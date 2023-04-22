Earth Day.
Manhattan High Prom, 9 p.m.
Manhattan Town Center.
K-State Rowing at Creighton Duel, all day.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Party for the Planet: An Earth Day Celebration, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Booths, entertainment and more.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Record Store Day, 10 a.m.
Line starts outside at 7 a.m. Live music around 1 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Earth Day Party, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Slushies and flowers.
Tickets: $15, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Soccer vs Colorado College, noon.
Buser Family Stadium.
K-State Volleyball at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Indianola, Iowa.
Family Fossil Hike,
2-4 p.m.
Rain or shine, look for ancient life. Wear walking shoes and bring a water bottle.
Cost: $6 for FHDC members, $8 for non-members.
Registration required: flinthillsdiscovery.org, 785-587-2726 or Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Beginner Foxtrot Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free to private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Little Apple Pride Parade and Festival, 3 p.m.
Theme: Friends of Dorothy. Parade begins at 3 p.m.
City Park.
Composition Recital: Malachi Williams, 4 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
Paint and Sip: Flowers in the Mountains, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Temple Falls at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Paint and Sip: Purple Flower at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Wilber at 10 a.m. April 29, and Paint and Sip: Pastel Stream at 6 p.m. April 29.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Collegium Musicum Early Music Ensemble and Blue Earth Camerata, 7 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Live music: Arthur Dodge and The Horsefeathers, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
In the Next Room or the Vibrator Play, 7:30 p.m.
Set in the 1880s, based on the old treatment for “hysterical women.”
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Whiskey South Forty Band, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $16, columbiantheatre.com.
Columbian Theatre, 421 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
The Sound of Music, 7:30 p.m.
The beloved movie, brought to life onstage.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org, 785-537-4420.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 29, and May 5 and 6; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 and May 7.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Kansas without the Kanza, 2:30 p.m.
A presentation: “Kansas Without the Kanza: Understanding How the Kanza Homeland Became K-State.”
Free and open to the public.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
KSU Wind Symphony and Wind Ensemble Concert, 3 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Also Kiteflying. Bring a kite or buy one at the Blue Sage Gallery and set sail.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Rich Yarges with Jeff Pfannenstiel, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs Big 12 Championship, all day.
Also Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hutchinson, Kansas.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Crestview Christian Church, 3940 Excel Road.
KSU Concert Choir Concert, 7 p.m.
St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center.
Junior Trombone Recital: Blake Davis, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
TUESDAY
Percussion Ensemble Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
Guest Artist Recital: Wojciech Swietonski, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
K-State Baseball at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Riverside, California.
WEDNESDAY
Faculty and Professional Staff Retiree Ceremony, 4 p.m.
K-State Alumni Center, Main Floor.
Plates and Pours: A Tasting Tour of Downtown, 5-8 p.m.
A fundraiser.
Tickets: $50, tickettailor.com/events/downtownmhk/862324
Downtown Manhattan.
Wednesday Walks with BikeWalkMHK, 6 p.m.
Aggieville.
KSU Talent Show, 6-9 p.m.
K-State students can showcase their talents for a chance to win $1,000.
K-State Student Union.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
KSU Concert Band and University Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
McCain Auditorium.
THURSDAY
Game Night at Hale Library, 5:30 p.m.
No cost; no registration required.
Hale Library, Second Floor.
Ahead of Her Time and Ours: the Lynda Benglis Artforum, 5:30 p.m.
A panel discussion of the artist.
Thompson Hall, Room 101.
Trivia Night, 6 p.m.
Tickets: $5, eventbrite.com.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m. Guests include Nirvana Hope, Hunter Perez and Marilyn Rogers.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: M31, 7:30 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 N. Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Faculty Violin and Piano Recital, 11:30 a.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
BayoU GatorCraw Fest, 4 p.m.
A two-day music and food festival.
Tickets: $5-$150, eventbrite.com.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Manhattan Library Association Book Sale, 5:30 p.m.
Friday night is open to MLA members. April 29 and 30 are open to the public.
For more information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
City Park, Wefald Pavilion.
K-State Baseball vs Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 4 p.m. April 29.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Senior Recital: Paige Padgett, 7 p.m.
A one-mile loop bike ride between Downtown Poyntz and Aggieville.
First Presbyterian Church.
Final Friday: Critical Mass, 7 p.m.
Riley County Courthouse.
JCLT presents: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 7:30 p.m. April 29, 30, May 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. April 30 and May 7.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Barrier-Free Theatre by the K-State Drama Therapy Program, 7:30 p.m.
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
SATURDAY,
APRIL 29
K-State Rowing vs Sunflower Showdown, all day.
Kansas City, Kansas.
K-State Track and Field at Rock Chalk Classic, all day.
Lawrence, Kansas.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Concealed Carry Class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Gardens Run for the Roses, 9 a.m.
A 5K and 1K walk. There will also be a virtual 5K.
For more information: k-state.edu/gardens/events/run.html.
K-State Gardens, 1500 Denison Ave.