Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Kids Kanvas: Kitty, 10 a.m.
Also Pastel Dandelions at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Tulips at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Mermaid at 6 p.m. June 4; Kids Kanvas: Shark at 10 a.m. June 5; and Paint and Sip: Lavender at 6 p.m. June 5.
Tickets: $20-$32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
529 Day, 10 a.m.
Learn about 529 saving accounts at the Flint Hills Discovery Center with Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers. Rogers will be onsite around 11 a.m., but the event is all day.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Live music: Red Dirt Rendezvous, 8 p.m.
RC McGraws, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Paramount 80s Rock Night, 9 p.m.
Sing-a-long event with 1980s hits from Journey, REO Speedwagon, Bon Jovi and more performed by Paramount.
Acorns Resort and RV Park at Milford Lake, 3710 Farnum Creek Road.
SUNDAY
Live music: Scott Fowler, 2 p.m.
Prairie Fire Winery, Vineyard and Candle Co., 20250 Hudson Ranch Road, Paxico.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-8 p.m.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray if needed. No pets.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Mystery Stencil Workshop, 3:30 p.m.
Also FriYay Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. June 4 and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project June 5.
Pick your project, stain and personalization, then receive step-by-step instructions to make a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Pioneer Women Yoga, 4:30 p.m.
All-levels yoga led by Jessa Voos of Chapter 5 Yoga. Sarah Siders, executive director of Spark, will serve as guest speaker after.
No cost, bring your own yoga mat.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
MONDAY
Memorial Day.
TUESDAY
Manhattan Public Library Summer Reading begins, all summer.
All ages can join the Summer Reading challenge and read through the summer.
Prizes include free books, coupons for sponsoring businesses and more. Track reading time and earn points through the Beanstack app. No library card required.
Open to all Manhattan residents, as well as those in surrounding communities.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For appointment times: redcrossblood.org
Also 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday.
K-State Student Union.
Standing Summer Playdate, 9 a.m.
Bring the kids to the park to play with others.
Frank Anneberg Park Playground
K-State Garden Hour: Effective Irrigation, noon.
Gregg Eyestone, Riley County Extension horticulture agent, shares the best irrigation practices to keep plants thriving.
Register: events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Manhattan murals, 5:30 p.m.
Join a livestream conversation discussing the murals in downtown Manhattan. Aileen June Wang, Beach Museum curator, Jessica Tegethoff of Incite MHK, and artist Nick Fisher who painted a mural in downtown will discuss.
Registration: beach.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Beginner Quilting Workshop Series, 6-7 p.m.
Join a class designed for first-time quilters. Basic sewing skills needed, and participants are encouraged to attend all five classes. Includes a free quilt book.
Register: events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
FRIDAY
In Motion Dance Company Spring Showcase, 6 p.m.
Manhattan’s In Motion Dance Company presents an exhibition of their work.
Tickets: $12, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
Also 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. June 5.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and the same times June 11-13 and June 18-20.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Manhattan Public Library will also host a pop-up book giveaway.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
6,214 Miles.
See painter Rita Guile’s exhibit about how humankind and nature coincide.
Through June 26.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Exhibit: Waylande Gregory: Art Deco Ceramics and the Atomic Impulse.
Beach Museum of Art. Link available to view exhibit on Beach Museum’s website: beach.k-state.edu.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting.
Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.