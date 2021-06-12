Konza United Way Restaurant Week, all day.
Pick up a passport at a participating restaurant, Konza United Way Offices or the Chamber of Commerce building then dine in or get take-out from as many of the participating restaurants as possible and get the stamp to prove it.
Enter for a chance to win prizes. Passports due by June 30. Winners selected on July 2.
Restaurants: AJ’s NY Pizzeria; Bluestem Bistro; Bourbon and Baker; Coco Bolo’s: Cox Brothers BBQ: Guilty Biscuit; Old Chicago; LABCo Market and Restaurant; Pizza Ranch; Powercat Sports Grill; Rocking K’s; Tallgrass Taphouse; Wine Dive; Houlihan’s; Kite’s Bar and Grill; Liquid Art Winery; Nico’s Little Italy; Manhattan Brewing Company; Moe’s Original BBQ; Mr. K’s.
Through June 20.
Visit the GoLively page to give a $5 donation for the passport.
Manhattan.
Manhattan High School Alumni Reunion, all day.
Open to all Manhattan High School graduates, no matter the graduation year. No tickets required.
Also 9 a.m. Sunday.
aggieville.org/reunion for more information.
Aggieville.
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Eagles Swap Meet, 8 a.m.
Crafts, artwork and more.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
Kids Kanvas: Tiny Tiger, 10 a.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Mama Bear at 6 p.m. Saturday; Paint and Sip: Catch the Firefly at 4 p.m. Sunday; Paint and Sip: Tranquil Landing at 6 p.m. June 18; Kids Kanvas: Owl at 10 a.m. June 19; and Paint and Sip: Sunflower at 6 p.m. June 19.
Tickets: $20-32, uncorkedinspiration.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Porch Planter/Double-Sided Porch Sign Workshop, 10 a.m.
Also Kids Camp at 2 p.m. Tuesday; Mini Sign Workshop at 7 p.m. Wednesday; Friday Night Flight Pick Your Project at 6:30 p.m. June 18; and Date Night DIY Pick Your Project at 6 p.m. June 19.
Select a project from the gallery and receive materials and step-by-step instructions to create a new piece of home decor.
Tickets: costs vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Morgan Family Lecture: Mario Andretti, 11 a.m.
Kenneth Hay will discuss the career of one of the most successful racers, Mario Andretti. Regular museum admission.
Midwest Dream Car Collection, 3007 Anderson Ave.
Live Music: The Cover-Ups, 6:30 p.m.
456Wineries, 503 Miller Drive, Wamego.
Live music: Mother’s Worry, 8:30 p.m.
Cover: $5.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, Tuttle Creek Blvd.
SUNDAY
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3 p.m.-dusk.
Check in at the Blue Sage Barn, grab a map and hit the trails. Wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring water, sun protection and bug spray, if needed. No pets.
The Blue Sage Bar will be open from 4-8 p.m., offering on site beer, wine and soda. Card transactions only.
No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
Auditions: The Revolutionists, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan Arts Center will hold auditions for “The Revolutionists” directed by Trevor Comstock. Four women are needed. Fill out the online play audition form at least one hour prior to the start of auditions.
Also Monday.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
MONDAY
Shuffleboard 6-Week League, 6:30 p.m.
Each Monday for six weeks, teams can play for a chance to win $100.
Two players per team, double elimination tournament. Each team will play two games a night, best two out of three games to 15 points.
Cost: $10 per team, mhkprd.com/545/shuffleboard-league
Bluemont Hotel, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
TUESDAY
Live music: Manhattan Municipal Band, 7:30 p.m.
City Park, Larry Norvell Band Shell.
WEDNESDAY
Animal Yoga Storytime on the Terrace, 10:30 a.m.
Ms. Hanna will lead families in yoga with animal stories. Adults and children should plan to wear a mask. Stories targets for pre-k children. One yoga mat per family provided, but families should bring a blanket or mat if needed.
Register: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, rooftop terrace, 315 S. Third St.
K-State Garden Hour: Native Plants to Support Native Bees, noon.
Jason Graves, Central Kansas District horticulture extension agent, will explore native bees and how gardeners can make them a welcoming habitat.
