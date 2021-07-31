Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Annual Iris Sale, 8 a.m.-noon.
Search through hundreds of varieties of rhizomes. Proceeds benefit the KSU Gardens. Masks required if not fully vaccinated. Cost: $2-$7, check or cash only.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.
Manhattan Card Show, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sports cards and collectibles swap meet, and all sorts of cards, from sports to Magic the Gathering to Pokemon.
Cost: $3 entry fee.
Holiday Inn at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Kids Kanvas: Larry Llama, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Glow Tree at 6 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Fan Experience Movie Night, 7:15 p.m.
Watch “Raya and the Last Dragon” on the field or in the west stands at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, hosted by the Junior Wildcats Club.
Park in the stadium’s west lot and enter at Gate B or X beginning at 6:30 p.m. No lawn chairs or outside food or drink, except for 1-liter bottles of commercial-brand water that has not been opened. Limited concessions available. Movie will be canceled in the event of severe weather.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable shoes, and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
TUESDAY
Primary Election for Manhattan-Ogden school board, all day.
WEDNESDAY
Kids Camp, 10 a.m.
Also Backyard Games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Back to School Bash Workshop at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 7 and Saturday Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at the Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, Bands and BBQ. Get punches on the punch card at each Bike Night for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Fall Gardening webinar, 6 p.m.
Join Sedgwick County Extension Master Gardener Lori Lohrenz as she discusses “Turning Dirt into Soil: The Miracle of the Microbes.”
Register: 316-261-8500 or via the Wichita Public Library website.
Via Zoom.
Bolos Summer Music Series: Pretend Friend, 6 p.m.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Live Theater: The Revolutions, 7:30 p.m.
Four beautiful women lose their heads in a girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution. Contains strong language.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military and students.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SATURDAY
Brew to Shoe, 7 a.m.
8K and 4K and races.
Cost: $10-$30, brewtoshoe.com.
Poyntz Ave.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Yard Art Classics Car Club Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Join the club for the 30th annual event with antique, sports and classic cars, as well as trucks and motorcycles.
Enter at 12th and Fremont streets.
Manhattan City Park.
Tread Talk: Plymouth Superbird, 11 a.m.
Hear Brian Strouts as he discusses the 1970 Plymouth Superbird for approximately 30 minutes.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 30007 Anderson Ave.
Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Beer garden, schnitzel and more.
Cost: $7.99-$19.99
Lazy T Ranch Adventures and Guest House, 2103 Zeandale Road.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson.
After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
Deep Roots and New Growth in Wabaunsee County II.
Explore the roots of the county.
Through Sept. 5.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
NuPenny’s Last Stand.
See the mysterious toy stand.
Through the end of summer.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Shape Stories and Bovinian Sideshow.
Mary Gordon McFall’s art through printmaking and collage. McGall is a printmaker in Manhattan.
Also Rodney Hoover’s work from childhood memories on the farm. Hoover is a digital artist living in Saint George.
Through August 8.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Two by Two: Animal Pairs.
Unique pairings of animals from the permanent collection from Pueblo pottery to international artists.
Through December 18.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Bill McCall.
Through Aug. 8.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Charlotte Nickel Abstracts.
Through Sept. 5.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting.
Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.