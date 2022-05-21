SATURDAY
DIY Cornhole Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m., Sunday Funday Family-friendly Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, and Wine Down Wednesday Mini Sign Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Manhattan Virtual Academy Graduation, 2 p.m.
Manhattan High School Auditorium, West Campus.
Wamego High School Graduation, 2 p.m.
Wamego Sports Complex.
Riley County High School Graduation, 3 p.m.
Riley County High School North Gym.
Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lighthouse at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Sun and Wind at 6 p.m. May 28.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live Jazz with Mr. Direction, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
After Dinner Theatre: One in the Chamber, 8-10 p.m.
A family grapples with tragedy, and the life of a 16-year-old boy is up in the air.
Tickets: $5
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Big Harry and the Back Alley Blues, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1-3:30 p.m.
Also Zoofari Tails Storytime at Sunset Zoo at 10 a.m.
For full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Baseball vs Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, all day.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Radio Network, kstatesports.com.
Also Thursday, Friday and May 28.
Arlington, Texas.
K-State Track and Field at NCAA West Preliminary, TBD.
Also Thursday, Friday and May 28.
Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Riley County Wheat Plot Tour, 6:30 p.m.
Tour wheat variety plot. Romulo Lollato, K-State Research and Extension wheat and forages agronomist will speak.
Reservations: 537-6350, or email gmcclure@ksu.edu.
SAVE Farm, 9680 N. 52nd St., Riley.
Banned Book Club: The Hate U Give, 7 p.m.
Discuss the book by Angie Thomas.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Blood Drive, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For appointment times: redccrossblood.org.
Also 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Open Mic Comedy with Jeremy Ricci, 9 p.m.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
K-State Men’s Golf at NCAA Championship, all day.
Also May 28.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
Meet the Artists: 4-6 p.m.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Giovannie and the Hired Guns, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Yoga in the Yard, 10:30 a.m.
Bring a mat or towel for yoga led by Vanessa of Little Apple Pilates. Participants will sign a waiver, so arrive early.
Suggested donation: $5 per person, benefitting Girl Scout Service Unit 704.
Girl Scout Little House, 321 Sunset Ave.
Summer Bash, 5 p.m.
New Hope Church will host a free activity evening.
Manhattan City Park.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Lola Plants a Garden.
Through May 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun. Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through June 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big Apple Style.
Through June 4.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.