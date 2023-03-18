K-State Rowing at Hornet Invitational, all day.
Sacramento, California.
K-State Baseball at Baylor, 2 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/ 93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Waco, Texas.
Beginner Waltz Class, 2 p.m.
No previous dance experience or partner necessary.
Tickets: $15 per person, free for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
Paint and Sip: Aspen Shadows, 6 p.m.
Also Paint and Sip: Whoot at 4 p.m. Sunday, Hand Built Clay Pottery Class at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Paint and Sip: Mermaid at 6 p.m. March 25.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, uncorkedinspiration.simpletix.com. Bring your own beverage.
Uncorked Inspiration, 1223 Moro St.
DIY Terrarium and Wood Sign Workshop, 6 p.m.
Also Friday Date Night Pick Your Project Workshop at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: costs and projects vary, boardandbrush.com/manhattan/.
Board and Brush, 311 Fort Riley Blvd.
Live music: M31, 8 p.m.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
SUNDAY
Blood Drive, 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
For appointment times: redcrossblood.org.
Also noon-6 p.m. Monday and 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park, and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday at Manhattan Steel and Pipe, 555 Poyntz Ave.
First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth St.
K-State Women’s Tennis vs Baylor, noon.
Manhattan.
BINGO and Pole, 3 p.m.
Ten chances to win a prize.
Elevation Studios, 1125 Laramie St.
MONDAY
Building Financial Well-being: Budgeting, 9 a.m.
Helping students build financial skills.
Hale Library, room 107.
Yak and Yarn, 1 p.m.
Also Teen Tuesday: Arts and Crafts at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, and ReadMHK Book Conversation: Disability Awareness at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For registration and full schedule: manhattanks.librarycalendar.com.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
TUESDAY
K-State Men’s Golf vs All-American Intercollegiate, all day.
Also Wednesday.
Humble, Texas.
Seuss-isms, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Activities based on Dr. Seuss books.
Registration: emills@rileycountyks.gov, 785-776-4779 ext. 7641.
Riley County Health Department, 2101 Claflin Road.
K-State Baseball vs St. Thomas, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Also Wednesday.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Open Mic Comedy, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime, 9 a.m.
Listen to a story and make a themed craft.
Chick-fil-A, 636 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Live music: Lexi Weege and JJ Slater, 6 p.m.
Sisters of Sound Records, 1214 Moro St.
Trivia, 7 p.m.
Cost: $5 per person.
Finn’s Neighborhood Pub, 317 Poyntz Ave.
Bassoon Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
THURSDAY
Cider vs Beer Tasting, 6:30 p.m.
Samplings of four of each, with Manhattan Brewing Company beer.
Tickets: $25, liquidartwinery.com.
Liquid Art Winery, 1745 Wildcat Creek Road.
Manhattan Alliance for Peace and Justice Community Social, 6:30 p.m.
Goolsby’s, 1212 Bluemont Ave.
Live music: Jeff Pfannenstiel and Dave Spiker, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Nathan Page’s Underground Guitar Pull, 7 p.m.
Featuring Shawn Bruce, Anthony GUde, Jamie Rogers and Aaron Thornton.
Cost: $5, auntiemaes.com; $10 at the door.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Tuba and Euphonium Studio Recital, 7:30 p.m.
All Faiths Chapel.
FRIDAY
Kansas LGBTQ+ Leadership Conference, all day.
Morris Family Multicultural Student Center.
K-State Track and Field at Emporia State Relays, all day.
Also March 25.
Emporia, Kansas.
K-State Women’s Tennis at TCU, 2:30 p.m.
Fort Worth, Texas.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, K-State Sports Network, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
TV and Movie SINGO, 7 p.m.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre, 7 p.m.
Meal and show free for students with valid KSU ID, who have registered in advance, kstateupc.com.
K-State Student Union ballroom.
Clue: On Stage, 7:30 p.m.
The board game antics brought to life on stage.
Tickets: $16-$21, columbiantheatre.com.
Also 7:30 p.m. March 25, March 31 and April 1 and 2 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
The Columbian Theatre, 521 Lincoln Ave.
