SATURDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Florida or Arkansas, all day.
Palo Alto, California.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Florida, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Paint and Sip: Kansas Sunflower, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Sunflower Gnome at 3 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Hoar Frost at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Arctic Fox at 10 a.m. Feb. 4, and Paint and SIp: Old Red Barn at 6 p.m. Feb. 4.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Live music: RV Moonshine, 8 p.m.
RC McGraw’s, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Carson Jeffrey with Shawn David, 8:30 p.m.
Tickets: $12, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SUNDAY
Family Friendly Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also FriYay! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6 p.m. Friday, and Saturday Crafternoon at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
MONDAY
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Baby Rhyme Time at 10 a.m. Thursday and Family Fun Storytime at 11 a.m. Feb. 4.
For full schedule and registration: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Riley County Livestock Association Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
K-State President Richard Linton will speak.
Register: riley.ksu.edu, $20 per person.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
TUESDAY
Blood Drive, 11:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St., and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Lawrence, Kansas.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Women’s Basketball vs Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
THURSDAY
The Magic of Jack Reid, 7 p.m.
Tickets: $5, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Faculty Showcase Series, 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the event help provide a free dinner for students in attendance. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
Jerome Tang Radio Show, 7 p.m.
Wyatt Thompson will discuss the season with Coach Tang.
Validated parking in the parking garage with a $10 purchase. Deals for students and entries for a prize.
Union Station, K-State Student Union.
FRIDAY
K-State Track and Field at New Mexico Collegiate Classic, all day.
Also Feb. 4.
Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Paint Your Date, 6:30 p.m.
11x14” canvas and instruction provided.
Tickets: $70 per couple, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Live theater: Alice at Wonderland, 7 p.m.
A modern retelling of the children’s story.
Tickets: $12-17, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Reza: Edge of Illusion, 7 p.m.
Magic illusions and more.
Tickets: $17-28, jcoperahouse.org.
The Columbian Theater, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Friday Night Bash, 8 p.m.
Karaoke and more.
Cock N Bull, 2413 Stagg Hill Road.
Live music: Tyler Halverson, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY, FEB. 4
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Denver, all day.
Iowa City, Iowa.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Cars and Coffee, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Talk cars with free coffee and donuts.
Also Tread Talk: 1967 Sunbeam Tiger MK II at 11 a.m.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Community Fair, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Connect with local non-profits.
Manhattan Town Center.
Bronze I and II Foxtrot Class, 1 p.m.
Some dance experience necessary.
Also Beginner Foxy at 2 p.m. No experience necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, or free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Texas, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN/2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bramlage Coliseum.
Live music: Lazy Wayne Band with Schmitz Blitz, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
Live music: M31, 9 p.m.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Ice Rink.
Hours: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-7 p.m. Sat. and Sun.; and 1-7 p.m. USD 383 Holiday Breaks.
Cost: $3.50 per person, plus $3.50 skate rental.
More information, including lesson schedule: mhkprd.com/194/Ice-Rink.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Indoors.
Read a book around the library.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Jason Needham, That Was Then.
Through Feb. 11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Through May 27.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through Dec. 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.