Register: events.k-state.edu or hnr.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Blood Drive, 12:15 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
Redcrossblood.org for appointment times.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Downtown Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Beach Film Club: WALL-E, 7:30 p.m.
Watch the film then join a virtual discussion of the film. Shannon Skelton, assistant professor at K-State School of Music, Theatre and Dance will lead. Registration: beach.k-state.edu/visit/calendar/
Next film: Singin’ in the Rain, July 21.
Via Zoom.
Trivia Smackdown, 8 p.m.
No more than four players per team.
Tickets: $20 per table, auntiemaes.com.
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
THURSDAY
Third Thursday, 5 p.m.
Downtown Manhattan.
Summer Pies, 6-7 p.m.
Learn about summertime pies, including blind baking, meringue and more. Registrants receive a PDF recipe booklet.
Register: $25, events.k-state.edu
Via Zoom.
Bolos Summer Music Series, 6-8 p.m.
Sally and the Hurts will perform.
Coco Bolos, 1227 Bluemont Ave.
Lecture: The Kansas City Monarchs in Your Hometown, 6:30 p.m.
Phil S. Dixon, baseball historian and author, will discuss the early days of the Monarchs and highlight players such as Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and Wilbur “Bullet” Rogan.
Douglass Community Recreation Center, 925 Yuma St.
Harry Potter Trivia, 7-9 p.m.
Teams of no more than four, arrive early for a seat. Dress in Hogwarts apparel for extra points.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
FRIDAY
Late Night Patio Party, 5-10 p.m.
Join the staff as they kick off the summer and longer summer hours.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Dora Mae’s Comedy and Cocktails, 7 p.m.
A stand-up fundraiser for Romie Lee for new kidneys.
Featuring Brett Schmidt, Teague Hayes and Romie Lee.
Tickets: $15, auntiemaes.com
Auntie Mae’s, 616 N. 12th St.
Mamma Mia!, 7:30 p.m.
As a young woman approaches her wedding day, she realizes she doesn’t know her father, and who would walk her down the aisle. Comedy ensues as she invites the three potential fathers from her mother’s past to the ceremony, without telling her mother.
Tickets: $20-$25, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave., Wamego.
Arts in the Park, 8 p.m.
Live music by jazz musicians Julian Vaughn and Jahvelle Rhone. Juneteenth celebration.
City Park, Larry Norvell Band Shell.
SATURDAY
Juneteenth
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Power of Produce Club will also host new activities each week through August from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., with a story time at 10 a.m. Kids can earn tokens to purchase fresh produce.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Juneteenth: United in History and Hope, 8 a.m.
Celebrate Juneteenth with the Douglass Center.
The day kicks off with a 5K at 8 a.m., followed by Zumba at Douglass park.
The proclamation and welcome at Longs Park will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Unity Walk. Later in the day, see the Douglass Activity Center Mural Unveiling, have some barbeque, participate in an auction and car wash contest.
For more information: facebook.com/douglasscentermhk or mhkprd.com
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Take a walk with the kids downtown while reading pages of The Gruffalo by Julia Donaldson. After completing the walk, stop by the library for a small prize.
Downtown Manhattan, Manhattan Public Library.
Through July 31.
6,214 Miles.
See painter Rita Guile’s exhibit about how humankind and nature coincide.
Through June 26.
Strecker Nelson West Gallery, 406 ½ Poyntz Ave.
MAC Community Studios Exhibit.
See art from members of the painting and clay studios, among others.
Through July 3.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Fighting for Equality: People with Different Abilities.
The exhibit commemorates the 30th anniversary of the American Disabilities Act and includes information of Riley County’s related history.
No cost.
Through July 11.
Manhattan Town Center, East Court.
Hands-On Harley Davidson.
May 15 through September 5.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraw’s Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Inside Out.
The Beach Museum has turned itself inside out, showcasing window installations of art from the permanent collections.
Walk around the building to view the displays; staff recommends around twilight or evening to see special lighting. Download Smartify, a free phone app, for label texts.
Beach Museum of Art.
Career Center Virtual Drop-Ins, noon-4 p.m.
Every Monday through Thursday, drop-in virtually for resume critiques and other brief questions with Career Center advisers. Link and log-in information available at k-state.edu/careercenter/students/events/virtualdropins.html.