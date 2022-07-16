Rumba Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Live theater: Lemonade, 2 p.m.
The Columbian Theatre Summer Theatre Academy will show the ups and downs of life with fairytale creatures.
Tickets: $3-8, clumbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Christmas in July, 3 p.m.
Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Manhattan Festival of Lights with a free showing of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Bring chairs or blankets; water and popcorn provided. Santa will also be there to take pictures and hear the first round of Christmas wishes.
Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
Cornhole Tournament, 5 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person, choose your partner.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.; 10:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. Tuesday at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark; noon-6 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at 1114 Moro St.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Ocean View, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Beach Life at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Lion’s Pride at 6 p.m. July 23.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Velveteen Elvis, 7 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Battle of the Badges, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
Donate blood on behalf of Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department or Riley County EMS.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Toy DIY at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Family Fun Cooking: Fruit Popsicles at 3 p.m. Thursday and more.
For full calendar and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Third Thursday Back-to-School Themed Make and Take Workshop at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.; and Studio Birthday Celebration Family-Friendly Workshop at 5 p.m. July 23.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Midfest, through Saturday.
Miztuh Chazs, 4 p.m. Thursday, Flight Crew Coffee;
Art Exhibition, 5 p.m. Thursday, Tallgrass at The Well;
Philosophy of Lions and The Blackbird Fields, 7 p.m. Thursday, Tallgrass Tap House;
Comedy: Taneika Carlin, Jeremy Ricci and Mary Renee, 8 p.m. Thursday, The Wareham;
Sounds of Many, the Manhattan Mob, and The Box Turtles, 9 p.m. Thursday, Finn’s Pub;
Field Day Jitters and Red Kate, 10:30 p.m., Auntie Mae’s Parlor;
Lisa Jean and The Starfire Dancers, Chappie, The Lomos, Part Time Hero, Bikini Gordo, Delicious Friction, and Lizard Brain Trust, noon Saturday, 12th and Moro streets;
Frogpond and Ultimate Fakebook, 7 p.m. Saturday, Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
For tickets: midfestmhk.com.
Manhattan.
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Special hours and more at downtown businesses.
Downtown Manhattan.
Is This Thing On? Comedy Night, 6:30 p.m.
Performers include Clay Foley, Jesse Tuttle and Steve Peters.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 years or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
FRIDAY
Riley County Fair, all weekend.
CiCo Park.
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Arts in the Park: Laney Jones and the Spirits, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
You’ll Never Run Along 5K and 1-Mile Fun Walk, 8 a.m.
Inspired by late MHS soccer coach Frank Alonso. All participants will receive a T-shirt. Top male and female participants will receive a medal and gift card.
Proceeds benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Research Collaboration of Excellence at Kansas State University and the Frank Alonso Soccer Memorial Fund.
Register: $20-$25, register.chronotrack.com/r/65328.
Frank Anneberg Park.
Westy Fitness Center 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run and Walk, 8:30 a.m.
Kick off the Westy Wagon Wheel Car Show. All participants will receive a medal or ribbon.
Register: $15-$20, westyfitness@gmail.com. Pay at the event.
318 Main Street, Westmoreland, Kansas.
National Day of the Cowboy, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Learn about roping, branding, and more. Dress up like a cowboy or girl, and meet Roadeo Queens.
Regular admission rates apply.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Eagles Poker Run, 10 a.m.
Activities for kids, live auction, music and more. Open to the public.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., ride begins at 11 a.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Hustle Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No previous experience or partner necessary.Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Live music: Rickety Downspout, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
ONGOING
USD 383 Summer Meal Program.
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Free lunch for children ages 1-18. Children must be present to receive the meal.
Locations:
Marlatt, Lee, Northview Ogden, Theodore Rooseelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools, Eisenhower Middle School, and MHS East Campus.
Monday-Friday, through July 22.
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Chris Dahlquist.
Through July 23.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.