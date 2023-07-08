Live music: Rob Watson, 5 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
SkyFest Marysville, 5:30 p.m.
Live concert, hot air balloons and fireworks. Donations accepted.
Lakeview Sports Complex, Marysville.
70s Disco Night, 6 p.m.
Come dressed decade appropriate to enter for a gift card. Jive to 70s music all night.
If your birthday lands in the decade, receive a drink discount.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Charro Jerry Diaz Family Horse Show and Ensemble Iberica Flamenco Concert, 7 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30. Bring a chair, water and sun protection.
Tickets: $25+, thevollandstore.com.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
DIY Pick Your Project Workshop, 7 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Manhattan Mob, 8 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
SUNDAY
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle.
No cost. No pets.
Also Music at the Barn: The Church Ladies, 5 p.m. Suggested donation: $10.
Destination Burrito food truck will be on site.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Read with a Dog at 10 a.m. Friday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Tuesday at Genesis, 2800 Allison Ave., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at K-State Student Union, noon-6 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave., and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday at Meadowlark Hills, 2121 Meadowlark.
K-State Student Union, 918 N. MLK Drive.
Summer Kids Classes, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Island Palms, 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Riverside Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com.
Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Kid’s Summer Cooking Camp, 1 p.m.
Youth 10 and older will learn basic nutrition, cooking skills and more.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
City Park.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Night, 7-9 p.m.
Get a punch on your card each Bike Night for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
THURSDAY
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Splash of Science, noon
A free 5-10 minute science demonstration.
Blue Earth Plaza water feature.
Arts in the Park: Paramount, 8 p.m.
City Park.
SATURDAY, JULY 15
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Christmas in July Matinee, 3 p.m. Santa will be on site to hear Christmas wishes starting at 2:30 p.m. Bring a chair or blanket.
Manhattan Hilton Garden Inn, 410 S. Third St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Mission Aerospace.
Through Sept. 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Diana Werts and Bev Gegen.
Through Sept. 2.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Country: Citizens.
Through September 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.