Live music: Paramount, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $10, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
SATURDAY,
MARCH 25
Special Olympics Pancake Feed and Silent Auction Fundraiser, 7:30-10 a.m.
Tickets: $5.
LongHorn Steakhouse, 505 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
MHK Community Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
American Legion Parking, 114 McCall Road.
Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Third and Leavenworth streets.
Rohling Homestead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Easter eggs, baby animals and activities.
Cost: $5 per person.
Rohling Homestead, 481 Airport Road.
Live music: Atomic Blonde, 10 a.m.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
K-State Women’s Soccer at Omaha, 1 p.m.
Omaha, Nebraska.
Animals Around the World, 2 p.m.
Meet insects and animals from around the world by Sunset Zoo.
Manhattan Brewing Company, 406 Poyntz Ave.
Dart Tournament, 2 p.m.
Cost: $10 per person.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 2468, 312 S. Fourth St.
K-State Volleyball at Wichita State, 2 p.m.
Wichita, Kansas.
Family Fossil Hike, 2-4 p.m.
A guided hike through prehistory.
Cost: $6-$8, in person, flinthillsdiscovery.org, or 785-587-2726.
Tuttle Creek Dam Spillway.
Beginner Hustle Class, 2 p.m.
No experience or partner necessary.
Cost: $15 per person, no cost for private lesson students.
Ballroom Dance School, 416 Laramie St.
K-State Baseball vs Oklahoma, 4 p.m.
Watch, listen, live stats: Big 12 Now on ESPN+, 1350 AM/93.3/93.7 FM, kstatesports.com.
Tointon Family Stadium.
Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, 5 p.m.
Supporting Manhattan Optimist Park maintenance projects.
Cost: $4-7.50.
Pottorf Hall, CiCo Park.
Gold Label Soul, 8 p.m.
Motown, R&B, soul and funk.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.
Live music: Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, 8:30 p.m.
Doors open at 7 p.m.
Tickets: $25, thehatksu.com.
The Hat, 1315 Laramie St.
ONGOING
Manhattan Public Library online storytimes, all day.
Watch previously recorded storytimes for children.
Search youtube.com for “Manhattan Public Library”
StoryWalk Downtown.
Read a book around the windows of Downtown businesses.
Manhattan Public Library, 629 Poyntz Ave.
Common Table Meals.
Sites begin serving at 6 p.m. No cost.
Sunday: First Congregational United Church of Christ, 700 Poyntz Ave.
Monday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Tuesday: First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Wednesday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Thursday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Friday: First Lutheran Church, 930 Poyntz Ave.
Saturday: First United Methodist Church, 612 Poyntz Ave.
Hot breakfasts: Tuesday and Friday, 7-8:30 a.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Sixth and Poyntz; Wednesday, 7:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 801 Leavenworth Street.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Dusty Bookshelf.
Exhibit: Nora Othic and Susan Rose.
Through April 15.
SNW Gallery and Custom Frames, 328 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: Masters of Fine Arts.
Through March 18.
Manhattan Arts Center, 1520 Poyntz Ave.
Exhibit: See Kansas Art Project.
March 1-March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed.
Through May 7.
Flint Hills Discovery Center, 315 S. Third St.
Exhibit: Do You See What I See?
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Transfigurations: Reanimating Ancient Art of India by David Lebrun.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: Voices: Women Artists in the Era of Second Wave Feminism.
Subject to museum reopening.
Beach Museum of Art.
Exhibit: in plain sight.
Through March 19.
The Volland Store, 24098 Volland Road, Alma.
Knitting Night, 6-8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
The Dusty Bookshelf, 700 N. Manhattan Ave.
Country Dance Lessons, 7:30 p.m.
Grab some boots and learn some new moves. Everyone from beginners to experts are welcome.
Every Tuesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Poker Night, 7 p.m.
Held in the Bluehills Room next to RC McGraws. First hand dealt at 7 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Karaoke, 8 p.m.
Every Thursday.
RC McGraws Bar and Grill, 2317 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Car Seat Checks, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
No cost.
Call for information: 587-4504.
Manhattan Fire Department, 2000 Denison Ave.
Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Every Wednesday.
Auntie Mae’s Parlor, 616 N. 12th St.