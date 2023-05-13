K-State Commencement, all day.
College of Arts and Sciences, 8:30 a.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Architecture, Planning and Design, 10 a.m. at McCain Auditorium.
College of Education, 11 a.m., Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Business Administration, 12:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Agriculture, 2:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Health and Human Sciences, 4:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
College of Engineering, 6:30 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
For live streaming options: k-state.edu/graduation/ceremonies.
DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop, 1:30 p.m.
Also Muffins and Mimosas Workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday and DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. May 20.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Cornhole Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Mother’s Day Potluck, 5 p.m.
Bring a dish.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Rob Watson, 6 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 9 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day.
K-State Rowing vs Big 12 Championship, all day.
Austin, Texas.
Mother’s Day at Sunset Zoo, 9:30 a.m.
Moms receive free admission with a paid admission.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Mother’s Day Picnic, noon-6 p.m.
Preorder picnic: $25, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Open Trails at Prairiewood, 4-7 p.m.
Check in and grab a trail map at the Blue Sage Gallery, then hit the trails. Wear sun protection and comfortable walking shoes. Bring a water bottle. No cost. No pets.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs NCAA Bath Regional, all day.
Through Wednesday.
Bath, Michigan.
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Thursday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also ReadMHK Book Discussion: Mental Health at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Bike Nights, 7-9 p.m.
Get a punch on your punch card for a chance to win prizes at the final Bike Night in September.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Banned Book Club: “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” by Judy Blume, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
Good Morning Manhattan!, 7:15 a.m.
The Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan, 530 Richards Drive.
Liquor Tasting, 6 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
K-State Baseball vs TCU, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Also 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. May 20.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Hand Built Clay Pottery Class, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Dotted Flowers at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: mermaid at 10 a.m. Saturday, and Paint and Sip: Prairie Sunset at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Strawberry Picking Class, 6 p.m.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Live music: Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 8 p.m.
Featuring Nathan Page, Jeff Pfannenstiel, Tabor Rucker and Kevin Steinmetz.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live Music Series: The Grateful Dudes, 8 p.m.
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Golf vs NCAA Championship, all day.
Also May 20.
Scottsdale, Arizona.
Teacher Appreciation: End of Year Celebration, 1 p.m.
Enjoy complimentary slushie samples and discounts on drinks and food.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Thundering Cats, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Films for FOSZ, 7:30 p.m.
Watch “Moana” to raise money for Sunset Zoo.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion.
Manhattan Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
The Nothing Festival, 8 a.m.
A festival where nothing happens.
Aggieville.
Strawberry Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pick berries if available, and enjoy strawberry goodies.
A&H Farm, 1374 Collins Lane.
Yoga at the Brewery, 10:30 a.m.
Tickets: manhattan-brewing-company.square.site/product/namaste-mhk-may/251.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Brews and Cruise, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Car show.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Not My Pants, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m. No cost show.
Tickets: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Wednesdays.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Exhibit: Mission Aerospace.
May 20-Sept. 10.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Relative Perspectives: Kristin Goering, Bruce Ediger and Josh Goering.
Through June 3.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Perspectives: the art of Kim Casebeer and Cris Sundquist.
Through May 27.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Layers of Light: Charlotte Nickel.
Through July 1.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through May 27.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.