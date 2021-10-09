Riley Fall Festival, all day.
Cornhole, petting zoo, BBQ contest and more.
Full schedule of events: Riley PRIDE Facebook page.
Downtown Riley.
Little Apple Marathon, Half, Marathon Relay and 5K, 7:30 a.m.
Register: $30-$100, register.chronotrack.com.
Tuttle Creek State Park, 5800 River Pond Road.
Harvest Festival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Live music, picnic lunch, tours of the farm, corn pit and more.
Hildebrand Farms Dairy, 5210 Rucker Road, Junction City.
Morgan Family Lecture: Frank Lloyd Wright Automobiles, 11 a.m.-noon.
Learn about Frank Lloyd Wright’s design ideas for more than 80 cars.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Fall Sip-N-Shop and live music, noon.
Fall Sip-N-Shop at noon until 4 p.m., followed by the Two Timers at 6 p.m. and Mindy’s Snack Shack on site.
456WIneries, 503 Miller Drive.
Community Shred Event, 1-3 p.m.
Free community shred event.
K-State Credit Union, 601 McCall Road.
Chili Crawl, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Tickets include a sampling of chili at each location with ice cream for dessert. Everyone gets a vote for their favorite chili award.
Participating restaurants: Bluestem Bistro; Coco Bolos; Dirty Dawg Saloon; Draft House at Kites; Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Nico’s Little Italy; O’Malley’s Alley; Porter’s Bar and Deli; Public Hall; JZ Smoothie; Varsity Donuts; and Cold Stone Creamery.
Tickets: $20, chilibrawl.com.
Aggieville.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3-7 p.m.
Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.
Sample from over 30 breweries, food vendors and enjoy live music. Funds raised for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice.
Tickets: $40-$65, goodshepherdhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza
Movies Under the Stars, 5 p.m.
The movie begins at dark on a 35-food outdoor movie screen. Bring a blanket or chair. Music, balloons, inflatable games and more prior to Trolls: World Tour.
Concessions available for purchase, or bring your own food. No alcohol.
City Park.
Paint and Sip: Twilight Barn, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Fall Creek at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Patrick My Gnome at 6 p.m. Oct. 15; Kids Kanvas: Tiny Elephant at 10 a.m. Oct. 16; and Paint and Sip: Fall Gnome at 6 p.m. Oct. 16.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspriation.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Saturday Pick Your Project Workshop, 6:30 p.m.
Also Sunday Funday Pick Your Project Workshop at 4 p.m. Sunday, FriYAY Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15, and Morning DIY Pick Your Project at 10 a.m. OCt. 16.
Tickets: Costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Musical Comedy Murders of 1940, 7:30 p.m.
A play about a musical. Murder and mayhem ensue.
Tickets: $18 for adults, $12 for military, students and children.
Also 2 p.m. Sunday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Working, 7:30 p.m.
Based on Studs Terkel’s best-selling book of interviews with American workers.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com.
Also 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
SUNDAY
K-State Women’s Soccer vs. Baylor, 1 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, kstatesports.com.
Buser Family Stadium.
Open Trail Days, 3-5 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring sun protection, water and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood, 1418 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Orchestra Performance, 5:30 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs and blankets for an evening of music on the lawn.
Anderson Hall lawn.
Faculty Solo Recital, 7:30 p.m.
John Kilgore on trumpet, Amanda Arrington on piano, faculty brass quintet.
All Faiths Chapel.
MONDAY
Indigenous Peoples Day.
Indigenous Peoples Day Conference, 9 a.m.
Theme: Sovereignty: Food, Film, and Policy.
For a full schedule: k-state.edu/indigenous-alliance/index.html.
Ballroom, K-state Student Union.
Coming Out Stories, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Hear and share your own coming out story. Free and open to the public.
AJ’s NY Pizzeria patio, 301 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
KSUnite, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hybrid in-person/digital event.
Minnijean Brown-Trickey and Caleb Stephens will present from noon to 1:45 p.m., followed by breakout sessions.
For more information: k-state.edu/diversity/inclusion/ksunite/2021/
K-State.
Murder Mystery at the Brewery, 7 p.m.
Follow the clues to put guilty criminals behind bars.
Tickets: $15, includes a beer and action. manhattan-brewing-comapny.square.site/product/murder-myster-at-the-brewery/401.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Wind Symphony and Concert Band Concert, 7:30-10 p.m.
Also 7:30-10 p.m. Wednesday.
McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
An Introduction to Viet Thanh Nguyen, 7 p.m.
An introduction to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen. Video clips, a brief reading from “The Sympathizer” and a discussion on his portrayal of refugee and Vietnamese American experiences. In advance of his reading for K-State on Oct. 22.
Register and more events: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
THURSDAY
K-State Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN.
Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Pie and Beer Tasting, 7 p.m.
Three pie samples from TheraPie paired with three beers form Free State Brewing.
Tickets: $20, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Crooked by Catherine Trieschmann, 7:30 p.m.
Laney arrives in Oxford, Mississippi with a twisted back and a mother in crisis. She embarks on a spiritual journey that challenges her mother.
Also Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets: ksu.universitytickets.com
Purple Masque Theatre, West Stadium.
FRIDAY
Free Family Movie Night, 6:45 p.m.
Treats from Hy-Vee for a no cost viewing of Disney’s Luca.
Briggs Buick GMC, 2312 Stagg Hill Road.
K-State Women’s Volleyball vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SATURDAY
K-State Football vs. Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day. Watch previously recorded storytimes for children. Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library.”
Exhibit: Dinosaur Discoveries.
Through Jan. 2, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Light on the Prairie: Kim Casebeer and Cristine Sunquist Paint the Flint Hills.
Through Nov. 6.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Peace on the Prairie: Two Voices. Art by Susan Rose and Annie Wilson.
Through Oct. 10.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.