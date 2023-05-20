The Nothing Festival, all day.
A festival where nothing happens.
Aggieville.
Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pick berries if available, and enjoy strawberry goodies.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Brews and Cruise, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Car show.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Spiderman at Leap, 1 p.m.
Take pictures and jump with the superhero.
Leap, 3011 Anderson Ave.
K-State Baseball vs TCU, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset, 6 p.m.
Paint and Sip: Remember at 4 p.m. Sunday and Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Not My Pants, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. No cost show.
Tickets: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Vendor Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Pop-up vendors on site.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: In The Pocket featuring Nebraska Jr., 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Baseball vs Big 12 Baseball Championship, all day.
Through May 28.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at NCAA West Preliminary, all day.
Through May 27.
Sacramento, California.
Wheat Plot Tour, 6:30 p.m.
Tour the wheat plot, then listen to Romulo Lollato, K-State Research and Extension Wheat and Forages Agronomist, present.
For registration by 5/22: riley.k-state.edu, or 785-537-6350, or gmcclure@ksu.edu.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
National Wine Day and Live Music, 4-8 p.m.
National Wine Day celebration with The Church Ladies performing around 6 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs NCAA Championship, all day.
Through May 31.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
SATURDAY,
MAY 27
Bill Snyder Highway Half and 5K, 7 a.m.
For more information and registration: billsnyderhighwayhalf.com
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Live music: The Grateful Dudes, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Mission Aerospace.
Through Sept. 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Relative Perspectives: Kristin Goering, Bruce Ediger and Josh Goering.
Through June 3.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Layers of Light: Charlotte Nickel.
Through July 1.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through May 27.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Country: Citizens.
Through September 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave., Ste. 130.
SINGO, 8 p.m.
Every Tuesday.
Tanner’s Bar and Grill, 1200 Moro St.