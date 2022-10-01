Junction City Oktobertfest, all day.
Downtown Junction City.
OZtoberfest, 10 a.m.
Full schedule and event information: OZtoberfest.com.
Wamego.
K-State Football vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
Oktoberfest, noon-7 p.m.
German chef preparing meals, a Bier Garden, music and more.
Tickets: $7.75-$15.50, lazytranchadventures.ticketspice.com/oktoberfest-2022.
Lazy T Ranch, 2103 Zeandale Road.
Ogden Fall Festival, noon-11 p.m.
Parade, live music, beer tent and more.
Ogden City Park, 220 Willow St., Ogden.
Live music: Vedettes, Blackbird Fields and Field Day Jitters, 7 p.m.
Show raising funds for Special Olympics. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Ag Press, 1531 Yuma St.
Little Shop of Horrors, 7:30 p.m.
The cult-favorite film, brought to life on stage.
Also 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets: $13-$22, manhattanarts.org.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Sunday Funday Family-Friendly Workshop, 2 p.m.
Also Mini Sign Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday,
FriYAY! Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and Saturday DIY Pick Your Project Workshop at 2 p.m. Oct. 8.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/. Bring your own beverage.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Open Trail Days at Prairiewood, 3-6 p.m.
Check in at Blue Sage Gallery, wear comfortable walking shoes, and bring sun protection, bug spray and water if needed.
No pets. No cost.
Prairiewood Retreat and Preserve, 1484 Wildcat Creek Road.
K-State Volleyball vs. Iowa State, 3:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Manhattan.
Circus on Ice, 4 p.m.
Cartoon favorites come to life.
Tickets: $15-$25, mccain.k-state.edu.
McCain Auditorium.
Paint and Sip: Desert Trees, 4 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Lost Creek at 6 p.m. Friday, Kids Kanvas: Dump Truck at 10 a.m. Oct. 8, and Paint and Sip: Night Falls at 6 p.m. Oct. 8.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
Auditions: One Christmas Eve at Evergreen Mall, 7-9 p.m.
Fill out an audition form at the audition.
Performances are Dec. 2-4 and 9-11.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Movies on the Grass: “2040: Join the Regeneration,” 8 p.m.
No cost.
Larry Norvell Band Shell, Manhattan City Park.
MONDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday at Holiday Inn Manhattan at The Campus, 1641 Anderson Ave.
Manhattan Christian College, 1427 Laramie St.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Basic Tech Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1’s and 2’s Storytime at 11 a.m. Thursday and more.
For a full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Guest Masterclass, 7:30 p.m.
Amanda Morrison will perform.
Kirmser Hall, McCain Auditorium.
TUESDAY
National Night Out, 5 p.m.
Free food and a meet-and-greet with RCPD, Riley County EMS, Riley County Fire, Manhattan Fire and more.
Wefald Pavilion, City Park.
Lou Douglas Lecture: Musical Journeys to Racial Justice, 7 p.m.
Eric Dozier will present.
Forum Hall, K-State Student Union.
Clarinet Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
WEDNESDAY
K-State Volleyball at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, KMAN, kstatesports.com.
Morgantown, West Virginia.
Lou Douglas Lecture: Praise, Protest, and Purpose, 7 p.m.
Eric Dozier will present.
Douglass Activity Center, 925 Yuma St.
Coach Klieman Radio Show, 7-8 p.m.
Hosted by Wyatt Thompson.
Powercat Sports Grill, 3011 Anderson Ave.
THURSDAY
Let’s Talk Art: Livestream Conversation with Fidencio Fifield-Perez, 5:30 p.m.
A discussion of “Fishers of Men.”
Via Zoom.
Live music: The Church Ladies, 6-8 p.m.
Cost: $5 per guest.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Trivia on Tap, 7 p.m.
Teams of no more than 4, free to play.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
K-State Soccer at Texas, 7 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Longhorn Network, kstatesports.com.
Austin, Texas.
‘80s Vinyl Night, 7 p.m.
Bring your favorite 80s record for everyone to enjoy. Dane and Ash from Switch Wicked will host.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
FRIDAY
Reading, 3:30 p.m.
Author Eula Biss will read from her work.
Via Zoom.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Downtown Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
PA Week 5K, 9 a.m.
Registration: $30, manhattanrunningco.com.
Manhattan.
Flint Hills Beer Fest, 3 p.m.
Live music, beer and more.
Tickets: goodshepheardhh.org.
Blue Earth Plaza.
Jazz Trio, 6-8 p.m.
Bring your own chair, and food.
Tickets: $10 per person, free admission for children.
The Ruin at Volland, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
K-State Football at Iowa State, 6:30 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: ESPNU, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Ames, Iowa.
Movie Screening: Little Satchmo, 7 p.m.
The story of Louis Armstrong’s secret daughter.
Tickets: $8, jcoperahouse.org/tickets.
C.L. Hoover Opera House, 135 W. Seventh St., Junction City.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book in the windows of various businesses downtown.
Downtown Manhattan.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Exhibit: Prairie Views.
Through December 15.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Through December 16, 2023.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: How People Make Things.
Through Jan. 8, 2023.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Gallery: Michael McCaffrey and Ann Carter.
Through Oct. 29.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.