIDAY
Live music: Mark Chesnutt, 8 p.m.
With Forgotten Highway.
Tickets: $22 for general admission, mcgrawsmanhattan.com/events.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Arts in the Park: Elexa Dawson, 8 p.m.
Folk music performance.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY
Cookie Pop-Up, 2:30 p.m.
Slinging Sweets will host a cookie pop-up.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through Dec. 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections. Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisors.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.