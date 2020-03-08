Second Sunday Music: A Taste of the Irish, 1:30 p.m.
Manhattan Public Library.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. KU, 2 p.m.
Kansas 4-H and senior day.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Little Mermaid, 2:30 p.m.
See the beloved children’s movie come to life on stage.
Tickets: $20, military and students $15.
The Columbian Theatre, Wamego.
Paint & Sip: Tree of Life, 4 p.m.
Also Paint & Sip: Milky Way, 6 p.m.; Paint & Sip: Never Tell Me the Odds, 6 p.m. Saturday; and Paint & Sip: Coffee Cups, 4 p.m. Sunday.
For information and tickets, uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration.
MONDAY
Spring Break begins
Meet the Makers, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Local crafters and artisans will demonstrate their work in the atrium.
General admission fee required.
Also through Friday.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Yak & Yarn Early Birds, 1:30 p.m.
Also, Video Game Tournament at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and K-3rd Unplugged at 4:30 p.m.
For more events and information, visit mhklibrary.org.
Manhattan Public Library.
Cereal Bead Rolling, 5:30 p.m.
Barb Sanderson of Trades of Hope teaches the art of bead rolling. Geared toward teens and adults. Take home a finished project.
No registration required, all supplies provided.
Wamego Public Library.
TUESDAY
Visual Arts Project Day, 2-3:30 p.m.
Learn the art of making a Kumihino friendship bracelet and create your own acrylic pour paint coaster.
Open to all children ages 6 and older but children under 9 must have an adult.
Registration through Riley County 4-H required.
Pottorf Hall.
Laundry Love, 6 p.m.
Up to five free loads of laundry. No income requirements. Quarters, detergent and dryer sheets provided.
Sud’s Y’r Duds Laundromat.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. South Dakota State, 6 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Tanner’s Bar & Grill.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. South Dakota State, 6 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Do Good Yoga, 7 p.m.
Bring a yoga mat and an item to donate to the USD 383 Fit Closet.
Iron Clad Coworking.
Girls Night Out, 8 p.m.
Open to ages 18+.
RC McGraws.
THURSDAY
Elder Justice: Fraud & Scams, 1 p.m.
Niomi Burget, consumer outreach and public affairs coordinator with the Kansas Attorney General’s office, will discuss insurance fraud, online safety and scams.
Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
For information and tickets, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush.
People’s Forum Committee Meeting, 7 p.m.
Members of the People’s Coalition will plan for the 2020 Riley County Election.
Bluestem Bistro.
Live music: Chris Titchner, 8 p.m.
Acoustic folk rock.
Bluemont Hotel.
Live music: Spencer McConaghy, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub.
Live music: The Sounds of Many, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
FRIDAY
A Year on the Konza Prairie, 1 p.m.
Jill Haukos, director of education at Konza Prairie, will share a photo journey into the seasons on the prairie.
Riley County Seniors’ Service Center.
Rocky Mt. Oyster Feed, 5:30 p.m.
All you can eat dinner of oysters, pulled pork and sides.
Pearce-Keller Post No. 17 American Legion.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 6 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m.
Celebrating their heritage through dance, music and songs.
Tickets: starting at $12. jcoperahouse.org.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. 7th St., Junction City.
SATURDAY
ShamROCK, 9 a.m.
One-day only local shopping event. Outdoor games may lead to a chance to win prizes like local gifts and coupons. DJ Brian Cook will perform.
Downtown Marysville.
42nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Road Races, 10 a.m.
10K and two mile races. Registration and information: stpatsmhk.com
Aggieville.
Manhattan Coin Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
No cost admission.
Raffle for 1929 Manhattan National Note.
530 Richards Drive.
Morgan Family Lecture Series: Hood Ornaments, 11 a.m.
Ann Palmer displays some photographs of unique car hood ornaments.
Admission costs cover the fee for the lecture.
Midwest Dream Car Collection.
42nd annual Saint Patrick’s Parade, 1 p.m.
Aggieville.
Author Talk and Book Signing: Wicked Kansas, 1-2 p.m.
Kansas native and author Adrian Zink will tell stories of Kansas and sign copies of his book.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Auntie Mae’s Limerick Contest, 2 p.m. Sign up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Cash prizes.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Grand Celtic Music Tour, 6:30 p.m.
Event begins with whisky tasting. Music, dance and storytelling begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15, military $10. Military must call or purchase at box office.
The Columbian Theatre, Wamego.
SUNDAY
Candle class, 1-5 p.m.
Joli Winer demonstrates how to clean beeswax and different types of candle molds and wick sizes, as well as about making ornaments for the holidays, dying wax and making scented candles.
Registration: 785-370-3642 or email gphfarms@gmail.com
Golden Prairie Honey Farms.
K-State Men’s Baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m.
Tointon Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Charles Lindsay: Field Station 4.
Through Oct. 3.
Beach Museum of Art.
Voices of the West
Through July 25.
Beach Museum of Art.
John Steuart Curry: The Cowboy Within.
Through March 21.
Beach Museum of Art.
The Earl Project.
Through March 28.
Manhattan Arts Center.
American Adventure.
Through May 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Architecture Studio Exhibit.
Through March 31.
Seaton Hall, Chang Gallery.