Fish Wizards, all weekend.
Tour of streams in Wabaunsee County, led by fisheries scientists. Wear comfortable walking or hiking shoes. Dress to get wet. Bring sun protection, bug repellent and a lawn chair if needed. Attendance is limited to 30 per day.
Tickets: $45, via Eventbrite.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Little Apple Flea Market, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Curious Chameleon, 8330 E. Highway 24.
Eclectic Charm Outdoor Sale, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Eclectic Charm, 2125 Fort Riley Lane.
Drop-In Merengue Class, 2 p.m.
No partner or previous dance experience needed.
Tickets: $15 per person.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Wine in the Wild, 5:30-9 p.m.
Wine samples around the zoo. Held rain or shine, no children allowed.
Tickets: $50-$90, sunsetzoo.org.
Sunset Zoo, 2333 Oak St.
Paint and Sip: Lilacs, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Spring Forest, 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Sunrise Dock at 6 p.m. Friday, and Paint and Sip: Fireworks Flower at 6 p.m. June 11.
Tickets: $35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
In Motion Dance Company presents: The Sound of Color, 6 p.m.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Saturday DIY Pick Your Project, 6:30 p.m.
Also Kid’s Camp Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Daytime DIY Mini Sign Workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. June 11.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live theater: Mary Poppins, 7:30 p.m.
The Disney movie brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 June 10, 11, 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. June 5, 12, 19.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SUNDAY
Flint Hills Clean Up, 8 a.m.
Volunteers will receive trash bags and maps. Begin at the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, 501 Poyntz Ave.
Flint Hills Vocal Academy, 1 p.m.
Through Friday.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Wildflower Walk, 6:30-9 p.m.
Meet at the Konza headquarters.
Cost: $10 per person, free to Friends of Konza Prairie. No reservation needed.
Konza Prairie Biological Station Headquarters.
Junction City Community Band, 7 p.m.
No cost.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, noon-6 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park.
Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Wednesay dand June 11.
For more information: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Seuss-isms, 5-7 p.m.
All ages stories and activities around Dr. Seuss books.
Register: emills@rileycountyks.gov or 785-776-4779 ext. 7641.
Riley County Health Department, 2101 Claflin Road.
TUESDAY
Beginners Ceramic Pottery Class, 10 a.m.
Students sixth grade and older will learn to make a pinch pot, coil pot, slab pot and armature structure.
Cost: $110, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Ticket is for classes this week at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Friday. Painting the pieces at a later date will require paying the studio fee.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Manhattan Municipal Band Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, City Park.
Alumni Recital: Spencer McIntire, 8 p.m.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Track and Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships, 2:30 p.m.
Through Saturday.
Eugene, Oregon.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
Jazz Night on the Patios, 6:30-8 p.m.
Hear the Flint Hills Band perform. Lawn chairs encouraged.
Tickets: $5 cash, $7 credit.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live music: Kyle Killgore, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, 4 p.m.
No tickets required. Each decade of classes will have a home bar.
For information: mhkhighschoolreunion.com/.
Also June 11.
Aggieville.
SATURDAY,
JUNE 11
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Efficient Plant Watering, 10-11 a.m.
Gregg Eyestone will discuss wetting the root zone, the cost of watering and tools.
No cost or registration required.
Blueville Nursery Garden Center.
Live music: The Box Turtles, 8 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Summer Reading Program: Oceans of Possibilities.
Reading challenges with prizes for all ages.
Through July 31.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Big League Fun.
Through September 11.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: MAC Watercolor Studio.
Through June 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: IN (and Out of) Place.
Ten Flint Hills artists work, curated to highlight the region.
Through June 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws.
First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.