SATURDAY
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Hy-Vee Annual Health Fair, noon-2 p.m.
Try products, get coupons and more.
Hy-Vee, 601 Third Place.
K-State Men’s Basketball at Ole Miss, 3 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Oxford, Mississippi.
Paint and Sip: Winter Mountain, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Winter Silence at 4 p.m. Sunday, Paint and Sip: Sunset Love Birds at 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Kids Kanvas: Elephant at 10 a.m. Feb. 5, and Paint and Sip: Valentine’s Day Gnome at 6 p.m. Feb. 5.
Tickets: $22-$35, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs TCU, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
SaturdayDIY at 6:30 p.m.
Also FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4, and Saturday Crafternoon Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Feb. 5.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: Schmitz Blitz, 8 p.m.
Dirty Dawg Saloon, 531 N. Manhattan Ave.
SUNDAY
Work Day Phase 2, 10 a.m.
Help set up for Valentine’s Day.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Open Hood Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
See under the hoods of certain cars.
Regular museum admission applies.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
MONDAY
Riley County Livestock Association Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Featured speaker Mike Beam, Kansas Secretary of Agriculture, will present.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
TUESDAY
You Inherited the Farm… Now What?, noon.
Learn about Kansas Fence Law.
Register: riley.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
Guest Artist Recital, 7:30 p.m.
Serena Hill-LaRoche, soprano, and Catherine Garner, piano.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
Blood Drive, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
K-State Garden Hour: Indoor Seed Starting, noon-1 p.m.
Gregg Eyestone, Riley County Extension horticulture agent, will present.
Register: events.k-state.edu.
Via Zoom.
K-State Women’s Basketball at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Ames, Iowa.
K-State Men’s Basketball vs Oklahoma State, 8 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
THURSDAY
Trivia: Bill Murray, 7 p.m.
No cost to play, teams of no more than four.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Sweat by Lynn Nottage, 7:30 p.m.
A group of friends who spent their lives together on the factory floor find themselves pitted against each other amidst layoffs and picket lines.
Also 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
Mark A. Chapman Theatre, Nichols Hall.
Live music: Flatland Cavalry, 8:30 p.m.
With William Beckmann. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $17, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
FRIDAY
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
K-State Track and Field at Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, 4 p.m.
Also 11 a.m. Feb. 5.
Watch, listen, live stats: kstatesports.com.
Lincoln, Nebraska.
Firkin Friday, 6 p.m.
The brewers from Manhattan Brewing Co and their Blue and Yellow Purple Pils.
First-come, first-serve.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
K-State Women’s Basketball vs. Texas Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Bramlage Coliseum.
After Hour: Musical Bingo, 7 p.m.
The DJ will play songs instead of calling numbers. No cost for K-State students with ID.
K-State Student Union.
K-State Men’s Basketball at TCU, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPN2/U, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Fort Worth, Texas.
Film: King Richard (PG-13), 7 p.m.
No cost with K-State Student ID. Showings will have subtitles.
Also 7 p.m. Saturday.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Faculty Recital, 7:30 p.m.
David Pickering, organ.
All Faiths Chapel.
JCLT presents: Clue, 7:30 p.m.
The 1985 Paramount movie inspired by the Hasbro board game brought to life on the stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12, and 2 p.m. Feb. 13.
Tickets: $13-$20, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
CL Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
Coffee and Carversations, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Head to the Lamborghini Lounge to talk cars with hot coffee and donuts.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Starting Seeds Indoors, 10 a.m.
Learn techniques to get successful seeds.
Blueville Nursery, 4539 Anderson Ave.
Family Valentines Workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Registration required: $2.50-$5, beach.k-state.edu.
Beach Museum of Art.
Adoption Event, noon-2 p.m.
PetSmart, 805 S. Seth Child Road.
Lunar New Year, 1-4 p.m.
Join in the celebration of the year of the tiger, featuring musicians, lion dance team and Miss Vietnam Wichita.
Courtyard, K-State Student Union.
Masked Singer, 6 p.m.
Showtime: 7 p.m.
Masked performers sing until a winner is crowned.
Tickets: $36-$41, columbiantheatre.com.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Valentine’s/Birthday Party Combo, 8 p.m.
M31 will perform. Champagne, roses and more available for preorder.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Live music: Pecos and The Rooftops, 8:30 p.m.
With Canaan Bryce. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
Exhibit: Montika Allen-Atkinson and Mark Clarke.
Through Feb. 12, 2022.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Rhythms of the Prairie: New Landscapes by Cally Krallman.
Through March 19.
SNW Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Measurement Rules.
Through May 8, 2022.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Gordon Parks: Homeward to the Prairie I Come.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Doug Barrett: Find Your Voice.
Through May 28, 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Sunrise over Kansas: John Steuart Curry.
Through February 2022.
Beach Museum of Art, 701 Beach Lane.
Exhibit: Deanna Dikeman: Leaving and Waving.
Through April 3.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome. Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.