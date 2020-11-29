K-State Women’s Basketball vs Southern, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m. — dusk.
Bring water and good walking shoes to walk the trails at Prairiewood. No pets.
Blue Sage Barn, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Paint and Sip: Christmas Tree, 4 p.m.
Cost: $32. uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
WEDNESDAY
Wine Down Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Also, Pick Your Project 6:30 p.m. Friday and Pick Your Project Workshop 6 p.m. Saturday.
Costs vary. For information and registration, visit boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
THURSDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Grad School: Tips and Tricks in a Pandemic, 7-8 p.m.
The K-State Graduate Student Council Student Affairs Committee will chat with students to offer advice on topics like home office set-ups and prepping for the next semester. Register to receive a Zoom link.
Register: events.k-state.edu
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field vs Carol Robinson Winter Pentathlon, all day.
Also Saturday.
Manhattan.
Manhattan Indoor Ice Skating Rink opens, 4 p.m.
Tickets sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. Only ticketed participants will be allowed entrance and spectators will not be allowed. Only 47 participants per two-hour session.
Tickets: mhkprd.com/register. $3.50 for admission, $3.50 for skate rentals.
See mhkprd.com for hours.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
Custom Face Masks, 7-9 p.m.
Create custom masks that will get shipped to your door. Limited to the first 100 K-State students.
Zoom information released at a later date. kstateupc.com.
“Elf,” 7:30 p.m.
The modern-day holiday film classic brought to life on stage as Buddy, the orphan, goes on a journey to find where he belongs featuring the Columbian Theatre’s Winter Theatre Academy students.
Tickets: $25. Colubmiantheatre.com, boxoffice@columbiantheatre.com, 456-2029.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Same times December 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20.
Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
“The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge,” 7:30 p.m.
A year after his transformation, Ebenezer Scrooge is suing Jacob Marley and the ghosts who taught him the lessons.
Directed by Kim Riley.
For tickets and information: manhattanarts.org
Seating is limited and masks are required.
SATURDAY
Red Cedar Holiday Harvest, 8:30-11 a.m.
Bring a handsaw to cut down a tree for the holidays. Enjoy hayrack rides from Britt’s Farm, Bluestem Bistro hot cocoa and coffee and Varsity Donuts. No chainsaws allowed. Parks and Rec staff, Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County Police Department on hand to assist if needed.
Masks required, hand sanitizer will be available. No cost.
Roger Schultz Community Park, 810 Loma Ridge Drive.
K-State Football vs Texas, TBD.
Listen: K-State Sports Network.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs UNLV, TBD.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Kids Kanvas: Rudolph, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Christmas Gnome 6 p.m. Saturday and Paint and Sip: Believe in Santa 4 p.m. Sunday.
Costs vary. For more information and registration, visit uncorkedinspiration.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Sip and Shop, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Shop local vendors all in one place. Social distancing guidelines will be in place, and masks are required indoors.
Vendors include: Dandelion Chic Boutique; Thirty-One; Hummingbird Creations: Bizzy B; Perfectly Posh; Creations by JAM; Norwex; Plunder Designs; Cohen & Co; Origami Owl; Daph & Co; ChickBee Pottery & Honey; Everyday Sparkle by Audrey; and Tastefully Simple.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Holiday Sip and Shop, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Shop Brothers Coffee Co., Tress Hair Boutique and The Foundry Truck at this block party event.
Tress Hair Boutique, 1439 Anderson Ave.
Darlene Love “Love for the Holidays,” 7 p.m.
Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Darlene Love will perform some of the classics and more in the one-night-only holiday performance.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
Women’s Basketball vs UT Arlington, noon.
Watch, listen: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network.
Bramlage Coliseum.
ONGOING
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Wrap It Up! Art Exhibit and Sale.
See and purchase artwork from over 90 artists, almost all local to the region.
Hours: noon-6 p.m. Mondays; noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; as announced Saturdays and by appointment only on Sundays. Appointments: 537-4420.
Only 10 shoppers are allowed inside at a time, so sign in upon arrival.
Through December 24.
Manhattan Arts Center.
Manhattan Skating Rink.
Face masks required for all patrons and staff. Tickets required. Tickets are sold in two-hour session time blocks and are date specific. No spectators allowed.
Tickets: $3.50 for adult or child, $3.50 for skate rentals. mhkprd.com/register or 587-2757.
Hours: 4-8:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. On USD 383 holiday breaks: 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. On USD 383 single holidays: noon-7 p.m.
Through February.
Wefald Pavilion in City Park.
StoryWalk Downtown: “Groovy Joe: Ice Cream and Dinosaurs” by Eric Litwin.
The first pages will be in the windows of the Manhattan Town Center, then continue walking down Poyntz and look for the following pages in business windows. After the walk, visit the library or Downtown Manhattan office for a small prize.
Recommended for preschool through sixth grade, though all are welcome.
Through Nov. 30.
Exhibit: Inspirations: Art for Storytelling.
Through December 12.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisers.
Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.