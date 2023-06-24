SATURDAY
Exhibit Opening: Business Through the Ages, 1 p.m.
Special soda fountain treat served.
Geary County Historical Society and Museum, 520 N. Adams St., Junction City.
Conversations: Candice Millard, 2 p.m.
The New York Times bestselling author will discuss and sign copies of her book River of the Gods.
Tickets: $20, thevollandstore.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Drive, Alma.
Little Apple Pride Picnic, 3-6 p.m.
First come, first serve.
Anneberg Park, shelter 1.
Paint and Sip: Lakeland Mountains, 4 p.m.
Also Summer Kids Classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Thunder on the Plains at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Humble Bumble at 6 p.m. June 24.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Paint and Sip: Humble-Bumble, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Beach Life at 4 p.m. Sunday, Summer Kids Classes at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Independence Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower at 6 p.m. July 1.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Rickety Downspout, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Comedy Night, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $20, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Dirty Spoons, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, 7:30 p.m.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Live music: The Undercover, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Evolution, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Lavender Bazaar, 10 a.m.
Pick lavender, take photos and more.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Vendor Sunday: Mother’s Day Out, 1 p.m.
Shop local vendors. No cost to attend.
Also Hands-On Discovery Program with Sunset Zoo at 3 p.m.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Also Prairiewood Jazz Series at 5 p.m. at the Blue Sage Barn. House band will include Michael T. Brown, Rick Smith, Rod Manges and Caleb Brown, featuring Nate McClendon and Emily Thiessen. Suggested donation: $10.
The Grill to Go food truck will be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Read with a Dog at 10 a.m. Friday.
For registration and schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Friday at McCain Auditorium.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Night, 7 p.m.
Get punches on your punch card at each Bike Night for a chance to win prizes.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Pride Month Party with Lil Kim Chi, 7 p.m.
Tickets: checkout.square.site/buy/MIMT5Q2HOFXJNG5USZZTWUOK.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Mandela Washington Fellows: Manhattan Community Networking Event, 4 p.m.
Network with the 25 Mandela Washington Fellows as they strive to learn about youth development and education.
RSVP: forms.gle/YAhLUGP1BAvczYC87
Leadership Studies Building, 1300 Mid Campus Drive.
Paint and Sip: Dragonfly, 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $35, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel and Nathan Page, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: Flint Hills Band, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Mats and Margaritas Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also DIY Bench Workshop at 10 a.m. July 1.
Tickets: boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Steel Drums with Tony Hartman, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 7 p.m.
The BASSment: One Love Pub, 307 B S. Seth Child Road.
Live music: Mr. Direction, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Arts in the Park: Colten Jesse, 8 p.m.
City Park.