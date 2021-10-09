Riley Fall Festival, all day.

Cornhole, petting zoo, BBQ contest and more.

Full schedule of events: Riley PRIDE Facebook page.

Downtown Riley.

Little Apple Marathon, Half, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7:30 a.m.

Register: $30-$100, register.chronotrack.com.

Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.

Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Live music, picnic lunch, tours of the farm, corn pit and more.

Hildebrand Farms Dairy, 5210 Rucker Road, Junction City.

Morgan Family Lecture: Frank Lloyd Wright Automobiles, 11 a.m.-noon.

Learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s design ideas for more than 80 cars.

Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.

Fall Sip-N-Shop and live music, noon.

Fall Sip-N-Shop at noon until 4 p.m., followed by the Two Timers at 6 p.m. and Mindy’s Snack Shack on site.

456WIneries, 503 Miller Drive.

Community Shred Event, 1-3 p.m.

Free community shred event.

K-State Credit Union, 601 McCall Road.

Chili Crawl, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Tickets include a sampling of chili at each location with ice cream for dessert. Everyone gets a vote for their favorite chili award.

Participating restaurants: Bluestem Bistro; Coco Bolos; Dirty Dawg Saloon; Draft House at Kites; Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Nico’s Little Italy; O’Malley’s Alley; Porter’s Bar and Deli; Public Hall; JZ Smoothie; Varsity Donuts; and Cold Stone Creamery.

Tickets: $20, chilibrawl.com.

Aggieville.

Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3-7 p.m.

Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.

Sample from over 30 breweries, food vendors and enjoy live music. Funds raised for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.

Tickets: $40-$65, goodshepherdhh.org.

Blue Earth Plaza

Movies Under the Stars, 5 p.m.

The movie begins at dark on a 35-food outdoor movie screen. Bring a blanket or chair. Music, balloons, inflatable games and more prior to Trolls: World Tour.

Concessions available for purchase, or bring your own food. No alcohol.

City Park.

Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn, 6 p.m.

Also Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Patrick My Gnome at 6 p.m. Oct. 15; Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Oct. 16; and Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.

Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspriation.com. Bring your own beverage.

Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.

Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.

Also Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 4 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, and Morning DIY Pick Your Project at 10 a.m. OCt. 16.

Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.

Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.

Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.

A play about a musical. Murder and mayhem ensue.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.

Also 2 p.m. Sunday.

Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.

Working, 7:30 p.m.

Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.

Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.

Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.

SUNDAY

K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Baylor, 1 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.

Buser Family Stadium.

Open Trail Days, 3-5 p.m.

Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.

No cost.

Prairiewood, 1418 Wildcat Creek Road.

K-State Orchestra Performance, 5:30 p.m.

Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of music on the lawn.

Anderson Hall lawn.

Faculty Solo Recital, 7:30 p.m.

John Kilgore on trumpet, Amanda Arrington on piano, faculty brass quintet.

All Faiths Chapel.

MONDAY

Indigenous Peoples Day.

Indigenous Peoples Day Conference, 9 a.m.

Theme: Sovereignty: Food, Film, and Policy.

For a full schedule: k-state.edu/indigenous-alliance/index.html.

Ballroom, K-state Student Union.

Coming Out Stories, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Hear and share your own coming out story. Free and open to the public.

AJ’s NY Pizzeria patio, 301 Poyntz Ave.

TUESDAY

KSUnite, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Hybrid in-person/digital event.

Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Caleb Stephens will present from noon to 1:45 p.m., followed by breakout sessions.

For more information: k-state.edu/diversity/inclusion/ksunite/2021/

K-State.

Murder Mystery at the Brewery, 7 p.m.

Follow the clues to put guilty criminals behind bars.

Tickets: $15, includes a beer and action. manhattan-brewing-comapny.square.site/product/murder-myster-at-the-brewery/401.

Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.

Wind Symphony and Concert Band Concert, 7:30-10 p.m.

Also 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday.

McCain Auditorium.

WEDNESDAY

An Introduction to Viet Thanh Nguyen, 7 p.m.

An introduction to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen. Video clips, a brief reading from “The Sympathizer” and a discussion on his portrayal of refugee and Vietnamese American experiences. In advance of his reading for K-State on Oct. 22.

Register and more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.

Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.

THURSDAY

K-State Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.

Bramlage Coliseum.

K-State Women’s Soccer at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Pie and Beer Tasting, 7 p.m.

Three pie samples from TheraPie paired with three beers form Free State Brewing.

Tickets: $20, auntiemaes.com

Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.

Crooked by Catherine Trieschmann, 7:30 p.m.

Laney arrives in Oxford, Mississippi with a twisted back and a mother in crisis. She embarks on a spiritual journey that challenges her mother.

Also Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com

Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.

FRIDAY

Free Family Movie Night, 6:45 p.m.

Treats from Hy-Vee for a no cost viewing of Disney’s Luca.

Briggs Buick GMC, 2312 Stagg Hill Road.

K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.

Bramlage Coliseum.

SATURDAY

K-State Football vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.

Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.

Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

ONGOING

Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day. Watch previously recorded storytimes for children. Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”

Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.

Through Jan. 2, 2022.

Flint Hills Discovery Center.

Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.

Through May 28, 2022.

Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.

Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.

Through Nov. 6.

SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.

Exhibit: Peace on the Prairie: Two Voices. Art by Susan Rose and Annie Wilson.

Through Oct. 10.

The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.

Tags