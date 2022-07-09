Schnitzelfest, noon-8 p.m.
Ticket includes homemade schnitzel dinner and water. Beer garden with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for sale, as well as desserts. Live polka band from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Beer discounts for those wearing dirndls or lederhosen.
Tickets: $17.99-$19.99 clickntix.com/e/schnitzelfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Warm Fuzzy: Volland Opening Reception, 1-4 p.m.
Free admission. Artist Eric Sall will speak at 2 p.m.
The Volland Store, 23098 Volland Road, Alma.
Waltz Drop-In Class, 2 p.m.
No dance experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bring a lawn chair or blankets to view “The Lorax.”
Riley County Family Child Resource Center.
Tacos, Tarot and Ghosts, oh my!, 6 p.m.
A paranormal road trip around Wamego.
Tickets: $50, 785-456-8090 and ask for Stephanie.
Toto’s Tacoz, 515 Lincoln Ave.
Paint and Sip: Island Palms, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunset Sailing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Flint Hills Sunset at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Ocean View at 4 p.m. July 17.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: Kelley Hunt Acoustic Quartet, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $13-$25.
Also Songwriting Workshop at 1 p.m. Bring your own paper and pencil for a no cost 90 minute workshop for anyone ages 15 or older. No instruments. Pre-register: manahttanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Pick Your Project Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Morning Pick Your Project Bagels and Boards at 9:30 a.m. July 16.
Tickets: projects and costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Also Second Sunday Yoga at 3 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat. Suggested donation: $10.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
TUESDAY
Kids Canvas Painting Classes, 10 a.m.-noon.
Kids ages 7 and older will leave the four day session with four different dragon paintings and learn about art terminology.
Tickets: $110, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Classes are Tuesday through Friday.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Cooking with Rachel: All About Veggies, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Learn how to incorporate vegetables into meals and practice cooking them.
Cost: $10 per person, pay before 5 p.m. July 11.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1541 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCp Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Ogden Volunteer Day, 5-8 p.m.
Help clean up The Way Early Learning Center connected to The House Cafe, then eat barbecue and participate in a Front Porch Chat.
The Way Early Learning Center, 301 Riley St., Ogden.
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Bikes, bands and BBQ. Get a punch on your punch card for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night in September.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Beer Tasting, 6 p.m.
RSVP: lounge@bluemonthotel.com. Live music by Sapphire Son to follow.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon.
See a five to 10 minute science demonstration while splashing or picnicking.
Splash Park, Blue Earth Plaza.
Live theater: Lemonade, 6 p.m.
The Columbian Theatre Summer Theatre Academy will show the ups and downs of life with fairytale creatures.
Tickets: $3-8, clumbiantheatre.com
Also 2 p.m. July 16.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego
Arts in the Park: Derek Calin and the All Nighters, 8 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Rumba Drop-in Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 316 Laramie St.
Cornhole Tournament, 5 p.m.
Cost: $20 per person, choose your partner.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
USD 383 Summer Meal Program.
Breakfast: 8-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Free lunch for children ages 1-18. Children must be present to receive the meal.
Locations:
Marlatt, Lee, Northview Ogden, Theodore Rooseelt and Woodrow Wilson Elementary schools, Eisenhower Middle School, and MHS East Campus.
Monday-Friday, through July 22.
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown: Mermaid Dreams.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Through July 31.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through Sept. 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Chris Dahlquist.
Through July 23.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Kansas Land and Sky.
Through July 30.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: 45 Paleolithic Handaxes from Transfigurations: Reanimating the Past.
Through July 16.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Salt Air.
Through October 1.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Warm Fuzzy: Volland.
Through September 18.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws.
First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.