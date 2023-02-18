Bronze I and II Cha Cha Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Also Beginner Bachata at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Professor Patricia Stiles Master Classes, 1 p.m.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Men’s Baseball at Stephen F. Austin, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Also 1 p.m. Sunday and 3 p.m. Monday.
Nacogdoches, Texas.
Live theater: Mean Girls, 7 p.m.
Manhattan High School performs the movie come to stage.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $7, or $5 with a canned donation.
Rezac Auditorium, MHS West.
K-State Women’s Basketball at TCU, 5 p.m.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Paint and Sip: Frozen, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Patrick My Gnome at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Snow Deer at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Little Fawn at 10 a.m. Feb. 25, and Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Daytime Pick Your Project Workshop and Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Monday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Bagels and Boards Pick Your Project Workshop at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
An Evening with Coach Klieman, 6 p.m.
Social hour, dinner, and guest speaker Chris Klieman.
Tickets: $50, kliemandinner.com.
St. Thomas More, 2900 Kimball Ave.
Ghosts, Tarot, Tacos and Wine, 6 p.m.
Paranormal investigation at Toto’s Tacoz.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Heart Strings, 7 p.m.
The American Legion, 114 McCall Road.
Live theater: The Illusion, 7:30 p.m.
A lawyer encounters a wizard and sees visions of his son’s life.
Also 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Junction City Little Theater presents: Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia, 7:30 p.m.
Time-bending story about math, heat, art and chaos.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Feb. 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday and Feb. 26.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St.
Live theater: A Number by Caryl Churchill, 7:30 p.m.
A psychological thriller. Contains references to suicide.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
Live music: Jon Wolf, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $15, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-5:45 p.m. Monday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Hy-Vee.
First United Methodist Church, 621 Humboldt St.
K-State Women’s Tennis at Northwestern, noon.
Evanston, Illinois.
Lecture: Lowell A. May, 2:30 p.m.
Author and member of the POW Camp Concordia Preservation Society will present about Kansas POW camps.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
President’s Day.
Business hours may vary.
TUESDAY
Teen Tuesday: Arts and Crafts, 3:30 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time for 0-18 months at 10 a.m. Thursday, Zoofari Tails Storytime at 10 a.m. Friday and more.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Baylor, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN/2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY
Rural Revitalization Conference, 9:30 a.m.
Speakers from USDA Rural Development, Small Business Development Center and the Governor’s Office on Rural Prosperity.
Registration: $25, including food, 785-537-6350.
Randolph VFW and Senior Center, 110 W. Randolph St., Randolph.
K-State Baseball at Lamar, 6 p.m. Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Beaumont, Texas.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Banned Book Club: Fun Home by Allison Bechdel, 7 p.m.
Read the book then join in on the discussion.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Cody Brummett, Shawn Howard, Dave Spiker and Til Willis will play.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Coffee Shop: Wildlife Management and Wildlife Damage Control, 10:30 a.m.
Drew Rickets, KSU Extension wildlife specialist, will present.
Reservation: riley.k-state.edu or 785-537-6350.
The Farmhouse, Riley.
K-State Baseball vs LSU, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: D1 Baseball, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Round Rock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at SMU, 3 p.m.
Dallas, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at Big 12 Championships, all day.
Also Feb. 25.
Lubbock, Texas.
Board Game Night, 6-9 p.m.
Pizza, snacks, board and card games and more.
K-State Student Union.
Live music: Lightfoot Family Band, 6 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Flint Hills Home Show, 9 a.m.
Home and lifestyle vendors. For more information: flinthillshomeshow.com.
Also 11 a.m. Sunday.
Admission: $5.
National Guard Armory, 721 Levee Drive.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Oklahoma State, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
K-State Baseball vs Sam Houston, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: D1 Baseball, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Round Rock, Texas.
K-State Women’s Basketball at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns with Slade Coulter, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Carol McCall solo exhibition.
Through March 25.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Masters of Fine Arts.
Through March 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through Dec. 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m. Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost. Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.