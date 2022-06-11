Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, 4 p.m.
For information: mhkhighschoolreunion.com/.
Aggieville.
Live music: Davis Roe, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Moonlight Kiss at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and SIp: Purple Flower at 6 p.m. and Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadow at 6 p.m. June 18.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Family-Friendly Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday; Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Thursday; Third Thursday 4th of July at 5:30 p.m. Thursday; Backyard Games at 6:30 p.m. Friday; and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. June 18.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 June 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 12, 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also: Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. All-levels yoga led by Maris of Chapter Five Yoga. Bring your own mat. Suggested $10 at the door.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Groove’s 33rd: A Summer Reunion, 7-10 p.m.
Five bands, including Madame Groove and the Manhattan Mob, Philosophy of Lions, Flint Hills Band, the Triad 6th Ed., The Incinerated Windsock Quartet.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
Manhattan Juneteenth, all week.
Monday: Juneteenth Movie Night: BlacKKKlansman at 6:30 p.m. in Forum Hall at the K-State Student Union.
Wednesday: Juneteenth Lecture Series: Kevin Willmott: Freedom/Strength/Resilience: What that means in 2022?, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Shamrock Zone, South End Zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium, 2201 Kimball Ave.
Thursday: Meet and Greet: K-State football, baseball, basketball, tennis and track coaches, at 6 p.m. at the Douglass Activity Center. Also, Juneteenth Art Auction, 7-9 p.m. at the Douglass Activity Center.
Friday: Juneteenth Grilling Contest at 6 p.m. in City Park. Taster kits are $5. Also, Juneteenth Arts in the Park at 8 p.m. in City Park.
Saturday: Juneteenth Fitness Experience, including a 5K, Yoga in the Park, Community Boot Camp, MHK Zumba and the Unity Walk. Also Juneteenth Celebration, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in City Park, including activities, car wash, vendors and more. Finally, the Juneteenth Music Festival at 7:30 p.m.: Mo’Town Unlimited.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Kids Canvas Painting Classes: Wildlife Animals, 10 a.m.
Kids ages 7 and older will paint four canvases throughout the week and learn more about art terminology.
Tickets: $110, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Classes 10 a.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Laundry Love, 6-9 p.m.
Free laundry services for anyone.
Sud’s Y’r Duds, 1453 Anderson Ave.
Jack Reid: Magic Up Close and Personal, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Attend all nights and get punches on your punch cards for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraw, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Vinyl Night with Seth and Jeff, 8 p.m.
Bring your own records to share with the crowd.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Dr. C. Clyde Jones’ 100th Birthday Bash, 4-6 p.m.
K-State College of Business Building.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Comedy After Dark, 7 p.m.
Jeremy Ricci, Levi Mabe, Brian J and Scott Shaffer will perform.
Tickets: $20 per person, liquidartwinery.com. Must be 21 or older to attend.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Heart/Roots: Wabaunsee County, 7 p.m.
Stories of Wabaunsee County.
Tickets: $15-$25, thevollandstore.com.
Also 7 p.m. June 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Arts in the Park: Private Property, 8 p.m.
A Juneteenth celebration with a band of singers and musicians more known singularly than as a collective.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
Juneteenth 5K Run for Unity, 7 a.m.
Also: Yoga in the Park at 8 a.m., Boot Camp Class at 9 a.m., and Zumba with Mitzie at 10 a.m.
For more information: manhattanjuneteenth.org/links/.
Manhattan City Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Record Store Day Part Deux, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Rumba Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through June 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Exhibit: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes from Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past.
Through July 16.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Prairie Views. Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.